|
Mars Bancorp : Income Statement
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
Mars Bancorp, Inc.
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
2021
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Loans, including fees
|
$
|
5,221,079
|
$
|
5,150,119
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
31,289
|
|
|
18,694
|
Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
1,032,181
|
|
|
762,381
|
Exempt from federal income tax
|
|
256,964
|
|
|
272,690
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
6,541,513
|
|
|
6,203,884
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
119,133
|
|
|
213,007
|
Interest on borrowed funds
|
|
29,670
|
|
|
70,064
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
148,803
|
|
|
283,071
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
6,392,710
|
|
|
5,920,813
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
-
|
|
|
36,000
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
6,392,710
|
|
|
5,884,813
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposits
|
|
66,674
|
|
|
61,410
|
NSF fees
|
|
29,391
|
|
|
24,625
|
ATM processing fees
|
|
243,306
|
|
|
247,150
|
Investment services
|
|
34
|
|
|
28,201
|
Gain on sales of mortgages originated for sale
|
|
200,985
|
|
|
514,217
|
Net gain on sales of available for sale securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
92,441
|
Restricted investments in bank stock dividends
|
|
59,181
|
|
|
80,505
|
Bank-owned life insurance income
|
|
95,182
|
|
|
96,836
|
Other
|
|
240,150
|
|
|
356,447
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
|
934,903
|
|
|
1,501,832
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
3,990,752
|
|
|
3,528,033
|
Occupancy
|
|
314,113
|
|
|
299,550
|
Furniture and equipment
|
|
641,962
|
|
|
560,174
|
Pennsylvania shares tax
|
|
168,711
|
|
|
187,569
|
FDIC Insurance
|
|
89,350
|
|
|
83,854
|
Professional fees
|
|
184,990
|
|
|
212,725
|
Other
|
|
1,218,979
|
|
|
1,176,256
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
|
6,608,857
|
|
|
6,048,161
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
|
718,756
|
|
|
1,338,484
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
180,000
|
Net Income
|
$
|
676,756
|
$
|
1,158,484
|
Earnings Per Share
|
|
0.42
|
|
|
0.72
|
