Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MBII   US57165B1061

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.

(MBII)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.9108 USD   -0.92%
04:49pAPRIL 28 : Managing Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp
PU
04/22FROM THE CEO'S DESK : Happy Earth Day!
PU
04/075 Microcaps For Rising Agriculture Prices (GENH, SANW, AGRI, RKDA, MBII)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

April 28: Managing Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp

04/23/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Manage Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp

Learn the latest research-based integrated pest management practices for outdoor hemp with Marrone Bio's biological experts, Loys Hawkins and Steve Bogash, along with guest speaker, Dr. Govinda Shrestha, Assistant Professor of Practice Hemp Extension Specialist, Oregon State University during this one-your educational webinar. We'll cover best practices for using biologicals on outdoor hemp, the latest field trial data and how to integrate Dr. Shrestha's research findings into a practical hemp operation IPM program.

Thursday, April 28 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific

Disclaimer

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 20:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
04:49pAPRIL 28 : Managing Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp
PU
04/22FROM THE CEO'S DESK : Happy Earth Day!
PU
04/075 Microcaps For Rising Agriculture Prices (GENH, SANW, AGRI, RKDA, MBII)
AQ
03/30MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/28MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results - Fo..
PU
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/28Marrone Bio Innovations Reports Wider Q4 Loss, Revenue Surge
MT
03/28Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Resul..
GL
03/28Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Resul..
GL
03/28Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 57,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Average target price 1,38 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Helash Chief Executive Officer & Director
LaDon Johnson Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Woods Chairman
Amit Vasavada Chief Technology Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Zachary S. Wochok Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC.26.46%166
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.56.30%22 197
ICL GROUP LTD35.45%16 001
PJSC PHOSAGRO20.01%11 704
UPL LIMITED9.36%8 107
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.21.81%6 749