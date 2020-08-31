Log in
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION    VAC

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(VAC)
Marriott Vacations Worldwide : to Present at J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lod …

08/31/2020 | 10:05am EDT
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation to Present at J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Conference on September 15, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. - August 31, 2020 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) announced today that Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer; John Geller, executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer; and Neal Goldner, vice president investor relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com. The webcast will also be available on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

###

Neal Goldner
Investor Relations
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6149
Neal.Goldner@mvwc.com

Ed Kinney/Jacqueline V. Ader-Grob
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6278/407.513.6950
Ed.Kinney@mvwc.com/ Jacqueline.Ader-Grob@mvwc.com

Disclaimer

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 14:04:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 912 M - -
Net income 2020 -211 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,8x
Yield 2020 0,55%
Capitalization 4 040 M 4 040 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 109,25 $
Last Close Price 98,39 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Weisz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Joseph Shaw Chairman
Ralph Lee Cunningham Chief Operating Officer-Vacation Ownership & EVP
John E. Geller CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Dwight D. Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-23.59%4 040
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-29.83%34 462
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-17.29%25 438
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED13.00%12 968
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-15.40%10 694
ACCOR-36.86%8 056
