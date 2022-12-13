Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAC   US57164Y1073

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(VAC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-12-13 am EST
142.98 USD   +1.38%
10:56aMarriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations of Leaders at University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management
BU
12/08Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Pare Earlier Retreat Tuesday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations of Leaders at University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management

12/13/2022 | 10:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Gift honors legacy and 50-year hospitality career of retiring CEO Stephen Weisz

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands, is partnering with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to support generations of hospitality students. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW) has established The Stephen P. Weisz Endowed Scholarship for Hospitality Management, which will support students at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management. The endowment is being made in honor of the chief executive officer’s legacy and timed with his upcoming retirement at the end of 2022 following five decades of service and leadership to the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005643/en/

From left: Lori Gustafson, EVP, Chief Brand and Digital Officer at MVW, Stephen P. Weisz, retiring Chief Executive Officer at MVW, Dr. Youcheng Wang, Dean of UCF Rosen College, Rico Pasamba, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs and Community Relations at MVW. (Photo: Business Wire)

From left: Lori Gustafson, EVP, Chief Brand and Digital Officer at MVW, Stephen P. Weisz, retiring Chief Executive Officer at MVW, Dr. Youcheng Wang, Dean of UCF Rosen College, Rico Pasamba, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs and Community Relations at MVW. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Steve has made a lasting impact on the industry throughout his 50-year career through his demonstrated commitment to advancing talent in the travel industry, mentoring students as a guest lecturer at Cornell University and serving on the UCF Rosen College advisory board,” said Bill Shaw, chairman of the Board of Directors at Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “This scholarship serves to honor his legacy and service by supporting the growth and development of future hospitality leaders for generations to come.”

The $250,000 gift from MVW to UCF will provide at least two scholarships of $5,000 to students at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management each year in perpetuity.

Beginning in the Fall of 2023, the students selected for this scholarship will be given the opportunity to grow in their academic and professional careers as “Weisz Scholars.” Recipient students will demonstrate strong academic success as well as a proven commitment to community service and interest in the vacation ownership industry.

“We are honored by this generous gift from Marriott Vacations Worldwide in support of our students and their aspirational goals to be the future leaders of the hospitality industry,” said Youcheng Wang, dean of Rosen College. “The backing of our industry partners demonstrates the confidence they have in the college and its education process to produce skilled members of the hospitality and tourism workforce. This scholarship is a true investment in student success, and our community, as Orlando is the heart of hospitality and is one of the most visited destinations in the United States.”

The endowment has unlocked a $50,000 partial match from the UCF Challenge: Philanthropy for Lasting Change, a limited-time program that increases the impact of select donations of $250,000 or more. The combined $300,000 investment at Rosen College will help the college to recruit and retain top talent and expand its mission of advancing access and opportunity for hospitality students.

Since 2020, MVW has hired more than 175 UCF Rosen graduates through its strong recruitment at the school. For more information, please visit careers.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 Owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. In 2021, the company was named “Best Employer” globally by Kincentric. Accolades in 2022 include certification as a Most Loved Workplace®, recognition as a Top Company to Grow a Career by LinkedIn, and ranking as No. 4 on Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management located in Orlando, Florida, offers students an unrivaled opportunity to learn and work in the heart of hospitality. Named the nation’s best, and the second best in the world, the hospitality college is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of global hospitality, tourism, events, entertainment and senior living management leaders through internationally recognized faculty, innovative academic programs, cutting-edge research and strong industry and community partnerships. To learn more, visit hospitality.ucf.edu


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
10:56aMarriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations ..
BU
12/08Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
12/06Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Pare Earlier Retreat Tuesday Afternoon
MT
12/06Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Eroding during Tuesday Trading
MT
12/06Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
12/06Marriott Vacations Worldwide Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
12/05Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes
BU
12/05Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Still Sputtering Ahead of Monday Close
MT
12/05Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Helping Pace Monday Markets R..
MT
12/05Marriott Vacations Worldwide Launching Convertible Note Offering; Shares Drop
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 679 M - -
Net income 2022 411 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 065 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 5 404 M 5 404 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 20 300
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 141,03 $
Average target price 190,67 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen P. Weisz Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Geller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony E. Terry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Joseph Shaw Chairman
Dwight D. Smith Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-17.70%5 404
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.47%51 650
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-11.90%37 526
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION2.88%10 726
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.76%10 607
ACCOR-11.99%6 779