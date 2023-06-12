Advanced search
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  21:03:41 09/06/2023 BST
178.25 USD   +1.10%
01:38pHafize Gaye Erkan Resigns from Marsh McLennan Board of Directors
BU
06/09Erdogan names Erkan to head Turkey central bank, policy pivot expected
RE
06/08Evercore ISI Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies to Outperform From In Line, Adjusts Price Target to $199 From $195
MT
Hafize Gaye Erkan Resigns from Marsh McLennan Board of Directors

06/12/2023 | 01:38pm BST
Departure Follows Ms. Erkan’s Appointment as Governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today announced that, due to her recent appointment as Governor of Türkiye’s Central Bank, Hafize Gaye Erkan has stepped down as a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. As a member since early 2022, Ms. Erkan served on the Audit and Directors and Governance committees during her time on the Board.

“We would like to thank Gaye for her service at Marsh McLennan and recognize the contributions of her insights and operational experience during her tenure on our Board of Directors. We wish her all the best in her new role,” said Edward Hanway, Independent Chairman of Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Board of Directors.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 22 262 M - 17 698 M
Net income 2023 3 625 M - 2 881 M
Net Debt 2023 9 302 M - 7 395 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 88 184 M 88 184 M 70 104 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 178,25 $
Average target price 188,44 $
Spread / Average Target 5,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Q. Doyle President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.72%88 184
ALLIANZ SE3.51%89 102
CHUBB LIMITED-13.35%76 125
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.50%69 785
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.26%28 335
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-5.95%22 126
