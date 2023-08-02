Delayed Nyse - 03:59:36 2023-08-02 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 124.85 USD -1.33% -1.03% -7.24% 10:24pm Earnings Flash (VAC) MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $2.19, vs. Street Est of $2.87 MT 10:24pm Earnings Flash (VAC) MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE Posts Q2 Revenue $1.18B, vs. Street Est of $1.24B MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Marriott Vacations Worldwide (“MVW”) Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Today at 04:26 pm Share Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the “Company”) reported second quarter 2023 financial results. Second Quarter 2023 Highlights Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $453 million, a 10% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022, and VPG was $3,968.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $90 million compared to $136 million in the prior year, and fully diluted earnings per share decreased 27% to $2.17.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $90 million compared to $131 million in the prior year, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share decreased 24% to $2.19.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% compared to the prior year to $222 million.

The Company repurchased 621,000 shares of its common stock for $82 million during the quarter and paid a quarterly dividend of $26 million. The Board of Directors also increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization during the quarter to $600 million.

The Company updated its full year outlook. “Occupancy was nearly 90% in the second quarter reflecting the continued high demand for vacation experiences from our Owners, members and guests. However, with the tough comparison from last year, as well as the continued transition to the Abound by Marriott Vacations program and the integration of our Hyatt and legacy-Welk businesses, contract sales declined 10% in the quarter, though we still expect to grow contract sales for the full year and generate significant cash flow from operations,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. “While the changes to our programs impacted our near-term results, I am confident these are the right strategic changes that will position us for long-term growth.” Vacation Ownership

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 2% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a 10% year-over-year reduction in consolidated contract sales resulting from 14% lower VPG, partially offset by 4% higher tours. While the Company expected VPGs to decline due to the tough comparison to the prior year, we saw larger declines at the legacy-Vistana sites due to the continued transition associated with the launch of Abound by Marriott Vacations. In addition, VPG was impacted by the continued alignment of the Hyatt and Legacy-Welk business models and sales processes. Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $224 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $277 million in the prior year and Segment margin was 30%. Development profit declined $12 million year-over-year primarily due to lower contract sales and higher sales reserve while Development profit margin was 31%. Rental profit was down $19 million primarily due to lower rental occupancy and higher unsold inventory costs. As a result, Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $245 million compared to $274 million in the prior year while Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at more than 32%. Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 11% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year and decreased 4% excluding the sale of VRI Americas in April of 2022. Interval International active members decreased 2% compared to the prior year to 1.6 million but were in-line with first quarter of 2023, and Average revenue per member increased 1% year-over-year. Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $24 million in the second quarter of 2023, Segment margin was 40% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million. Excluding the VRI Americas business, Segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $3 million compared to the prior year due to lower management fees at Aqua-Aston and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 52%. Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs were largely unchanged in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of new product development initiatives and higher wage and benefit costs offset by lower variable compensation. Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity, including $242 million of cash and cash equivalents, $59 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $684 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt and $2.0 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Full Year 2023 Outlook

The Company is updating its full year 2023 outlook as reflected in the chart below. The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2023 expected GAAP results for the Company. In the table below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. (in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 Guidance Contract sales $1,840 to $1,900 Net income attributable to common shareholders $355 to $375 Earnings per share - diluted $8.51 to $8.96 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities $360 to $395 Adjusted EBITDA* $880 to $910 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted* $9.76 to $10.22 Adjusted free cash flow* $540 to $600 Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

This press release and accompanying schedules contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for contract sales, cash flows, future growth and projections for full year 2023. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “could” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of a future health crisis, including its short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following a health crisis; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price and wage inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets; impact of the current or a future banking crisis; the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of rising interest rates; political or social strife; difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws and other matters referred to under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our future periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements. Financial Schedules Follow MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION FINANCIAL SCHEDULES QUARTER 2, 2023 TABLE OF CONTENTS Summary Financial Information A-1 Interim Consolidated Statements of Income A-2 Revenues and Profit by Segment A-3 Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit A-7 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted A-8 Adjusted EBITDA A-9 Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management A-10 Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets A-11 Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows A-12 2023 Outlook Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA A-14 Adjusted Free Cash Flow A-15 Quarterly Operating Metrics A-16 Non-GAAP Financial Measures A-17 A-1 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member, and per share amounts) (Unaudited) SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Change % Six Months Ended Change % June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Key Measures Total consolidated contract sales $ 453 $ 506 (10%) $ 887 $ 900 (1%) VPG $ 3,968 $ 4,613 (14%) $ 4,150 $ 4,653 (11%) Tours 106,746 102,857 4% 199,636 181,362 10% Total active Interval International members (000's)(1) 1,566 1,596 (2%) 1,566 1,596 (2%) Average revenue per Interval International member $ 39.30 $ 38.79 1% $ 81.35 $ 83.32 (2%) GAAP Measures Revenues $ 1,178 $ 1,164 1% $ 2,347 $ 2,216 6% Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 140 $ 178 (22%) $ 268 $ 268 —% Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 90 $ 136 (34%) $ 177 $ 194 9% Diluted shares 43.8 46.5 (6%) 44.1 47.2 (7%) Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.17 $ 2.97 (27%) $ 4.23 $ 4.18 1% Non-GAAP Measures* Adjusted EBITDA $ 222 $ 255 (13%) $ 425 $ 443 (4%) Adjusted pretax income $ 140 $ 181 (22%) $ 270 $ 301 (10%) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 90 $ 131 (31%) $ 199 $ 212 (6%) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 2.19 $ 2.87 (24%) $ 4.73 $ 4.55 4% Segment Adjusted EBITDA* Vacation Ownership Segment $ 245 $ 274 (11%) $ 474 $ 473 NM Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment $ 32 $ 35 (10%) $ 69 $ 78 (12%) (1) Includes members at the end of each period. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. NM = Not meaningful A-2 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 REVENUES Sale of vacation ownership products $ 391 $ 425 $ 766 $ 735 Management and exchange 206 203 406 425 Rental 146 140 297 273 Financing 80 72 158 143 Cost reimbursements 355 324 720 640 TOTAL REVENUES 1,178 1,164 2,347 2,216 EXPENSES Cost of vacation ownership products 66 80 124 140 Marketing and sales 206 214 416 396 Management and exchange 110 102 217 229 Rental 112 87 225 168 Financing 25 23 51 44 General and administrative 64 64 132 125 Depreciation and amortization 34 32 66 65 Litigation charges 2 2 5 5 Royalty fee 29 29 58 56 Impairment — — 4 — Cost reimbursements 355 324 720 640 TOTAL EXPENSES 1,003 957 2,018 1,868 Gains and other income, net 10 37 31 41 Interest expense, net (36 ) (30 ) (70 ) (57 ) Transaction and integration costs (10 ) (37 ) (23 ) (65 ) Other 1 1 1 1 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 140 178 268 268 Provision for income taxes (50 ) (43 ) (91 ) (75 ) NET INCOME 90 135 177 193 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — 1 — 1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 90 $ 136 $ 177 $ 194 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS Basic shares 36.9 41.3 37.1 41.9 Basic $ 2.46 $ 3.30 $ 4.78 $ 4.64 Diluted shares 43.8 46.5 44.1 47.2 Diluted $ 2.17 $ 2.97 $ 4.23 $ 4.18 A-3 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) (Unaudited) Reportable Segment Vacation Ownership Exchange & Third-Party Management Corporate and Other Total REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 391 $ — $ — $ 391 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 70 1 — 71 Management fee revenues 45 5 (1 ) 49 Exchange and other services revenues 32 45 9 86 Management and exchange 147 51 8 206 Rental 135 11 — 146 Financing 80 — — 80 Cost reimbursements(1) 359 3 (7 ) 355 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,112 $ 65 $ 1 $ 1,178 PROFIT Development $ 119 $ — $ — $ 119 Management and exchange(1) 78 21 (3 ) 96 Rental(1) 19 11 4 34 Financing 55 — — 55 TOTAL PROFIT 271 32 1 304 OTHER General and administrative — — (64 ) (64 ) Depreciation and amortization (23 ) (8 ) (3 ) (34 ) Litigation charges (3 ) — 1 (2 ) Royalty fee (29 ) — — (29 ) Gains and other income, net 7 — 3 10 Interest expense, net — — (36 ) (36 ) Transaction and integration costs — — (10 ) (10 ) Other 1 — — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 224 24 (108 ) 140 Provision for income taxes — — (50 ) (50 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 224 24 (158 ) 90 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 224 $ 24 $ (158 ) $ 90 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 30% 40% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. A-4 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited) Reportable Segment Vacation Ownership Exchange & Third-Party Management Corporate and Other Total REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 425 $ — $ — $ 425 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 66 1 — 67 Management fee revenues 41 11 (1 ) 51 Exchange and other services revenues 33 46 6 85 Management and exchange 140 58 5 203 Rental 129 11 — 140 Financing 72 — — 72 Cost reimbursements(1) 325 5 (6 ) 324 TOTAL REVENUES $ 1,091 $ 74 $ (1 ) $ 1,164 PROFIT Development $ 131 $ — $ — $ 131 Management and exchange(1) 80 26 (5 ) 101 Rental(1) 38 11 4 53 Financing 49 — — 49 TOTAL PROFIT 298 37 (1 ) 334 OTHER General and administrative — — (64 ) (64 ) Depreciation and amortization (22 ) (7 ) (3 ) (32 ) Litigation charges (2 ) — — (2 ) Royalty fee (29 ) — — (29 ) Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net 32 16 (11 ) 37 Interest expense, net — — (30 ) (30 ) Transaction and integration costs (1 ) — (36 ) (37 ) Other 1 — — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 277 46 (145 ) 178 Provision for income taxes — — (43 ) (43 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 277 46 (188 ) 135 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — 1 1 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 277 $ 46 $ (187 ) $ 136 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 36% 66% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. A-5 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2023 (In millions) (Unaudited) Reportable Segment Vacation Ownership Exchange & Third-Party Management Corporate and Other Total REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 766 $ — $ — $ 766 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 131 2 — 133 Management fee revenues 90 13 (2 ) 101 Exchange and other services revenues 61 92 19 172 Management and exchange 282 107 17 406 Rental 276 21 — 297 Financing 158 — — 158 Cost reimbursements(1) 727 8 (15 ) 720 TOTAL REVENUES $ 2,209 $ 136 $ 2 $ 2,347 PROFIT Development $ 226 $ — $ — $ 226 Management and exchange(1) 149 47 (7 ) 189 Rental(1) 44 21 7 72 Financing 107 — — 107 TOTAL PROFIT 526 68 — 594 OTHER General and administrative — — (132 ) (132 ) Depreciation and amortization (46 ) (16 ) (4 ) (66 ) Litigation charges (6 ) — 1 (5 ) Royalty fee (58 ) — — (58 ) Impairment (4 ) — — (4 ) Gains and other income, net 16 — 15 31 Interest expense, net — — (70 ) (70 ) Transaction and integration costs — — (23 ) (23 ) Other 1 — — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 429 52 (213 ) 268 Provision for income taxes — — (91 ) (91 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 429 52 (304 ) 177 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — — — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 429 $ 52 $ (304 ) $ 177 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 29% 41% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. A-6 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (In millions) (Unaudited) Reportable Segment Vacation Ownership Exchange & Third-Party Management Corporate and Other Total REVENUES Sales of vacation ownership products $ 735 $ — $ — $ 735 Management and exchange(1) Ancillary revenues 120 2 — 122 Management fee revenues 83 21 (4 ) 100 Exchange and other services revenues 63 99 41 203 Management and exchange 266 122 37 425 Rental 251 22 — 273 Financing 143 — — 143 Cost reimbursements(1) 652 14 (26 ) 640 TOTAL REVENUES $ 2,047 $ 158 $ 11 $ 2,216 PROFIT Development $ 199 $ — $ — $ 199 Management and exchange(1) 152 57 (13 ) 196 Rental(1) 70 22 13 105 Financing 99 — — 99 TOTAL PROFIT 520 79 — 599 OTHER General and administrative — — (125 ) (125 ) Depreciation and amortization (44 ) (16 ) (5 ) (65 ) Litigation charges (5 ) — — (5 ) Royalty fee (56 ) — — (56 ) Losses and other expense, net 35 16 (10 ) 41 Interest expense, net — — (57 ) (57 ) Transaction and integration costs (1 ) — (64 ) (65 ) Other 1 — — 1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 450 79 (261 ) 268 Provision for income taxes — — (75 ) (75 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 450 79 (336 ) 193 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) — — 1 1 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 450 $ 79 $ (335 ) $ 194 SEGMENT MARGIN(2) 32% 55% (1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners. A-7 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Consolidated contract sales $ 453 $ 506 $ 887 $ 900 Less resales contract sales (10 ) (11 ) (21 ) (20 ) Consolidated contract sales, net of resales 443 495 866 880 Plus: Settlement revenue 9 9 17 16 Resales revenue 6 4 12 8 Revenue recognition adjustments: Reportability 5 (14 ) 5 (47 ) Sales reserve (45 ) (37 ) (83 ) (66 ) Other(1) (27 ) (32 ) (51 ) (56 ) Sale of vacation ownership products 391 425 766 735 Less: Cost of vacation ownership products (66 ) (80 ) (124 ) (140 ) Marketing and sales (206 ) (214 ) (416 ) (396 ) Development profit 119 131 226 199 Revenue recognition reportability adjustment (3 ) 11 (3 ) 35 Purchase accounting adjustments 2 5 4 9 Adjusted development profit* $ 118 $ 147 $ 227 $ 243 Development profit margin 30.8% 31.0% 29.6% 27.1% Adjusted development profit margin* 30.4% 33.6% 29.8% 31.3% (1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. A-8 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 90 $ 136 $ 177 $ 194 Provision for income taxes 50 43 91 75 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders 140 179 268 269 Certain items: ILG integration 6 33 $ 15 $ 58 Welk acquisition and integration 4 2 8 5 Other transaction costs — 2 — 2 Transaction and integration costs 10 37 23 65 Early redemption of senior secured notes — — 10 — Gain on disposition of hotel/land (7 ) (33 ) (7 ) (33 ) Gain on disposition of VRI Americas — (16 ) — (16 ) Foreign currency translation (2 ) 8 (4 ) 7 Insurance proceeds — (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) Change in indemnification asset (1 ) 3 (24 ) 3 Other — 3 (4 ) 3 Gains and other income, net (10 ) (37 ) (31 ) (41 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 1 5 3 8 Litigation charges 2 2 5 5 Impairment — — 4 — Early termination of VRI management contract — (2 ) — (2 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — (3 ) — (3 ) Other (3 ) — (2 ) — Adjusted pretax income* 140 181 270 301 Provision for income taxes (50 ) (50 ) (71 ) (89 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders* $ 90 $ 131 $ 199 $ 212 Diluted shares 43.8 46.5 44.1 47.2 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted* $ 2.19 $ 2.87 $ 4.73 $ 4.55 * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. A-9 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 90 $ 136 $ 177 $ 194 Interest expense, net 36 30 70 57 Provision for income taxes 50 43 91 75 Depreciation and amortization 34 32 66 65 Share-based compensation 12 12 19 20 Certain items: ILG integration 6 33 15 58 Welk acquisition and integration 4 2 8 5 Other transaction costs — 2 — 2 Transaction and integration costs 10 37 23 65 Early redemption of senior secured notes — — 10 — Gain on disposition of hotel/land (7 ) (33 ) (7 ) (33 ) Gain on disposition of VRI Americas — (16 ) — (16 ) Foreign currency translation (2 ) 8 (4 ) 7 Insurance proceeds — (2 ) (2 ) (5 ) Change in indemnification asset (1 ) 3 (24 ) 3 Other — 3 (4 ) 3 Gains and other income, net (10 ) (37 ) (31 ) (41 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 1 5 3 8 Litigation charges 2 2 5 5 Impairment — — 4 — Early termination of VRI management contract — (2 ) — (2 ) Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — (3 ) — (3 ) Other (3 ) — (2 ) — ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 222 $ 255 $ 425 $ 443 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 27% 30% 26% 28% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. A-10 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions) (Unaudited) VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 224 $ 277 $ 429 $ 450 Depreciation and amortization 23 22 46 44 Share-based compensation 3 2 4 3 Certain items: Transaction and integration costs — 1 — 1 Gain on disposition of hotel/land (7 ) (33 ) (7 ) (33 ) Foreign currency translation — 1 — 1 Insurance proceeds — — (2 ) (3 ) Change in indemnification asset — — (3 ) — Other — — (4 ) — Gains and other income, net (7 ) (32 ) (16 ) (35 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 1 5 3 8 Litigation charges 3 2 6 5 Impairment — — 4 — Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies — (3 ) — (3 ) Other (2 ) — (2 ) — SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 245 $ 274 $ 474 $ 473 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 32% 36% 32% 34% EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 24 $ 46 $ 52 $ 79 Depreciation and amortization 8 7 16 16 Share-based compensation — — 1 1 Certain items: Gain on disposition of VRI Americas — (16 ) — (16 ) Early termination of VRI management contract — (2 ) — (2 ) SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA* $ 32 $ 35 $ 69 $ 78 SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN* 52% 52% 54% 54% * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. A-11 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share and per share data) Unaudited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 242 $ 524 Restricted cash (including $78 and $85 from VIEs, respectively) 238 330 Accounts receivable, net (including $14 and $13 from VIEs, respectively) 313 292 Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,863 and $1,792 from VIEs, respectively) 2,272 2,198 Inventory 660 660 Property and equipment, net 1,221 1,139 Goodwill 3,117 3,117 Intangibles, net 884 911 Other (including $87 and $76 from VIEs, respectively) 535 468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,482 $ 9,639 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 209 $ 356 Advance deposits 175 158 Accrued liabilities (including $3 and $5 from VIEs, respectively) 322 369 Deferred revenue 417 344 Payroll and benefits liability 174 251 Deferred compensation liability 154 139 Securitized debt, net (including $2,052 and $1,982 from VIEs, respectively) 2,028 1,938 Debt, net 3,001 3,088 Other 180 167 Deferred taxes 344 331 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,004 7,141 Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,806,578 and 75,744,524 shares issued, respectively 1 1 Treasury stock — at cost; 39,337,085 and 38,263,442 shares, respectively (2,213 ) (2,054 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,947 3,941 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23 15 Retained earnings 718 593 TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,476 2,496 Noncontrolling interests 2 2 TOTAL EQUITY 2,478 2,498 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,482 $ 9,639 The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities. A-12 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 177 $ 193 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles 66 65 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12 10 Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve 79 66 Share-based compensation 19 20 Impairment charges 2 — Gains and other income, net (7 ) (47 ) Deferred income taxes 10 29 Net change in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contracts receivable (31 ) 59 Vacation ownership notes receivable originations (470 ) (483 ) Vacation ownership notes receivable collections 308 365 Inventory 46 25 Other assets (61 ) (63 ) Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities (129 ) 8 Deferred revenue 69 19 Payroll and benefit liabilities (78 ) 7 Deferred compensation liability 7 4 Other liabilities 12 — Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations — (48 ) Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory — (12 ) Other, net (4 ) 1 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities 27 218 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash transferred — 93 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory) (63 ) (23 ) Issuance of note receivable to VIE — (47 ) Purchase of company owned life insurance (4 ) (11 ) Other dispositions, net 14 3 Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (used in) provided by investing activities (53 ) 15 Continued A-13 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from securitization transactions 743 477 Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions (651 ) (485 ) Proceeds from debt 515 125 Repayments of debt (706 ) (125 ) Finance lease incentive 10 — Finance lease payment (2 ) (2 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (6 ) (9 ) Repurchase of common stock (162 ) (312 ) Payment of dividends (80 ) (75 ) Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units (10 ) (22 ) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash used in financing activities (349 ) (428 ) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1 (2 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (374 ) (197 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 854 803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 480 $ 606 A-14 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK Fiscal Year 2023 (Low) Fiscal Year 2023 (High) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 355 $ 375 Provision for income taxes 163 173 Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders 518 548 Certain items(1) 45 45 Adjusted pretax income* 563 593 Provision for income taxes (153 ) (163 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders* $ 410 $ 430 Earnings per share - Diluted(2) $ 8.51 $ 8.96 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted(2)* $ 9.76 $ 10.22 Diluted shares(2) 43.9 43.9 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK Fiscal Year 2023 (Low) Fiscal Year 2023 (High) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 355 $ 375 Interest expense 145 145 Provision for income taxes 163 173 Depreciation and amortization 135 135 Share-based compensation 37 37 Certain items(1) 45 45 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 880 $ 910 (1) Certain items adjustment includes $50 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs, $14 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, $10 million of anticipated litigation charges, and $4 million of impairments, partially offset by $31 million of gains and other income, net, and $2 million of other adjustments. A-15 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 2023 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK (In millions) Fiscal Year 2023 (Low) Fiscal Year 2023 (High) Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities $ 360 $ 395 Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory) (110 ) (125 ) Borrowings from securitizations, net of repayments 90 130 Securitized debt issuance costs (12 ) (12 ) Free cash flow* 328 388 Adjustments: Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable(1) 120 120 Certain items(2) 92 92 Adjusted free cash flow* $ 540 $ 600 (1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable between the 2022 and 2023 year ends. (2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs. * Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. A-16 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS (Contract sales in millions) Year Quarter Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Full Year Vacation Ownership Consolidated contract sales 2023 $ 434 $ 453 2022 $ 394 $ 506 $ 483 $ 454 $ 1,837 2021 $ 226 $ 362 $ 380 $ 406 $ 1,374 VPG 2023 $ 4,358 $ 3,968 2022 $ 4,706 $ 4,613 $ 4,353 $ 4,088 $ 4,421 2021 $ 4,644 $ 4,304 $ 4,300 $ 4,305 $ 4,356 Tours 2023 92,890 106,746 2022 78,505 102,857 104,000 105,231 390,593 2021 45,871 79,900 84,098 89,495 299,364 Exchange & Third-Party Management Total active Interval International members (000's)(1) 2023 1,568 1,566 2022 1,606 1,596 1,591 1,566 1,566 2021 1,479 1,321 1,313 1,296 1,296 Average revenue per Interval International member 2023 $ 42.07 $ 39.30 2022 $ 44.33 $ 38.79 $ 38.91 $ 35.60 $ 157.97 2021 $ 47.13 $ 46.36 $ 42.95 $ 42.93 $ 179.48 (1) Includes members at the end of each period. A-17 MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

