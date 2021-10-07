Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Releas …

Log in
10/07/2021 | 08:47am EDT
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla. - October 7, 2021 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 before the market opens on November 8, 2021, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on November 8 until 10:00 p.m. on December 8, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13723762.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has nearly 120 resorts and approximately 700,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations, as well as management of more than 160 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

###

Neal Goldner
Investor Relations
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
407.206.6149
Neal.Goldner@mvwc.com

Erica Ettori
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
407.513.6606
Erica.Ettori@mvwc.com

