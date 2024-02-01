Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW” or the “Company”) announces that for the first time, Fortune has named the Company among its 26th annual World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2024. Companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries are considered for the list.

Fortune surveys executive leaders from eligible companies to identify companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. In the survey, Fortune asks participants to rate companies based on their: ability to attract and retain talent, quality of management, social responsibility to the community and the environment, innovativeness, quality of products or services, wise use of corporate assets, financial soundness, long-term investment value, and effectiveness in doing business globally.

“This recognition is a testament to our global teams and their commitment to delivering exceptional vacation experiences for our Owners, members, and guests,” said John Geller, President and CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide. “It’s an honor to be named to such an esteemed list, and to be recognized for the work we are doing to chart a course for growth and success for our Company and our evolving industry.”

The Company is consistently recognized for distinction in the hospitality industry, ranking No. 1 on Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list, as well as No. 1 in the hospitality industry and the No. 1 Most Respected Company, based on employee feedback.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ranked fifth in the hospitality industry.

To view Fortune’s full World’s Most Admired Companies list, click here.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

