Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mars Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNBP   US5716531042

MARS BANCORP, INC.

(MNBP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 10/15 12:04:39 pm
21.15 USD   +2.42%
04:32pMARS BANCORP : Oppose Legislation that Reduces Financial Privacy
PU
10/01MARS BANCORP : Cybersecurity Awareness Month
PU
08/05MARS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mars Bancorp : Oppose Legislation that Reduces Financial Privacy

10/18/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a community bank that values the privacy and security of our customers (and their financial information and data), we must speak out about the proposed legislation regarding financial reporting that is embedded in the American Families Plan (commonly known as the $3.5 trillion infrastructure or reconciliation bill) being considered by Congress.

Simply put, the current proposal would require financial institutions including Mars Bank to report to the IRS inflows and outflows over $600-from every customer account. Every personal and business bank account.

This legislation raises serious questions about our customers' right to privacy and could challenge the public's trust in banks overall.

The American Bankers Association (ABA) and many other trade organizations are taking the lead in opposing this provision. The ABA set up more information about the issue here: https://www.aba.com/banking-topics/operations/taxes/tax-information-reporting-proposal/.

The American Bankers Association set up a simple way to contact your federal representatives.

Also, the ABA created a simple way for individuals to contact their federal legislators about this issue: https://secureamericanopportunity.com/take-action/oppose-new-irs-reporting-requirements-take-action/

We encourage every individual to oppose this invasion of financial privacy and potential erosion of trust in our private banking system.

We urge you to use the ABA's letter to contact your federal representatives to oppose the provision in the legislation. Here's how:

  1. Click the link: https://secureamericanopportunity.com/take-action/oppose-new-irs-reporting-requirements-take-action/
  2. Enter your name and address (the website locates your particular congressman and senators).
  3. Read the letter provided - you may edit or add to the letter.
  4. Click "Submit" and the website will send your letter to your federal representatives.
  5. The website provides links to share this information on your social media pages.

If you have questions regarding the legislation or what it may mean for your bank accounts and the privacy of your financial information, contact us using our secure form.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARS BANCORP, INC.
04:32pMARS BANCORP : Oppose Legislation that Reduces Financial Privacy
PU
10/01MARS BANCORP : Cybersecurity Awareness Month
PU
08/05MARS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04MARS BANCORP : PPP Loan Forgiveness Update – SBA Website Portal Open
PU
06/21MARS BANCORP, INC. : SPLIT: 20 of 1
FA
06/16MARS BANCORP : Updated Account Security
PU
05/13MARS BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/15MARS BANCORP : Rich-Mar Rotary's Document Shred Day
PU
02/26MARS BANCORP : “Walk Around Mars” to Raise Funds for Schools
PU
02/26Mars Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,2 M - -
Net income 2020 1,98 M - -
Net cash 2020 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 33,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MARS BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mars Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Victor Dionise President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Kirk CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Janet L. van Buskirk Balentine Chairman
Dallas C. Hipple Director-Emeritus
R. Bruce Mensch Director-Emeritus