  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mars Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNBP   US5716531042

MARS BANCORP, INC.

(MNBP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:18 2022-07-22 am EDT
17.99 USD    0.00%
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Income Statement
PU
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Balance Sheet
PU
07/10Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
AQ
Company 
Summary

Mars Bancorp : Balance Sheet

07/22/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
Consolidated Balance Sheets

At June 30, and December 31,

Mars Bancorp, Inc.

2022

2021

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

Cash and due from banks

$

10,011,593

$

37,648,643

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

1,120,044

2,098,554

Cash and Cash Equivalents

11,131,637

39,747,197

Securities available for sale

158,522,728

166,330,514

Loans

308,692,898

281,044,347

Less allowance for loan losses

2,951,779

2,951,779

Net Loans

305,741,119

278,092,568

Premises and equipment, net

7,262,606

7,396,280

Restricted investments in bank stock

2,775,400

2,340,700

Bank-owned life insurance

8,125,821

8,030,640

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

5,923,973

3,214,377

Total Assets

$

499,483,284

$

505,152,276

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing demand

$

151,229,420

$

153,753,206

Interest-bearing demand

64,950,545

68,576,705

Savings

108,371,996

103,451,486

Money Market

100,174,248

104,370,632

Time

31,415,116

33,293,792

Total Deposits

456,141,325

463,445,821

Borrowed funds

12,507,801

-

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

2,702,126

2,958,524

Total Liabilities

471,351,252

466,404,345

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share;

4,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding

Common stock, par value $.01 per share;

4,000,000 shares authorized, 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

16,000

16000

Capital surplus

799,200

799,200

Undivided profits

38,549,176

38,384,420

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,232,344)

(451,689)

Total Stockholders' Equity

28,132,032

38,747,931

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

499,483,284

$

505,152,276

Disclaimer

Mars Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
