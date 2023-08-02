Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the “Company”) reported second quarter 2023 financial results.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $453 million, a 10% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2022, and VPG was $3,968.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $90 million compared to $136 million in the prior year, and fully diluted earnings per share decreased 27% to $2.17.
- Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $90 million compared to $131 million in the prior year, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share decreased 24% to $2.19.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% compared to the prior year to $222 million.
- The Company repurchased 621,000 shares of its common stock for $82 million during the quarter and paid a quarterly dividend of $26 million. The Board of Directors also increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization during the quarter to $600 million.
- The Company updated its full year outlook.
“Occupancy was nearly 90% in the second quarter reflecting the continued high demand for vacation experiences from our Owners, members and guests. However, with the tough comparison from last year, as well as the continued transition to the Abound by Marriott Vacations program and the integration of our Hyatt and legacy-Welk businesses, contract sales declined 10% in the quarter, though we still expect to grow contract sales for the full year and generate significant cash flow from operations,” said John Geller, president and chief executive officer. “While the changes to our programs impacted our near-term results, I am confident these are the right strategic changes that will position us for long-term growth.”
Vacation Ownership
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 2% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year. The decline was driven by a 10% year-over-year reduction in consolidated contract sales resulting from 14% lower VPG, partially offset by 4% higher tours. While the Company expected VPGs to decline due to the tough comparison to the prior year, we saw larger declines at the legacy-Vistana sites due to the continued transition associated with the launch of Abound by Marriott Vacations. In addition, VPG was impacted by the continued alignment of the Hyatt and Legacy-Welk business models and sales processes.
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $224 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $277 million in the prior year and Segment margin was 30%. Development profit declined $12 million year-over-year primarily due to lower contract sales and higher sales reserve while Development profit margin was 31%. Rental profit was down $19 million primarily due to lower rental occupancy and higher unsold inventory costs. As a result, Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $245 million compared to $274 million in the prior year while Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin remained strong at more than 32%.
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 11% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year and decreased 4% excluding the sale of VRI Americas in April of 2022. Interval International active members decreased 2% compared to the prior year to 1.6 million but were in-line with first quarter of 2023, and Average revenue per member increased 1% year-over-year.
Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $24 million in the second quarter of 2023, Segment margin was 40% and Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $32 million. Excluding the VRI Americas business, Segment Adjusted EBITDA declined $3 million compared to the prior year due to lower management fees at Aqua-Aston and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 52%.
Corporate and Other
General and administrative costs were largely unchanged in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of new product development initiatives and higher wage and benefit costs offset by lower variable compensation.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity, including $242 million of cash and cash equivalents, $59 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $684 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.
At the end of the second quarter of 2023, the Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt and $2.0 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.
Full Year 2023 Outlook
The Company is updating its full year 2023 outlook as reflected in the chart below. The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2023 expected GAAP results for the Company.
In the table below “*” denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2023 Guidance
Contract sales
$1,840
to
$1,900
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$355
to
$375
Earnings per share - diluted
$8.51
to
$8.96
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$360
to
$395
Adjusted EBITDA*
$880
to
$910
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*
$9.76
to
$10.22
Adjusted free cash flow*
$540
to
$600
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on August 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website.
Note on forward-looking statements
This press release and accompanying schedules contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for contract sales, cash flows, future growth and projections for full year 2023. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “could” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the effects of a future health crisis, including its short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following a health crisis; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price and wage inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets; impact of the current or a future banking crisis; the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the impact of rising interest rates; political or social strife; difficulties associated with implementing new or maintaining existing technology; changes in privacy laws and other matters referred to under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our future periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.
Financial Schedules Follow
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
QUARTER 2, 2023
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Summary Financial Information
A-1
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
A-2
Revenues and Profit by Segment
A-3
Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit
A-7
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted
A-8
Adjusted EBITDA
A-9
Segment Adjusted EBITDA - Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management
A-10
Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
A-11
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
A-12
2023 Outlook
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA
A-14
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
A-15
Quarterly Operating Metrics
A-16
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-17
A-1
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member, and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Change %
Six Months Ended
Change %
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Key Measures
Total consolidated contract sales
$
453
$
506
(10%)
$
887
$
900
(1%)
VPG
$
3,968
$
4,613
(14%)
$
4,150
$
4,653
(11%)
Tours
106,746
102,857
4%
199,636
181,362
10%
Total active Interval International members (000's)(1)
1,566
1,596
(2%)
1,566
1,596
(2%)
Average revenue per Interval International member
$
39.30
$
38.79
1%
$
81.35
$
83.32
(2%)
GAAP Measures
Revenues
$
1,178
$
1,164
1%
$
2,347
$
2,216
6%
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
140
$
178
(22%)
$
268
$
268
—%
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
90
$
136
(34%)
$
177
$
194
9%
Diluted shares
43.8
46.5
(6%)
44.1
47.2
(7%)
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.17
$
2.97
(27%)
$
4.23
$
4.18
1%
Non-GAAP Measures*
Adjusted EBITDA
$
222
$
255
(13%)
$
425
$
443
(4%)
Adjusted pretax income
$
140
$
181
(22%)
$
270
$
301
(10%)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
90
$
131
(31%)
$
199
$
212
(6%)
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
2.19
$
2.87
(24%)
$
4.73
$
4.55
4%
Segment Adjusted EBITDA*
Vacation Ownership Segment
$
245
$
274
(11%)
$
474
$
473
|NM
Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment
$
32
$
35
(10%)
$
69
$
78
(12%)
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
|NM = Not meaningful
A-2
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
REVENUES
Sale of vacation ownership products
$
391
$
425
$
766
$
735
Management and exchange
206
203
406
425
Rental
146
140
297
273
Financing
80
72
158
143
Cost reimbursements
355
324
720
640
TOTAL REVENUES
1,178
1,164
2,347
2,216
EXPENSES
Cost of vacation ownership products
66
80
124
140
Marketing and sales
206
214
416
396
Management and exchange
110
102
217
229
Rental
112
87
225
168
Financing
25
23
51
44
General and administrative
64
64
132
125
Depreciation and amortization
34
32
66
65
Litigation charges
2
2
5
5
Royalty fee
29
29
58
56
Impairment
—
—
4
—
Cost reimbursements
355
324
720
640
TOTAL EXPENSES
1,003
957
2,018
1,868
Gains and other income, net
10
37
31
41
Interest expense, net
(36
)
(30
)
(70
)
(57
)
Transaction and integration costs
(10
)
(37
)
(23
)
(65
)
Other
1
1
1
1
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
140
178
268
268
Provision for income taxes
(50
)
(43
)
(91
)
(75
)
NET INCOME
90
135
177
193
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
1
—
1
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
90
$
136
$
177
$
194
EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Basic shares
36.9
41.3
37.1
41.9
Basic
$
2.46
$
3.30
$
4.78
$
4.64
Diluted shares
43.8
46.5
44.1
47.2
Diluted
$
2.17
$
2.97
$
4.23
$
4.18
A-3
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended June 30, 2023
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Vacation
Ownership
Exchange &
Third-Party
Management
Corporate
and Other
Total
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
391
$
—
$
—
$
391
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
70
1
—
71
Management fee revenues
45
5
(1
)
49
Exchange and other services revenues
32
45
9
86
Management and exchange
147
51
8
206
Rental
135
11
—
146
Financing
80
—
—
80
Cost reimbursements(1)
359
3
(7
)
355
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,112
$
65
$
1
$
1,178
PROFIT
Development
$
119
$
—
$
—
$
119
Management and exchange(1)
78
21
(3
)
96
Rental(1)
19
11
4
34
Financing
55
—
—
55
TOTAL PROFIT
271
32
1
304
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
(64
)
(64
)
Depreciation and amortization
(23
)
(8
)
(3
)
(34
)
Litigation charges
(3
)
—
1
(2
)
Royalty fee
(29
)
—
—
(29
)
Gains and other income, net
7
—
3
10
Interest expense, net
—
—
(36
)
(36
)
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
(10
)
(10
)
Other
1
—
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
224
24
(108
)
140
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(50
)
(50
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
224
24
(158
)
90
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
224
$
24
$
(158
)
$
90
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
30%
40%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-4
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the three months ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Vacation
Ownership
Exchange &
Third-Party
Management
Corporate
and Other
Total
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
425
$
—
$
—
$
425
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
66
1
—
67
Management fee revenues
41
11
(1
)
51
Exchange and other services revenues
33
46
6
85
Management and exchange
140
58
5
203
Rental
129
11
—
140
Financing
72
—
—
72
Cost reimbursements(1)
325
5
(6
)
324
TOTAL REVENUES
$
1,091
$
74
$
(1
)
$
1,164
PROFIT
Development
$
131
$
—
$
—
$
131
Management and exchange(1)
80
26
(5
)
101
Rental(1)
38
11
4
53
Financing
49
—
—
49
TOTAL PROFIT
298
37
(1
)
334
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
(64
)
(64
)
Depreciation and amortization
(22
)
(7
)
(3
)
(32
)
Litigation charges
(2
)
—
—
(2
)
Royalty fee
(29
)
—
—
(29
)
Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net
32
16
(11
)
37
Interest expense, net
—
—
(30
)
(30
)
Transaction and integration costs
(1
)
—
(36
)
(37
)
Other
1
—
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
277
46
(145
)
178
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(43
)
(43
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
277
46
(188
)
135
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
1
1
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
277
$
46
$
(187
)
$
136
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
36%
66%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-5
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the six months ended June 30, 2023
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Vacation
Ownership
Exchange &
Third-Party
Management
Corporate
and Other
Total
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
766
$
—
$
—
$
766
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
131
2
—
133
Management fee revenues
90
13
(2
)
101
Exchange and other services revenues
61
92
19
172
Management and exchange
282
107
17
406
Rental
276
21
—
297
Financing
158
—
—
158
Cost reimbursements(1)
727
8
(15
)
720
TOTAL REVENUES
$
2,209
$
136
$
2
$
2,347
PROFIT
Development
$
226
$
—
$
—
$
226
Management and exchange(1)
149
47
(7
)
189
Rental(1)
44
21
7
72
Financing
107
—
—
107
TOTAL PROFIT
526
68
—
594
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
(132
)
(132
)
Depreciation and amortization
(46
)
(16
)
(4
)
(66
)
Litigation charges
(6
)
—
1
(5
)
Royalty fee
(58
)
—
—
(58
)
Impairment
(4
)
—
—
(4
)
Gains and other income, net
16
—
15
31
Interest expense, net
—
—
(70
)
(70
)
Transaction and integration costs
—
—
(23
)
(23
)
Other
1
—
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
429
52
(213
)
268
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(91
)
(91
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
429
52
(304
)
177
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
—
—
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
429
$
52
$
(304
)
$
177
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
29%
41%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-6
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT
for the six months ended June 30, 2022
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Reportable Segment
Vacation
Ownership
Exchange &
Third-Party
Management
Corporate
and Other
Total
REVENUES
Sales of vacation ownership products
$
735
$
—
$
—
$
735
Management and exchange(1)
Ancillary revenues
120
2
—
122
Management fee revenues
83
21
(4
)
100
Exchange and other services revenues
63
99
41
203
Management and exchange
266
122
37
425
Rental
251
22
—
273
Financing
143
—
—
143
Cost reimbursements(1)
652
14
(26
)
640
TOTAL REVENUES
$
2,047
$
158
$
11
$
2,216
PROFIT
Development
$
199
$
—
$
—
$
199
Management and exchange(1)
152
57
(13
)
196
Rental(1)
70
22
13
105
Financing
99
—
—
99
TOTAL PROFIT
520
79
—
599
OTHER
General and administrative
—
—
(125
)
(125
)
Depreciation and amortization
(44
)
(16
)
(5
)
(65
)
Litigation charges
(5
)
—
—
(5
)
Royalty fee
(56
)
—
—
(56
)
Losses and other expense, net
35
16
(10
)
41
Interest expense, net
—
—
(57
)
(57
)
Transaction and integration costs
(1
)
—
(64
)
(65
)
Other
1
—
—
1
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
450
79
(261
)
268
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(75
)
(75
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
450
79
(336
)
193
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
—
—
1
1
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
450
$
79
$
(335
)
$
194
SEGMENT MARGIN(2)
32%
55%
(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners’ associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.
(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment’s net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment’s total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.
A-7
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Consolidated contract sales
$
453
$
506
$
887
$
900
Less resales contract sales
(10
)
(11
)
(21
)
(20
)
Consolidated contract sales, net of resales
443
495
866
880
Plus:
Settlement revenue
9
9
17
16
Resales revenue
6
4
12
8
Revenue recognition adjustments:
Reportability
5
(14
)
5
(47
)
Sales reserve
(45
)
(37
)
(83
)
(66
)
Other(1)
(27
)
(32
)
(51
)
(56
)
Sale of vacation ownership products
391
425
766
735
Less:
Cost of vacation ownership products
(66
)
(80
)
(124
)
(140
)
Marketing and sales
(206
)
(214
)
(416
)
(396
)
Development profit
119
131
226
199
Revenue recognition reportability adjustment
(3
)
11
(3
)
35
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
5
4
9
Adjusted development profit*
$
118
$
147
$
227
$
243
Development profit margin
30.8%
31.0%
29.6%
27.1%
Adjusted development profit margin*
30.4%
33.6%
29.8%
31.3%
(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-8
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
90
$
136
$
177
$
194
Provision for income taxes
50
43
91
75
Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders
140
179
268
269
Certain items:
ILG integration
6
33
$
15
$
58
Welk acquisition and integration
4
2
8
5
Other transaction costs
—
2
—
2
Transaction and integration costs
10
37
23
65
Early redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
10
—
Gain on disposition of hotel/land
(7
)
(33
)
(7
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
—
(16
)
—
(16
)
Foreign currency translation
(2
)
8
(4
)
7
Insurance proceeds
—
(2
)
(2
)
(5
)
Change in indemnification asset
(1
)
3
(24
)
3
Other
—
3
(4
)
3
Gains and other income, net
(10
)
(37
)
(31
)
(41
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
1
5
3
8
Litigation charges
2
2
5
5
Impairment
—
—
4
—
Early termination of VRI management contract
—
(2
)
—
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
—
(3
)
—
(3
)
Other
(3
)
—
(2
)
—
Adjusted pretax income*
140
181
270
301
Provision for income taxes
(50
)
(50
)
(71
)
(89
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
90
$
131
$
199
$
212
Diluted shares
43.8
46.5
44.1
47.2
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*
$
2.19
$
2.87
$
4.73
$
4.55
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-9
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
90
$
136
$
177
$
194
Interest expense, net
36
30
70
57
Provision for income taxes
50
43
91
75
Depreciation and amortization
34
32
66
65
Share-based compensation
12
12
19
20
Certain items:
ILG integration
6
33
15
58
Welk acquisition and integration
4
2
8
5
Other transaction costs
—
2
—
2
Transaction and integration costs
10
37
23
65
Early redemption of senior secured notes
—
—
10
—
Gain on disposition of hotel/land
(7
)
(33
)
(7
)
(33
)
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
—
(16
)
—
(16
)
Foreign currency translation
(2
)
8
(4
)
7
Insurance proceeds
—
(2
)
(2
)
(5
)
Change in indemnification asset
(1
)
3
(24
)
3
Other
—
3
(4
)
3
Gains and other income, net
(10
)
(37
)
(31
)
(41
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
1
5
3
8
Litigation charges
2
2
5
5
Impairment
—
—
4
—
Early termination of VRI management contract
—
(2
)
—
(2
)
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
—
(3
)
—
(3
)
Other
(3
)
—
(2
)
—
ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
222
$
255
$
425
$
443
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
27%
30%
26%
28%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-10
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
224
$
277
$
429
$
450
Depreciation and amortization
23
22
46
44
Share-based compensation
3
2
4
3
Certain items:
Transaction and integration costs
—
1
—
1
Gain on disposition of hotel/land
(7
)
(33
)
(7
)
(33
)
Foreign currency translation
—
1
—
1
Insurance proceeds
—
—
(2
)
(3
)
Change in indemnification asset
—
—
(3
)
—
Other
—
—
(4
)
—
Gains and other income, net
(7
)
(32
)
(16
)
(35
)
Purchase accounting adjustments
1
5
3
8
Litigation charges
3
2
6
5
Impairment
—
—
4
—
Change in estimate relating to pre-acquisition contingencies
—
(3
)
—
(3
)
Other
(2
)
—
(2
)
—
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
245
$
274
$
474
$
473
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
32%
36%
32%
34%
EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
24
$
46
$
52
$
79
Depreciation and amortization
8
7
16
16
Share-based compensation
—
—
1
1
Certain items:
Gain on disposition of VRI Americas
—
(16
)
—
(16
)
Early termination of VRI management contract
—
(2
)
—
(2
)
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*
$
32
$
35
$
69
$
78
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*
52%
52%
54%
54%
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-11
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Unaudited
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
242
$
524
Restricted cash (including $78 and $85 from VIEs, respectively)
238
330
Accounts receivable, net (including $14 and $13 from VIEs, respectively)
313
292
Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,863 and $1,792 from VIEs, respectively)
2,272
2,198
Inventory
660
660
Property and equipment, net
1,221
1,139
Goodwill
3,117
3,117
Intangibles, net
884
911
Other (including $87 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)
535
468
TOTAL ASSETS
$
9,482
$
9,639
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
209
$
356
Advance deposits
175
158
Accrued liabilities (including $3 and $5 from VIEs, respectively)
322
369
Deferred revenue
417
344
Payroll and benefits liability
174
251
Deferred compensation liability
154
139
Securitized debt, net (including $2,052 and $1,982 from VIEs, respectively)
2,028
1,938
Debt, net
3,001
3,088
Other
180
167
Deferred taxes
344
331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
7,004
7,141
Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,806,578 and 75,744,524 shares issued, respectively
1
1
Treasury stock — at cost; 39,337,085 and 38,263,442 shares, respectively
(2,213
)
(2,054
)
Additional paid-in capital
3,947
3,941
Accumulated other comprehensive income
23
15
Retained earnings
718
593
TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,476
2,496
Noncontrolling interests
2
2
TOTAL EQUITY
2,478
2,498
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
9,482
$
9,639
The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.
A-12
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$
177
$
193
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles
66
65
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
12
10
Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve
79
66
Share-based compensation
19
20
Impairment charges
2
—
Gains and other income, net
(7
)
(47
)
Deferred income taxes
10
29
Net change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts and contracts receivable
(31
)
59
Vacation ownership notes receivable originations
(470
)
(483
)
Vacation ownership notes receivable collections
308
365
Inventory
46
25
Other assets
(61
)
(63
)
Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities
(129
)
8
Deferred revenue
69
19
Payroll and benefit liabilities
(78
)
7
Deferred compensation liability
7
4
Other liabilities
12
—
Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations
—
(48
)
Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory
—
(12
)
Other, net
(4
)
1
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
27
218
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash transferred
—
93
Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)
(63
)
(23
)
Issuance of note receivable to VIE
—
(47
)
Purchase of company owned life insurance
(4
)
(11
)
Other dispositions, net
14
3
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(53
)
15
Continued
A-13
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from securitization transactions
743
477
Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions
(651
)
(485
)
Proceeds from debt
515
125
Repayments of debt
(706
)
(125
)
Finance lease incentive
10
—
Finance lease payment
(2
)
(2
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(6
)
(9
)
Repurchase of common stock
(162
)
(312
)
Payment of dividends
(80
)
(75
)
Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units
(10
)
(22
)
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash used in financing activities
(349
)
(428
)
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1
(2
)
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(374
)
(197
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
854
803
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
480
$
606
A-14
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
(In millions, except per share amounts)
2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK
Fiscal Year 2023
(Low)
Fiscal Year 2023
(High)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
355
$
375
Provision for income taxes
163
173
Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders
518
548
Certain items(1)
45
45
Adjusted pretax income*
563
593
Provision for income taxes
(153
)
(163
)
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*
$
410
$
430
Earnings per share - Diluted(2)
$
8.51
$
8.96
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted(2)*
$
9.76
$
10.22
Diluted shares(2)
43.9
43.9
2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK
Fiscal Year 2023
(Low)
Fiscal Year 2023
(High)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
355
$
375
Interest expense
145
145
Provision for income taxes
163
173
Depreciation and amortization
135
135
Share-based compensation
37
37
Certain items(1)
45
45
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
880
$
910
(1) Certain items adjustment includes $50 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs, $14 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, $10 million of anticipated litigation charges, and $4 million of impairments, partially offset by $31 million of gains and other income, net, and $2 million of other adjustments.
(2) We expect 6.5 million shares to be included in diluted shares, reflecting the assumed conversion of our convertible notes and an add back of $18 million for interest expense to the numerator of the diluted earnings per share calculation.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-15
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
2023 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK
(In millions)
Fiscal Year 2023
(Low)
Fiscal Year 2023
(High)
Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities
$
360
$
395
Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)
(110
)
(125
)
Borrowings from securitizations, net of repayments
90
130
Securitized debt issuance costs
(12
)
(12
)
Free cash flow*
328
388
Adjustments:
Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable(1)
120
120
Certain items(2)
92
92
Adjusted free cash flow*
$
540
$
600
(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable between the 2022 and 2023 year ends.
(2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.
* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.
A-16
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS
(Contract sales in millions)
Year
Quarter Ended
March 31
June 30
September 30
December 31
Full Year
Vacation Ownership
Consolidated contract sales
2023
$
434
$
453
2022
$
394
$
506
$
483
$
454
$
1,837
2021
$
226
$
362
$
380
$
406
$
1,374
VPG
2023
$
4,358
$
3,968
2022
$
4,706
$
4,613
$
4,353
$
4,088
$
4,421
2021
$
4,644
$
4,304
$
4,300
$
4,305
$
4,356
Tours
2023
92,890
106,746
2022
78,505
102,857
104,000
105,231
390,593
2021
45,871
79,900
84,098
89,495
299,364
Exchange & Third-Party Management
Total active Interval International members (000's)(1)
2023
1,568
1,566
2022
1,606
1,596
1,591
1,566
1,566
2021
1,479
1,321
1,313
1,296
1,296
Average revenue per Interval International member
2023
$
42.07
$
39.30
2022
$
44.33
$
38.79
$
38.91
$
35.60
$
157.97
2021
$
47.13
$
46.36
$
42.95
$
42.93
$
179.48
(1) Includes members at the end of each period.
A-17
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by an asterisk (“*”) on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by an asterisk (“*”) on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other companies.
Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin
We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.
Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense, net (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to shareholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company’s capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiri