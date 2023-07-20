Mars Acquisition Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was USD 0.721188 million compared to net loss of USD 0.000405 million a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 0.861355 million compared to net loss of USD 0.002503 million a year ago.
Today at 05:26 pm
