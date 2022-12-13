Marriott Vacations Worldwide Creates Endowed Scholarship to Support Future Generations of Leaders at University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management

Gift honors legacy and 50-year hospitality career of retiring CEO Stephen Weisz

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC), a leader in leisure travel with a portfolio of trusted, globally recognized travel brands, is partnering with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to support generations of hospitality students. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW) has established The Stephen P. Weisz Endowed Scholarship for Hospitality Management, which will support students at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management. The endowment is being made in honor of the chief executive officer’s legacy and timed with his upcoming retirement at the end of 2022 following five decades of service and leadership to the company.

From left: Lori Gustafson, EVP, Chief Brand and Digital Officer at MVW, Stephen P. Weisz, retiring Chief Executive Officer at MVW, Dr. Youcheng Wang, Dean of UCF Rosen College, Rico Pasamba, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs and Community Relations at MVW. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Steve has made a lasting impact on the industry throughout his 50-year career through his demonstrated commitment to advancing talent in the travel industry, mentoring students as a guest lecturer at Cornell University and serving on the UCF Rosen College advisory board,” said Bill Shaw, chairman of the Board of Directors at Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “This scholarship serves to honor his legacy and service by supporting the growth and development of future hospitality leaders for generations to come.”

The $250,000 gift from MVW to UCF will provide at least two scholarships of $5,000 to students at the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management each year in perpetuity.

Beginning in the Fall of 2023, the students selected for this scholarship will be given the opportunity to grow in their academic and professional careers as “Weisz Scholars.” Recipient students will demonstrate strong academic success as well as a proven commitment to community service and interest in the vacation ownership industry.

“We are honored by this generous gift from Marriott Vacations Worldwide in support of our students and their aspirational goals to be the future leaders of the hospitality industry,” said Youcheng Wang, dean of Rosen College. “The backing of our industry partners demonstrates the confidence they have in the college and its education process to produce skilled members of the hospitality and tourism workforce. This scholarship is a true investment in student success, and our community, as Orlando is the heart of hospitality and is one of the most visited destinations in the United States.”

The endowment has unlocked a $50,000 partial match from the UCF Challenge: Philanthropy for Lasting Change, a limited-time program that increases the impact of select donations of $250,000 or more. The combined $300,000 investment at Rosen College will help the college to recruit and retain top talent and expand its mission of advancing access and opportunity for hospitality students.

Since 2020, MVW has hired more than 175 UCF Rosen graduates through its strong recruitment at the school. For more information, please visit careers.marriottvacationsworldwide.com

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 Owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. In 2021, the company was named “Best Employer” globally by Kincentric. Accolades in 2022 include certification as a Most Loved Workplace®, recognition as a Top Company to Grow a Career by LinkedIn, and ranking as No. 4 on Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

About the UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management

UCF Rosen College of Hospitality Management located in Orlando, Florida, offers students an unrivaled opportunity to learn and work in the heart of hospitality. Named the nation’s best, and the second best in the world, the hospitality college is uniquely positioned to educate the next generation of global hospitality, tourism, events, entertainment and senior living management leaders through internationally recognized faculty, innovative academic programs, cutting-edge research and strong industry and community partnerships. To learn more, visit hospitality.ucf.edu

