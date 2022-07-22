Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mars Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNBP   US5716531042

MARS BANCORP, INC.

(MNBP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:18 2022-07-22 am EDT
17.99 USD    0.00%
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Income Statement
PU
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Balance Sheet
PU
07/10Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mars Bancorp : Income Statement

07/22/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

Mars Bancorp, Inc.

2022

2021

INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

Loans, including fees

$

5,221,079

$

5,150,119

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

31,289

18,694

Securities:

Taxable

1,032,181

762,381

Exempt from federal income tax

256,964

272,690

Total Interest Income

6,541,513

6,203,884

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

119,133

213,007

Interest on borrowed funds

29,670

70,064

Total Interest Expense

148,803

283,071

Net Interest Income

6,392,710

5,920,813

Provision for Loan Losses

-

36,000

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

6,392,710

5,884,813

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposits

66,674

61,410

NSF fees

29,391

24,625

ATM processing fees

243,306

247,150

Investment services

34

28,201

Gain on sales of mortgages originated for sale

200,985

514,217

Net gain on sales of available for sale securities

-

92,441

Restricted investments in bank stock dividends

59,181

80,505

Bank-owned life insurance income

95,182

96,836

Other

240,150

356,447

Total Non-Interest Income

934,903

1,501,832

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

3,990,752

3,528,033

Occupancy

314,113

299,550

Furniture and equipment

641,962

560,174

Pennsylvania shares tax

168,711

187,569

FDIC Insurance

89,350

83,854

Professional fees

184,990

212,725

Other

1,218,979

1,176,256

Total Non-Interest Expense

6,608,857

6,048,161

Income before Income Taxes

718,756

1,338,484

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

42,000

180,000

Net Income

$

676,756

$

1,158,484

Earnings Per Share

0.42

0.72

Disclaimer

Mars Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARS BANCORP, INC.
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Income Statement
PU
02:54pMARS BANCORP : Balance Sheet
PU
07/10Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking
AQ
05/12MARS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29MARS BANCORP : Balance Sheet
PU
04/29MARS BANCORP : Income Statement
PU
04/29MARS BANCORP : Announces Earnings
PU
04/29MARS BANCORP : Announces Dividend
PU
03/20Mars Bank Opens Beckley Loan Office
AQ
03/18MARS BANCORP : Proxy Statement
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2020 14,2 M - -
Net income 2020 1,98 M - -
Net cash 2020 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 28,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MARS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mars Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Victor Dionise President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Kirk CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Janet L. van Buskirk Balentine Chairman
Dallas C. Hipple Director-Emeritus
R. Bruce Mensch Director-Emeritus