|
Mars Bancorp : Balance Sheet
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
At June 30, and December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mars Bancorp, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
10,011,593
|
|
$
|
37,648,643
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
1,120,044
|
|
|
2,098,554
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
11,131,637
|
|
|
39,747,197
|
|
Securities available for sale
|
|
158,522,728
|
|
|
166,330,514
|
|
Loans
|
|
308,692,898
|
|
|
281,044,347
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
2,951,779
|
|
|
2,951,779
|
|
Net Loans
|
|
305,741,119
|
|
|
278,092,568
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
7,262,606
|
|
|
7,396,280
|
|
Restricted investments in bank stock
|
|
2,775,400
|
|
|
2,340,700
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
8,125,821
|
|
|
8,030,640
|
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
|
5,923,973
|
|
|
3,214,377
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
499,483,284
|
|
$
|
505,152,276
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing demand
|
$
|
151,229,420
|
|
$
|
153,753,206
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
64,950,545
|
|
|
68,576,705
|
|
Savings
|
|
108,371,996
|
|
|
103,451,486
|
|
Money Market
|
|
100,174,248
|
|
|
104,370,632
|
|
Time
|
|
31,415,116
|
|
|
33,293,792
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
456,141,325
|
|
|
463,445,821
|
|
Borrowed funds
|
|
12,507,801
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|
2,702,126
|
|
|
2,958,524
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
471,351,252
|
|
|
466,404,345
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $.01 per share;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000,000 shares authorized, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
16,000
|
|
|
16000
|
Capital surplus
|
|
799,200
|
|
|
799,200
|
|
Undivided profits
|
|
38,549,176
|
|
|
38,384,420
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(11,232,344)
|
|
(451,689)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
28,132,032
|
|
|
38,747,931
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
499,483,284
|
|
$
|
505,152,276
|
|
