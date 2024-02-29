Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today announced that John Geller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Marino, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, March 14, at 3:50 p.m. PDT.

To tune in to the live presentation, please visit ir.mvwc.com. Following the session, a recording will be available.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products, and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates an exchange network and membership programs comprised of more than 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

