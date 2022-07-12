Log in
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 9, to discuss the company's results.

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.   

An audio replay of the conference call will be available at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on August 9 until 10:00 p.m. on September 9. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13731115.  

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, as well as provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corporation-announces-second-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301584729.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
