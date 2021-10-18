Mars Bancorp : Oppose Legislation that Reduces Financial Privacy

As a community bank that values the privacy and security of our customers (and their financial information and data), we must speak out about the proposed legislation regarding financial reporting that is embedded in the American Families Plan (commonly known as the $3.5 trillion infrastructure or reconciliation bill) being considered by Congress.

Simply put, the current proposal would require financial institutions including Mars Bank to report to the IRS inflows and outflows over $600-from every customer account. Every personal and business bank account.

This legislation raises serious questions about our customers' right to privacy and could challenge the public's trust in banks overall.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) and many other trade organizations are taking the lead in opposing this provision. The ABA set up more information about the issue here: https://www.aba.com/banking-topics/operations/taxes/tax-information-reporting-proposal/.

The American Bankers Association set up a simple way to contact your federal representatives.

Also, the ABA created a simple way for individuals to contact their federal legislators about this issue: https://secureamericanopportunity.com/take-action/oppose-new-irs-reporting-requirements-take-action/

We encourage every individual to oppose this invasion of financial privacy and potential erosion of trust in our private banking system.

We urge you to use the ABA's letter to contact your federal representatives to oppose the provision in the legislation. Here's how:

Click the link: https://secureamericanopportunity.com/take-action/oppose-new-irs-reporting-requirements-take-action/ Enter your name and address (the website locates your particular congressman and senators). Read the letter provided - you may edit or add to the letter. Click "Submit" and the website will send your letter to your federal representatives. The website provides links to share this information on your social media pages.

If you have questions regarding the legislation or what it may mean for your bank accounts and the privacy of your financial information, contact us using our secure form.