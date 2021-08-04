Mars Bancorp : PPP Loan Forgiveness Update – SBA Website Portal Open

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched a streamlined application portal to allow borrowers with Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $150,000 or less through participating lenders to apply for forgiveness directly through the SBA.

Mars Bank registered with the Small Business Administration (SBA) to permit the use of the SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness website for Mars Bank PPP customers. This means you can easily access and submit your PPP loan forgiveness application online.

The web address for the portal is directforgiveness.sba.gov.

As the web address name implies, the site gives you direct access to the forgiveness application.

Requirements for Forgiveness through Direct Forgiveness Website

Direct Forgiveness is available for all 1st or 2nd Draw PPP loans made in 2020 and 2021 where loan amounts are $150,000 or less.

How to Register and Use the Website

Go to directforgiveness.sba.gov

Click 'Register'

Create a Username and Password

Enter the EIN, TIN, or SS# used on the initial PPP loan application

Enter the SBA PPP loan number

Once this information is entered correctly, the form will prefill with your business information.

Enter your name and title

Enter your business NAICS code (the website has a search function to find NAICS code)

The website will prefill loan information including PPP Loan Draw; PPP Loan Amount; PPP Loan Disbursement Date; Covered Period Start Date.

Enter your preferred covered period: 8 weeks, 24 weeks or 'other' (other requires entering the covered period manually).

Gross Receipts

Employees at time of loan application

Employees at time of forgiveness

Did PPP Loans exceed $2MM (answer is 'No')

Amount of loan spent on payroll

Requested forgiveness amount

The website also permits uploading documents related to the PPP loan usage.

The left side menu shows application status.

Once all information is entered, click the 'Submit and Continue to Electronic Signature' button. The website will guide you to an e-signature of the application.

After submitting and e-signing the application, it is loaded to the SBA, and Mars Bank will be notified of the forgiveness application submission.

Website Support

Download the forgiveness website user guide by clicking here. The website has a support phone number to call should there be issues using the site: (877) 552-2692. Use this phone support for any issues using the website portal.

If you have questions about your PPP loan information, please contact your relationship manager with any questions or call 724-625-1555×250.