    MNBP   US5716531042

MARS BANCORP, INC.

(MNBP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 08/04 09:30:01 am
22.99 USD   +10.81%
Mars Bancorp : PPP Loan Forgiveness Update – SBA Website Portal Open

08/04/2021 | 10:26am EDT
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA.

Mars Bank registered with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to permit the use of the SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness website for Mars Bank PPP customers. This means you can easily access and submit your PPP loan forgiveness application online.

The web address for the portal is directforgiveness.sba.gov.

As the web address name implies, the site gives you direct access to the forgiveness application.

Requirements for Forgiveness through Direct Forgiveness Website

Direct Forgiveness is available for all 1st or 2nd Draw PPP loans made in 2020 and 2021 where loan amounts are $150,000 or less.

How to Register and Use the Website

  • Go to directforgiveness.sba.gov
  • Click 'Register'
  • Create a Username and Password
  • Enter the EIN, TIN, or SS# used on the initial PPP loan application
  • Enter the SBA PPP loan number

Once this information is entered correctly, the form will prefill with your business information.

  • Enter your name and title
  • Enter your business NAICS code (the website has a search function to find NAICS code)

The website will prefill loan information including PPP Loan Draw; PPP Loan Amount; PPP Loan Disbursement Date; Covered Period Start Date.

  • Enter your preferred covered period: 8 weeks, 24 weeks or 'other' (other requires entering the covered period manually).
  • Gross Receipts
  • Employees at time of loan application
  • Employees at time of forgiveness
  • Did PPP Loans exceed $2MM (answer is 'No')
  • Amount of loan spent on payroll
  • Requested forgiveness amount

The website also permits uploading documents related to the PPP loan usage.

  • The left side menu shows application status.
  • Once all information is entered, click the 'Submit and Continue to Electronic Signature' button. The website will guide you to an e-signature of the application.

After submitting and e-signing the application, it is loaded to the SBA, and Mars Bank will be notified of the forgiveness application submission.

Website Support

Download the forgiveness website user guide by clicking here. The website has a support phone number to call should there be issues using the site: (877) 552-2692. Use this phone support for any issues using the website portal.

If you have questions about your PPP loan information, please contact your relationship manager with any questions or call 724-625-1555×250.

Disclaimer

Mars National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14,2 M - -
Net income 2020 1,98 M - -
Net cash 2020 47,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 33,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Victor Dionise President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Kirk CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Janet L. van Buskirk Balentine Chairman
Dallas C. Hipple Director-Emeritus
R. Bruce Mensch Director-Emeritus