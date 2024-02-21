Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and provided guidance for full year 2024.
“After a challenging year, we ended the year on a very positive note, growing contract sales by 4% in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis with VPG in-line with the prior year, after adjusting for the estimated impact of the Maui wildfires,” said John Geller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The transition to Abound by Marriott Vacations is behind us. Moving forward, we continue to look for ways to leverage technology to grow our revenues while driving efficiencies and cost savings across the organization.”
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales declined 2% year-over-year to $447 million driven by 2% lower volume per guest (“VPG”). The Company estimates that excluding the impact of the Maui wildfires, contract sales would have grown 4%, tours would have increased 4% and VPG would have been unchanged compared to the prior year.
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $35 million and fully diluted earnings per share was $0.93.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $75 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $1.88.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $186 million.
- The Company repurchased 431,000 shares of its common stock for $38 million during the quarter and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.76 per share, which was paid in January. For the year, the Company repurchased 6% of its shares outstanding for $286 million and paid $106 million in dividends.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
On August 8, 2023, a wildfire devastated the area of West Maui. While the Company operates four vacation ownership resorts and sales centers in the area, it did not sustain any physical damage to these resorts and sales centers. However, the Company estimates the Maui wildfires negatively impacted its fourth quarter contract sales by approximately $25 million, Net income attributable to common stockholders by $17 million and Adjusted EBITDA by $24 million.
In the third quarter of 2022, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of its Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products, resulting in the acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology for vacation ownership notes receivable for these brands, resulting in a decrease in the reserve for the acquired notes offset by an increase in the reserve for the originated notes. Together, these changes are referred to as the “Alignment.”
The tables below illustrate the comparison of the reported results from the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as adjusted results that reflect the estimated impact of the Maui fires, to the results from the fourth quarter of 2022, including the impact of the Alignment on the Company’s reported results for that time period. In the tables below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
($ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
35
$
17
$
52
$
88
$
(5
)
$
83
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders*
$
|75
$
17
$
|92
$
115
$
(5
)
$
110
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
186
$
24
$
210
$
239
$
(7
)
$
232
Vacation Ownership
Selected Items
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
($ in millions, except VPG)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
447
$
25
$
472
$
454
$
—
$
454
VPG
$
4,002
$
88
$
4,090
$
4,088
$
—
$
4,088
Tours
105,580
4,028
109,608
105,231
—
105,231
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
375
$
24
$
399
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
Development profit
$
120
$
18
$
138
$
162
$
(7
)
$
155
Management and exchange profit
$
75
$
2
$
77
$
70
$
—
$
70
Rental profit
$
15
$
2
$
17
$
15
$
—
$
15
Financing profit
$
51
$
—
$
51
$
50
$
—
$
50
Other
$
(3
)
$
3
$
—
$
1
$
—
$
1
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
$
199
$
25
$
224
$
241
$
(5
)
$
236
Segment margin
27.3%
29.7%
31.9%
31.7%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
$
236
$
25
$
261
$
261
$
(7
)
$
254
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
32.5%
34.7%
34.6%
34.2%
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a 2% year-over-year reduction in consolidated contract sales resulting from the Maui wildfires, as well as a $24 million prior year reportability benefit. Adjusted for the estimated $25 million impact of the Maui wildfires, consolidated contract sales would have increased 4% year-over-year.
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders declined $42 million to $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and Segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $25 million to $236 million. Adjusting for the $25 million estimated impact from the Maui wildfires in the current year and $7 million Alignment benefit in the prior year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 3% to $261 million.
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Selected Items
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
($ in millions)
As
Estimated
As
As
Impact of
As
Management and exchange profit
$
22
$
(1
)
$
21
$
22
$
—
$
22
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders
$
18
$
(1
)
$
17
$
24
$
—
$
24
Segment margin
31.1%
28.3%
41.3%
41.3%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
$
31
$
(1
)
$
30
$
31
$
—
$
31
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*
52.2%
49.3%
54.9%
54.9%
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year driven by lower member transactions. Interval International ended the year with 1.6 million active members, in-line with the prior year, and Average revenue per member increased 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders were $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, Segment margin was 31% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million. Adjusted for the estimated impact from the Maui wildfires, Segment Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased $1 million to $30 million.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs increased $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year primarily due to higher IT spending to drive our digital and data initiatives.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the year with $929 million in liquidity, including $248 million of cash and cash equivalents, $60 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $621 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.
At the end of 2023, the Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt and $2.1 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.
Full Year 2024 Outlook
The Company is providing guidance for the full year 2024 as reflected in the chart below. The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the following full year 2024 expected GAAP results for the Company to the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below.
In the table below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2024 Guidance
Contract sales
$1,880
to
$1,930
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$285
to
$320
Earnings per share - diluted
$7.17
to
$8.00
Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$265
to
$295
Adjusted EBITDA*
$760
to
$800
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*
$7.65
to
$8.35
Adjusted free cash flow*
$400
to
$450
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.
Financial Schedules Follow
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
QUARTER 4, 2023
A-1
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active Interval International members, average revenue per member, and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Quarter Ended
Change %
Fiscal Year Ended
Change %
December
December
December
December
Key Measures
Total consolidated contract sales
$
447
$
454
(2%)
$
1,772
$
1,837
(4%)
VPG
$
4,002
$
4,088
(2%)
$
4,088
$
4,421
(8%)
Tours
105,580
105,231
0%
405,825
390,593
4%
Total active Interval International members (000's)(1)
1,564
1,566
0%
1,564
1,566
0%
Average revenue per Interval International member
$
36.16
$
35.60
2%
$
156.65
$
157.97
(1%)
GAAP Measures
Revenues
$
1,194
$
1,188
0%
$
4,727
$
4,656
2%
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
64
$
145
(55%)
$
398
$
582
(31%)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
35
$
88
(60%)
$
254
$
391
(35%)
Diluted shares
42.5
43.0
(1%)
43.5
45.2
(4%)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.93
$
2.08
(55%)
$
6.28
$
8.77
(28%)
Non-GAAP Measures*
Adjusted EBITDA
$
186
$
239
(22%)
$
761
$
966
(21%)
Adjusted pretax income
$
105
$
169
(38%)
$
450
$
677
(34%)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
|75
$
115
(35%)
$
|322
$
458
(30%)
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
1.88
$
2.74
(31%)
$
7.83
$
10.26
(24%)
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-2
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Vacation Ownership
$
236
$
261
$
(7
)
$
254
Exchange & Third-Party Management
31
31
—
31
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
267
292
(7
)
285
General and administrative
(84
)
(62
)
—
(62
)
Other
3
9
—
9
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
186
$
239
$
(7
)
$
232
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Vacation Ownership
$
883
$
1,033
$
(51
)
$
982
Exchange & Third-Party Management
130
148
—
148
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
1,013
1,181
(51
)
1,130
General and administrative
(273
)
(249
)
—
(249
)
Other
21
34
—
34
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
761
$
966
$
(51
)
$
915
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-3
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
December
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
375
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
Management and exchange
202
204
—
204
Rental
136
113
—
113
Financing
83
76
—
76
Cost reimbursements
398
356
—
356
TOTAL REVENUES
1,194
1,188
(12
)
1,176
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
50
73
(5
)
68
Marketing and sales
205
204
—
204
Management and exchange
110
114
—
114
Rental
108
88
—
88
Financing
32
26
—
26
General and administrative
84
62
—
62
Depreciation and amortization
36
34
—
34
Litigation charges
6
4
—
4
Restructuring
6
—
—
—
Royalty fee
29
30
—
30
Impairment
28
1
—
1
Cost reimbursements
398
356
—
356
TOTAL EXPENSES
1,092
992
(5
)
987
Gains and other income, net
13
1
—
1
Interest expense, net
(39
)
(27
)
—
(27
)
Transaction and integration costs
(9
)
(26
)
—
(26
)
Other
(3
)
1
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
64
145
(7
)
138
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(31
)
(57
)
2
(55
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
33
88
(5
)
83
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
—
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
35
$
88
$
(5
)
$
83
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
Basic shares
35.6
38.2
—
38.2
Basic
$
0.98
$
2.30
$
(0.16
)
$
2.14
Diluted shares
42.5
43.0
—
43.0
Diluted
$
0.93
$
2.08
$
(0.14
)
$
1.94
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-4
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
December
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
1,460
$
1,618
$
(39
)
$
1,579
Management and exchange
813
827
—
827
Rental
571
551
—
551
Financing
322
293
—
293
Cost reimbursements
1,561
1,367
—
1,367
TOTAL REVENUES
4,727
4,656
(39
)
4,617
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
224
289
(7
)
282
Marketing and sales
823
807
—
807
Management and exchange
442
444
—
444
Rental
452
382
—
382
Financing
113
75
19
94
General and administrative
273
249
—
249
Depreciation and amortization
135
132
—
132
Litigation charges
13
11
—
11
Restructuring
6
—
—
—
Royalty fee
117
114
—
114
Impairment
32
2
—
2
Cost reimbursements
1,561
1,367
—
1,367
TOTAL EXPENSES
4,191
3,872
12
3,884
Gains and other income, net
47
40
—
40
Interest expense, net
(145
)
(118
)
—
(118
)
Transaction and integration costs
(37
)
(125
)
—
(125
)
Other
(3
)
1
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
398
582
(51
)
531
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(146
)
(191
)
13
(178
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
252
391
(38
)
353
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
—
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
254
$
391
$
(38
)
$
353
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
Basic shares
36.5
40.4
—
40.4
Basic
$
6.96
$
9.69
$
(0.93
)
$
8.76
Diluted shares
43.5
45.2
—
45.2
Diluted
$
6.28
$
8.77
$
(0.83
)
$
7.94
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-5
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended December 31, 2023
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation
Exchange &
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
375
$
—
$
—
$
375
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary
59
2
—
61
Management fee
46
6
(1
)
51
Exchange and other services
38
41
11
90
Management and exchange
143
49
10
202
Rental
127
9
—
136
Financing
83
—
—
83
Cost reimbursements(1)
405
4
(11
)
398
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,133
$
62
$
(1
)
$
1,194
PROFIT
Development
$
120
$
—
$
—
$
120
Management and exchange(1)
75
22
(5
)
92
Rental(1)
15
9
4
28
Financing
51
—
—
51
TOTAL PROFIT
261
31
(1
)
291
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
(84
)
(84
)
Depreciation and amortization
(24
)
(8
)
(4
)
(36
)
Litigation charges
(4
)
(1
)
(1
)
(6
)
Restructuring
—
—
(6
)
(6
)
Royalty fee
(29
)
—
—
(29
)
Impairment
(8
)
(4
)
(16
)
(28
)
Gains and other income, net
6
—
7
13
Interest expense, net
—
—
(39
)
(39
)
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
(9
)
(9
)
Other
(3
)
—
—
(3
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
199
18
(153
)
64
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(31
)
(31
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
199
18
(184
)
33
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
2
2
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
199
$
18
$
(182
)
$
35
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
27%
31%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common stockholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-6
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended December 31, 2022
(In millions)
Reportable Segment
Corporate
Total
Vacation Ownership
Exchange &
As
As
As
Impact of
As
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
439
$
(12
)
$
427
$
—
$
—
$
439
$
427
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary
58
—
58
1
—
59
59
Management fee
42
—
42
6
—
48
48
Exchange and other services
32
—
32
42
23
97
97
Management and exchange
132
—
132
49
23
204
204
Rental
104
—
104
9
—
113
113
Financing
76
—
76
—
—
76
76
Cost reimbursements(1)
362
—
362
4
(10
)
356
356
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,113
$
(12
)
$
1,101
$
62
$
13
$
1,188
$
1,176
PROFIT
Development
$
162
$
(7
)
$
155
$
—
$
—
$
162
$
155
Management and exchange(1)
70
—
70
22
(2
)
90
90
Rental(1)
15
—
15
9
1
25
25
Financing
50
—
50
—
—
50
50
TOTAL PROFIT
297
(7
)
290
31
(1
)
327
320
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
—
—
(62
)
(62
)
(62
)
Depreciation and amortization
(25
)
—
(25
)
(7
)
(2
)
(34
)
(34
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
—
(2
)
—
(2
)
(4
)
(4
)
Royalty fee
(30
)
—
(30
)
—
—
(30
)
(30
)
Impairment
(1
)
—
(1
)
—
—
(1
)
(1
)
Gains and other income, net
1
—
1
—
—
1
1
Interest expense, net
—
—
—
—
(27
)
(27
)
(27
)
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
—
(26
)
(26
)
(26
)
Other
1
—
1
—
—
1
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
241
(7
)
234
24
(120
)
145
138
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
—
2
2
—
(57
)
(57
)
(55
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
241
(5
)
236
24
(177
)
88
83
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
241
$
(5
)
$
236
$
24
$
(177
)
$
88
$
83
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
32%
32%
41%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common stockholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-7
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
447
$
454
$
—
$
454
Less resales contract sales
(10
)
(10
)
—
(10
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
437
444
—
444
Plus:
Settlement revenue
10
10
—
10
Resales revenue
4
7
—
7
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
(2
)
36
(12
)
24
Sales reserve
(47
)
(40
)
—
(40
)
Other(1)
(27
)
(18
)
—
(18
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
375
439
(12
)
427
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(50
)
(73
)
5
(68
)
Marketing and sales
(205
)
(204
)
—
(204
)
Development Profit
120
162
(7
)
155
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
1
(27
)
7
(20
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
3
(1
)
—
(1
)
Other
—
(8
)
—
(8
)
Adjusted development profit*
$
124
$
126
$
—
$
126
Development profit margin
32.0%
36.8%
36.2%
Adjusted development profit margin*
33.1%
31.5%
31.5%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-8
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
December
December 31, 2022
As
Impact of
As
Consolidated contract sales
$
1,772
$
1,837
$
—
$
1,837
Less resales contract sales
(42
)
(40
)
—
(40
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
1,730
1,797
—
1,797
Plus:
Settlement revenue
39
36
—
36
Resales revenue
22
20
—
20
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
3
43
(58
)
(15
)
Sales reserve
(232
)
(170
)
19
(151
)
Other(1)
(102
)
(108
)
—
(108
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
1,460
1,618
(39
)
1,579
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(224
)
(289
)
7
(282
)
Marketing and sales
(823
)
(807
)
—
(807
)
Development Profit
413
522
(32
)
490
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
(2
)
(35
)
46
11
Purchase accounting adjustments
9
13
—
13
Other
—
(13
)
—
(13
)
Adjusted development profit*
$
420
$
487
$
14
$
501
Development profit margin
28.3%
32.2%
31.0%
Adjusted development profit margin*
28.8%
31.0%
31.5%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-9
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
35
$
88
$
254
$
391
Provision for income taxes
31
57
146
191
Income before income taxes attributable to common stockholders
66
145
400
582
Certain items:
ILG integration
—
18
15
98
Welk acquisition and integration
9
4
22
14
Other transformation initiatives
—
4
—
10
Other transaction costs
—
—
—
3
Transaction and integration costs
9
26
37
125
Early redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
10
—
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
—
—
(8
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
—
—
—
(17
)
Foreign currency translation
(7
)
—
(6
)
10
Insurance proceeds
(6
)
(1
)
(9
)
(6
)
Change in indemnification asset
(1
)
1
(31
)
3
Other
1
(1
)
(3
)
3
Gains and other income, net
(13
)
(1
)
(47
)
(40
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
(2
)
8
11
Litigation charges
6
4
13
11
Restructuring charges
6
—
6
—
Impairment charges
28
1
32
2
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
—
—
—
(6
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
—
—
—
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
—
(7
)
—
(12
)
Other
1
3
1
6
Adjusted pretax income*
105
169
450
677
Provision for income taxes
|(30
)
(54
)
(128
)
(219
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders*
$
|75
$
115
$
322
$
458
Diluted shares
42.5
43.0
43.5
45.2
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
1.88
$
2.74
$
7.83
$
10.26
Excluding the Impact of Alignment:
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders*
$
|75
$
110
$
322
$
420
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
1.88
$
2.60
$
7.83
$
9.42
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-10
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
35
$
88
$
254
$
391
Interest expense, net
39
27
145
118
Provision for income taxes
31
57
146
191
Depreciation and amortization
36
34
135
132
Share-based compensation
6
9
31
39
Certain items:
ILG integration
—
18
15
98
Welk acquisition and integration
9
4
22
14
Other transformation initiatives
—
4
—
10
Other transaction costs
—
—
—
3
Transaction and integration costs
9
26
37
125
Early redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
10
—
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
—
—
(8
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
—
—
—
(17
)
Foreign currency translation
(7
)
—
(6
)
10
Insurance proceeds
(6
)
(1
)
(9
)
(6
)
Change in indemnification asset
(1
)
1
(31
)
3
Other
1
(1
)
(3
)
3
Gains and other income, net
(13
)
(1
)
(47
)
(40
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
(2
)
8
11
Litigation charges
6
4
13
11
Restructuring charges
6
—
6
—
Impairment charges
28
1
32
2
Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages
—
—
—
(6
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
—
—
—
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
—
(7
)
—
(12
)
Other
1
3
1
6
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
186
$
239
$
761
$
966
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
23%
29%
24%
29%
Excluding the Impact of Alignment
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
186
$
232
$
761
$
915
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
23%
28%
24%
28%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-11
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
199
$
241
$
777
$
961
Depreciation and amortization
24
25
93
92
Share-based compensation
2
2
8
7
Certain items:
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
—
3
Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other
—
—
(7
)
(33
)
Insurance proceeds
(6
)
(1
)
(9
)
(4
)
Change in indemnification asset
—
—
(9
)
—
Other
—
—
(4
)
—
Gains and other income, net
(6
)
(1
)
(29
)
(37
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
(2
)
8
11
Litigation charges
4
2
12