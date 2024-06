Mars Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing and any other related technology innovations market. The Company has conducted no operations and has generated no revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies