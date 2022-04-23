April 28: Managing Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp
04/23/2022 | 04:49pm EDT
Manage Problematic Diseases & Insects on Hemp
Learn the latest research-based integrated pest management practices for outdoor hemp with Marrone Bio's biological experts, Loys Hawkins and Steve Bogash, along with guest speaker, Dr. Govinda Shrestha, Assistant Professor of Practice Hemp Extension Specialist, Oregon State University during this one-your educational webinar. We'll cover best practices for using biologicals on outdoor hemp, the latest field trial data and how to integrate Dr. Shrestha's research findings into a practical hemp operation IPM program.
