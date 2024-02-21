Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-02-21 pm EST 5-day change 1st Jan Change 87.6 USD +1.97% +2.31% +3.19% Feb. 16 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.76 a Share, Payable March 14 to Shareholders of Record Feb. 29 MT Feb. 16 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on or Around March 14, 2024 CI Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Marriott Vacations Worldwide Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results February 21, 2024 at 04:35 pm EST Share Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (“MVW” or the “Company”) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 and provided guidance for full year 2024. “After a challenging year, we ended the year on a very positive note, growing contract sales by 4% in the fourth quarter on a year-over-year basis with VPG in-line with the prior year, after adjusting for the estimated impact of the Maui wildfires,” said John Geller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The transition to Abound by Marriott Vacations is behind us. Moving forward, we continue to look for ways to leverage technology to grow our revenues while driving efficiencies and cost savings across the organization.” Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales declined 2% year-over-year to $447 million driven by 2% lower volume per guest (“VPG”). The Company estimates that excluding the impact of the Maui wildfires, contract sales would have grown 4%, tours would have increased 4% and VPG would have been unchanged compared to the prior year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $35 million and fully diluted earnings per share was $0.93.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders was $75 million and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share was $1.88.

Adjusted EBITDA was $186 million.

The Company repurchased 431,000 shares of its common stock for $38 million during the quarter and increased its quarterly dividend to $0.76 per share, which was paid in January. For the year, the Company repurchased 6% of its shares outstanding for $286 million and paid $106 million in dividends. Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

On August 8, 2023, a wildfire devastated the area of West Maui. While the Company operates four vacation ownership resorts and sales centers in the area, it did not sustain any physical damage to these resorts and sales centers. However, the Company estimates the Maui wildfires negatively impacted its fourth quarter contract sales by approximately $25 million, Net income attributable to common stockholders by $17 million and Adjusted EBITDA by $24 million. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of its Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products, resulting in the acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology for vacation ownership notes receivable for these brands, resulting in a decrease in the reserve for the acquired notes offset by an increase in the reserve for the originated notes. Together, these changes are referred to as the “Alignment.” The tables below illustrate the comparison of the reported results from the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as adjusted results that reflect the estimated impact of the Maui fires, to the results from the fourth quarter of 2022, including the impact of the Alignment on the Company’s reported results for that time period. In the tables below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($ in millions) As

Reported Estimated

Impact of

Maui Fires As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35 $ 17 $ 52 $ 88 $ (5 ) $ 83 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders* $ 75 $ 17 $ 92 $ 115 $ (5 ) $ 110 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 186 $ 24 $ 210 $ 239 $ (7 ) $ 232 Vacation Ownership Selected Items Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($ in millions, except VPG) As

Reported Estimated

Impact of

Maui Fires As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Consolidated contract sales $ 447 $ 25 $ 472 $ 454 $ — $ 454 VPG $ 4,002 $ 88 $ 4,090 $ 4,088 $ — $ 4,088 Tours 105,580 4,028 109,608 105,231 — 105,231 Sale of vacation ownership products $ 375 $ 24 $ 399 $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 Development profit $ 120 $ 18 $ 138 $ 162 $ (7 ) $ 155 Management and exchange profit $ 75 $ 2 $ 77 $ 70 $ — $ 70 Rental profit $ 15 $ 2 $ 17 $ 15 $ — $ 15 Financing profit $ 51 $ — $ 51 $ 50 $ — $ 50 Other $ (3 ) $ 3 $ — $ 1 $ — $ 1 Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 199 $ 25 $ 224 $ 241 $ (5 ) $ 236 Segment margin 27.3% 29.7% 31.9% 31.7% Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 236 $ 25 $ 261 $ 261 $ (7 ) $ 254 Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin* 32.5% 34.7% 34.6% 34.2% Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a 2% year-over-year reduction in consolidated contract sales resulting from the Maui wildfires, as well as a $24 million prior year reportability benefit. Adjusted for the estimated $25 million impact of the Maui wildfires, consolidated contract sales would have increased 4% year-over-year. Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders declined $42 million to $199 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and Segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $25 million to $236 million. Adjusting for the $25 million estimated impact from the Maui wildfires in the current year and $7 million Alignment benefit in the prior year, Segment Adjusted EBITDA would have increased 3% to $261 million. Exchange & Third-Party Management Selected Items Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ($ in millions) As

Reported Estimated

Impact of

Maui Fires As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Management and exchange profit $ 22 $ (1 ) $ 21 $ 22 $ — $ 22 Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders $ 18 $ (1 ) $ 17 $ 24 $ — $ 24 Segment margin 31.1% 28.3% 41.3% 41.3% Segment Adjusted EBITDA* $ 31 $ (1 ) $ 30 $ 31 $ — $ 31 Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin* 52.2% 49.3% 54.9% 54.9% Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year driven by lower member transactions. Interval International ended the year with 1.6 million active members, in-line with the prior year, and Average revenue per member increased 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Segment financial results attributable to common stockholders were $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, Segment margin was 31% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $31 million. Adjusted for the estimated impact from the Maui wildfires, Segment Adjusted EBITDA would have decreased $1 million to $30 million. Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year primarily due to higher IT spending to drive our digital and data initiatives. Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the year with $929 million in liquidity, including $248 million of cash and cash equivalents, $60 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $621 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility. At the end of 2023, the Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt and $2.1 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Full Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is providing guidance for the full year 2024 as reflected in the chart below. The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the following full year 2024 expected GAAP results for the Company to the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below. In the table below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 Guidance Contract sales $1,880 to $1,930 Net income attributable to common stockholders $285 to $320 Earnings per share - diluted $7.17 to $8.00 Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash provided by operating activities $265 to $295 Adjusted EBITDA* $760 to $800 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted* $7.65 to $8.35 Adjusted free cash flow* $400 to $450 Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on February 22, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has approximately 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com. Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about leveraging technology to enhance core operations and other benefits to the organization and full year 2024 outlook for contract sales, results of operations and cash flows. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “could” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: a future health crisis and responses to a health crisis, including possible quarantines or other government imposed travel or health-related restrictions and the effects of a health crisis, including the short and longer-term impact on consumer confidence and demand for travel and the pace of recovery following a health crisis; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price inflation; difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws; the impact of a future banking crisis; impacts from natural or man-made disasters and wildfires, including the Maui wildfires; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, and elsewhere in the world and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of changes in interest rates; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs; political or social strife; and other matters referred to under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our future periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements. Financial Schedules Follow MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 4, 2023 TABLE OF CONTENTS Summary Financial Information A-1 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment A-2 Consolidated Statements of Income A-3 to A-4 Revenues and Profit by Segment A-5 to A-6 Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-7 to A-8 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-9 Adjusted EBITDA A-10 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Vacation Ownership A-11 Exchange & Third-Party Management Balance Sheet Items and Summary Cash Flow A-12 2024 Outlook Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA A-13 Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-14 Quarterly Operating Metrics A-15 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-16 to A-17 A-1 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active Interval International members, average revenue per member, and per share amounts) (Unaudited) SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION Quarter Ended Change % Fiscal Year Ended Change % December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 December

31, 2023 December

31, 2022 Key Measures Total consolidated contract sales $ 447 $ 454 (2%) $ 1,772 $ 1,837 (4%) VPG $ 4,002 $ 4,088 (2%) $ 4,088 $ 4,421 (8%) Tours 105,580 105,231 0% 405,825 390,593 4% Total active Interval International members (000's)(1) 1,564 1,566 0% 1,564 1,566 0% Average revenue per Interval International member $ 36.16 $ 35.60 2% $ 156.65 $ 157.97 (1%) GAAP Measures Revenues $ 1,194 $ 1,188 0% $ 4,727 $ 4,656 2% Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 64 $ 145 (55%) $ 398 $ 582 (31%) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35 $ 88 (60%) $ 254 $ 391 (35%) Diluted shares 42.5 43.0 (1%) 43.5 45.2 (4%) Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.93 $ 2.08 (55%) $ 6.28 $ 8.77 (28%) Non-GAAP Measures* Adjusted EBITDA $ 186 $ 239 (22%) $ 761 $ 966 (21%) Adjusted pretax income $ 105 $ 169 (38%) $ 450 $ 677 (34%) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 75 $ 115 (35%) $ 322 $ 458 (30%) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 1.88 $ 2.74 (31%) $ 7.83 $ 10.26 (24%) (1) Includes members at the end of each period. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-2 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Vacation Ownership $ 236 $ 261 $ (7 ) $ 254 Exchange & Third-Party Management 31 31 — 31 Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 267 292 (7 ) 285 General and administrative (84 ) (62 ) — (62 ) Other 3 9 — 9 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 186 $ 239 $ (7 ) $ 232 Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Vacation Ownership $ 883 $ 1,033 $ (51 ) $ 982 Exchange & Third-Party Management 130 148 — 148 Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 1,013 1,181 (51 ) 1,130 General and administrative (273 ) (249 ) — (249 ) Other 21 34 — 34 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 761 $ 966 $ (51 ) $ 915 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-3 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December

31, 2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 375 $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 Management and exchange 202 204 — 204 Rental 136 113 — 113 Financing 83 76 — 76 Cost reimbursements 398 356 — 356 TOTAL REVENUES 1,194 1,188 (12 ) 1,176 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 50 73 (5 ) 68 Marketing and sales 205 204 — 204 Management and exchange 110 114 — 114 Rental 108 88 — 88 Financing 32 26 — 26 General and administrative 84 62 — 62 Depreciation and amortization 36 34 — 34 Litigation charges 6 4 — 4 Restructuring 6 — — — Royalty fee 29 30 — 30 Impairment 28 1 — 1 Cost reimbursements 398 356 — 356 TOTAL EXPENSES 1,092 992 (5 ) 987 Gains and other income, net 13 1 — 1 Interest expense, net (39 ) (27 ) — (27 ) Transaction and integration costs (9 ) (26 ) — (26 ) Other (3 ) 1 — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 64 145 (7 ) 138 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (31 ) (57 ) 2 (55 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 33 88 (5 ) 83 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 35 $ 88 $ (5 ) $ 83 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic shares 35.6 38.2 — 38.2 Basic $ 0.98 $ 2.30 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.14 Diluted shares 42.5 43.0 — 43.0 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 2.08 $ (0.14 ) $ 1.94 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-4 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 1,460 $ 1,618 $ (39 ) $ 1,579 Management and exchange 813 827 — 827 Rental 571 551 — 551 Financing 322 293 — 293 Cost reimbursements 1,561 1,367 — 1,367 TOTAL REVENUES 4,727 4,656 (39 ) 4,617 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 224 289 (7 ) 282 Marketing and sales 823 807 — 807 Management and exchange 442 444 — 444 Rental 452 382 — 382 Financing 113 75 19 94 General and administrative 273 249 — 249 Depreciation and amortization 135 132 — 132 Litigation charges 13 11 — 11 Restructuring 6 — — — Royalty fee 117 114 — 114 Impairment 32 2 — 2 Cost reimbursements 1,561 1,367 — 1,367 TOTAL EXPENSES 4,191 3,872 12 3,884 Gains and other income, net 47 40 — 40 Interest expense, net (145 ) (118 ) — (118 ) Transaction and integration costs (37 ) (125 ) — (125 ) Other (3 ) 1 — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 398 582 (51 ) 531 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (146 ) (191 ) 13 (178 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 252 391 (38 ) 353 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 2 — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 254 $ 391 $ (38 ) $ 353 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS Basic shares 36.5 40.4 — 40.4 Basic $ 6.96 $ 9.69 $ (0.93 ) $ 8.76 Diluted shares 43.5 45.2 — 45.2 Diluted $ 6.28 $ 8.77 $ (0.83 ) $ 7.94 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-5 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2023 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate

and Other Total Vacation

Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 375 $ — $ — $ 375 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary 59 2 — 61 Management fee 46 6 (1 ) 51 Exchange and other services 38 41 11 90 Management and exchange 143 49 10 202 Rental 127 9 — 136 Financing 83 — — 83 Cost reimbursements(1) 405 4 (11 ) 398 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,133 $ 62 $ (1 ) $ 1,194 PROFIT Development $ 120 $ — $ — $ 120 Management and exchange(1) 75 22 (5 ) 92 Rental(1) 15 9 4 28 Financing 51 — — 51 TOTAL PROFIT 261 31 (1 ) 291 OTHER General and administrative — — (84 ) (84 ) Depreciation and amortization (24 ) (8 ) (4 ) (36 ) Litigation charges (4 ) (1 ) (1 ) (6 ) Restructuring — — (6 ) (6 ) Royalty fee (29 ) — — (29 ) Impairment (8 ) (4 ) (16 ) (28 ) Gains and other income, net 6 — 7 13 Interest expense, net — — (39 ) (39 ) Transaction and integration costs — — (9 ) (9 ) Other (3 ) — — (3 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 199 18 (153 ) 64 Provision for income taxes — — (31 ) (31 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 199 18 (184 ) 33 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — 2 2 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 199 $ 18 $ (182 ) $ 35 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 27% 31% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common stockholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. A-6 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended December 31, 2022 (In millions) Reportable Segment Corporate

and

Other Total Vacation Ownership Exchange &

Third-Party

Management As

Reported As

Adjusted* As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 439 $ (12 ) $ 427 $ — $ — $ 439 $ 427 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary 58 — 58 1 — 59 59 Management fee 42 — 42 6 — 48 48 Exchange and other services 32 — 32 42 23 97 97 Management and exchange 132 — 132 49 23 204 204 Rental 104 — 104 9 — 113 113 Financing 76 — 76 — — 76 76 Cost reimbursements(1) 362 — 362 4 (10 ) 356 356 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,113 $ (12 ) $ 1,101 $ 62 $ 13 $ 1,188 $ 1,176 PROFIT Development $ 162 $ (7 ) $ 155 $ — $ — $ 162 $ 155 Management and exchange(1) 70 — 70 22 (2 ) 90 90 Rental(1) 15 — 15 9 1 25 25 Financing 50 — 50 — — 50 50 TOTAL PROFIT 297 (7 ) 290 31 (1 ) 327 320 OTHER General and administrative — — — — (62 ) (62 ) (62 ) Depreciation and amortization (25 ) — (25 ) (7 ) (2 ) (34 ) (34 ) Litigation charges (2 ) — (2 ) — (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) Royalty fee (30 ) — (30 ) — — (30 ) (30 ) Impairment (1 ) — (1 ) — — (1 ) (1 ) Gains and other income, net 1 — 1 — — 1 1 Interest expense, net — — — — (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) Transaction and integration costs — — — — (26 ) (26 ) (26 ) Other 1 — 1 — — 1 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 241 (7 ) 234 24 (120 ) 145 138 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes — 2 2 — (57 ) (57 ) (55 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 241 (5 ) 236 24 (177 ) 88 83 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — — — — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 241 $ (5 ) $ 236 $ 24 $ (177 ) $ 88 $ 83 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 32% 32% 41% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. (2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common stockholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-7 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December

31, 2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Consolidated contract sales $ 447 $ 454 $ — $ 454 Less resales contract sales (10 ) (10 ) — (10 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 437 444 — 444 Plus: Settlement revenue 10 10 — 10 Resales revenue 4 7 — 7 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability (2 ) 36 (12 ) 24 Sales reserve (47 ) (40 ) — (40 ) Other(1) (27 ) (18 ) — (18 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 375 439 (12 ) 427 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products (50 ) (73 ) 5 (68 ) Marketing and sales (205 ) (204 ) — (204 ) Development Profit 120 162 (7 ) 155 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment 1 (27 ) 7 (20 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 3 (1 ) — (1 ) Other — (8 ) — (8 ) Adjusted development profit* $ 124 $ 126 $ — $ 126 Development profit margin 32.0% 36.8% 36.2% Adjusted development profit margin* 33.1% 31.5% 31.5% (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-8 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2023 December 31, 2022 As

Reported Impact of

Alignment As

Adjusted* Consolidated contract sales $ 1,772 $ 1,837 $ — $ 1,837 Less resales contract sales (42 ) (40 ) — (40 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 1,730 1,797 — 1,797 Plus: Settlement revenue 39 36 — 36 Resales revenue 22 20 — 20 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability 3 43 (58 ) (15 ) Sales reserve (232 ) (170 ) 19 (151 ) Other(1) (102 ) (108 ) — (108 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 1,460 1,618 (39 ) 1,579 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products (224 ) (289 ) 7 (282 ) Marketing and sales (823 ) (807 ) — (807 ) Development Profit 413 522 (32 ) 490 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment (2 ) (35 ) 46 11 Purchase accounting adjustments 9 13 — 13 Other — (13 ) — (13 ) Adjusted development profit* $ 420 $ 487 $ 14 $ 501 Development profit margin 28.3% 32.2% 31.0% Adjusted development profit margin* 28.8% 31.0% 31.5% (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-9 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 35 $ 88 $ 254 $ 391 Provision for income taxes 31 57 146 191 Income before income taxes attributable to common stockholders 66 145 400 582 Certain items: ILG integration — 18 15 98 Welk acquisition and integration 9 4 22 14 Other transformation initiatives — 4 — 10 Other transaction costs — — — 3 Transaction and integration costs 9 26 37 125 Early redemption of senior secured notes — — 10 — Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — — (8 ) (33 ) Gain on disposition of VRI Americas — — — (17 ) Foreign currency translation (7 ) — (6 ) 10 Insurance proceeds (6 ) (1 ) (9 ) (6 ) Change in indemnification asset (1 ) 1 (31 ) 3 Other 1 (1 ) (3 ) 3 Gains and other income, net (13 ) (1 ) (47 ) (40 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 2 (2 ) 8 11 Litigation charges 6 4 13 11 Restructuring charges 6 — 6 — Impairment charges 28 1 32 2 Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages — — — (6 ) Early termination of VRI management contract — — — (2 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — (7 ) — (12 ) Other 1 3 1 6 Adjusted pretax income* 105 169 450 677 Provision for income taxes (30 ) (54 ) (128 ) (219 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders* $ 75 $ 115 $ 322 $ 458 Diluted shares 42.5 43.0 43.5 45.2 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 1.88 $ 2.74 $ 7.83 $ 10.26 Excluding the Impact of Alignment: Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders* $ 75 $ 110 $ 322 $ 420 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 1.88 $ 2.60 $ 7.83 $ 9.42 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-10 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 35 $ 88 $ 254 $ 391 Interest expense, net 39 27 145 118 Provision for income taxes 31 57 146 191 Depreciation and amortization 36 34 135 132 Share-based compensation 6 9 31 39 Certain items: ILG integration — 18 15 98 Welk acquisition and integration 9 4 22 14 Other transformation initiatives — 4 — 10 Other transaction costs — — — 3 Transaction and integration costs 9 26 37 125 Early redemption of senior secured notes — — 10 — Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — — (8 ) (33 ) Gain on disposition of VRI Americas — — — (17 ) Foreign currency translation (7 ) — (6 ) 10 Insurance proceeds (6 ) (1 ) (9 ) (6 ) Change in indemnification asset (1 ) 1 (31 ) 3 Other 1 (1 ) (3 ) 3 Gains and other income, net (13 ) (1 ) (47 ) (40 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 2 (2 ) 8 11 Litigation charges 6 4 13 11 Restructuring charges 6 — 6 — Impairment charges 28 1 32 2 Expiration/forfeiture of deposits on pre-acquisition preview packages — — — (6 ) Early termination of VRI management contract — — — (2 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — (7 ) — (12 ) Other 1 3 1 6 ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 186 $ 239 $ 761 $ 966 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 23% 29% 24% 29% Excluding the Impact of Alignment ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 186 $ 232 $ 761 $ 915 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 23% 28% 24% 28% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. A-11 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited) VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 199 $ 241 $ 777 $ 961 Depreciation and amortization 24 25 93 92 Share-based compensation 2 2 8 7 Certain items: Transaction and integration costs — — — 3 Gain on disposition of hotel, land, and other — — (7 ) (33 ) Insurance proceeds (6 ) (1 ) (9 ) (4 ) Change in indemnification asset — — (9 ) — Other — — (4 ) — Gains and other income, net (6 ) (1 ) (29 ) (37 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 2 (2 ) 8 11 Litigation charges 4 2 12