  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAC   US57164Y1073

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(VAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marriott Vacations Worldwide : to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Con …

06/11/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

ORLANDO, Fla. - June 10, 2021 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) announced today that Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer, and John Geller, president and chief financial officer, will host a fireside chat session at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com. The webcast will also be available on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has nearly 120 resorts and over 700,000 Owners and Members in a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 resorts in over 90 nations and over 1.7 million members, as well as management of more than 160 other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

###

Neal Goldner
Investor Relations
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
407.206.6149
Neal.Goldner@mvwc.com

Ed Kinney
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
407.206.6278
Ed.Kinney@mvwc.com

Disclaimer

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
