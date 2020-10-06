Log in
Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings R …

10/06/2020 | 09:45am EDT
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. - October 6, 2020 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. A conference call is scheduled to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss the company's results.

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

Investors will be able to access an audio replay of the conference call at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on November 5 until 10:00 p.m. on December 5. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13708952.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

###

Neal Goldner
Investor Relations
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6149
Neal.Goldner@mvwc.com

Ed Kinney/Jacqueline V. Ader-Grob
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6278/407.513.6950
Ed.Kinney@mvwc.com/ Jacqueline.Ader-Grob@mvwc.com

Disclaimer

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 13:44:02 UTC
