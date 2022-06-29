Inflation, exchange rates and flexible work shaping employee mobility, according to Mercer Cost of Living ranking

Today, Mercer announced the results of its 2022 Cost of Living Survey with New York City remaining the most expensive city in the US for expatriates, ranking 7th worldwide, while Hong Kong SAR took the top spot globally. In addition to cost of living data, employee mobility research conducted by Mercer and the learnings from Mercer’s work with clients demonstrates that the war in Ukraine, exchange rate variations and widespread inflation are shrinking employees’ pay and savings.

Both inflation and exchange rate fluctuations directly influence the purchasing power of expatriate employees. The rise of remote and flexible working has also caused many employees to reconsider their priorities, work-life balance and the choice of location to live in. These conditions have serious consequences for employers, who need to rethink their approach to managing a globally distributed workforce, particularly in light tight labor markets. According to a June 2022 survey by Mercer, labor shortages rank as a significant or moderate HR priority for 82% of US employers.

Mercer’s cost of living data helps employers understand the importance of monitoring currency fluctuations and assessing the inflationary and deflationary pressures on goods, services and accommodation in all operating locations. The data also help employers determine and maintain compensation packages for employees on international assignments and when working abroad.

“The volatility triggered by COVID-19 and further worsened by the crisis in Ukraine has fueled global economic and political uncertainty. This uncertainty, coupled with significant rising inflation in most of the countries around the world, has international assignees concerned about their purchasing power and socio-economic stability,” said Yvonne Traber, Partner at Mercer and Global Head for the Mobility Business.

“Failing to adopt competitive international compensation strategies in times of uncertainty and adapt to this new world of work will undermine an organization’s ability to attract and retain top talent,” added Traber.

Conversely, this situation also offers an opportunity for cities and governments looking to attract foreign business, and for businesses looking to attract talent. The cost of living in a location can have a significant impact on its attractiveness as a destination for talent, and it can influence site selection decisions for organizations expanding and transforming their geographic footprint.

“After years of low inflation, the US is now seeing price increases in goods and services at greater rates compared to many other countries. This inflation is also manifesting itself at different levels across cities and regions in the US,” said Vince Cordova, Partner in Mercer’s Career practice. “Given the increased flexibility organizations and individuals have around work location options, understanding these differences and being able to measure how they change over time will be important in designing effective and responsive compensation and talent strategies.”

Regional insights

The Americas

New York City (7) remains the most expensive city in the region, followed by Nassau, Bahamas (16). The remaining US cities are ranked between 17th place and 112th place, Los Angeles (17), San Francisco (19), Honolulu (20), Washington (29), Chicago (36) and Cleveland (112).

The most expensive Canadian city is Toronto (89) followed by Vancouver (108), Montreal (125), Ottawa (132), and least expensive city in Canada is Calgary (141).

In South America, Buenos Aires, Argentina (114) is ranked as the most expensive city in region, followed by Montevideo, Uruguay (123), Santiago, Chile (130), Quito, Ecuador (156), Sao Paulo, Brazil (168). Belo Horizonte (210) is the least expensive city in South America. Managua (212) the capital of Nicaragua is the least expensive city in the Americas.

Asia-Pacific

Four out of 10 most expensive cities to live in for the international assignees are located in Asia, including the single most expensive city in the world – Hong Kong SAR (ranked 1). Singapore (8), Tokyo, Japan (9) and Beijing, China (10) are all on the top 10. The most expensive city in India is Mumbai ranked 127.

The most expensive city in Pacific is Noumea, New Caledonia (54) closely followed by Sydney, Australia (58). Auckland, New Zealand (95) is the most expensive city in New Zealand, and Wellington (120) the least expensive in the Pacific.

Europe

Four European cities are among the top 10 list of most expensive locations. All of those four are based in Switzerland, and Zurich being ranked second within the global ranking, as being the costliest within the European cities, closely followed by Geneva (3rd) and Basel (4th). Other cities in Europe are Copenhagen, Denmark (11), London, United Kingdom (15), Vienna, Austria (21) and Amsterdam, The Netherlands (25).

The most expensive city in Eastern Europe is Prague (Czech Republic) ranked 60th out 227 cities. It is followed by Riga, Latvia (79), Bratislava, Slovakia (105) and Tallinn, Estonia (140). The least expensive city in Eastern Europe is Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina ranked 209th.

Middle East and Africa

Tel Aviv (Israel) is the costliest city in the Middle East for international employees, ranked on the sixth position within the global ranking. The next in line for this region are cities from the United Arab Emirates, namely Dubai (31) and Abu Dhabi (61). Saudi cities such as Riyadh (103) and Jeddah (111) rank in the middle, closely followed by Amman, Jordan (115) and Manama, Bahrain (117).

In Africa, Bangui (23), Libreville, Gabon (24) and Victoria, Seychelles (38) are the three costliest cities. High in the ranking for this region we find also Djibouti (41), Kinshasa (53) and Lagos (55). The cheapest city in Africa is Tunis, Tunisia ranked 220th.

About Mercer’s Cost of Living Survey

Mercer's widely recognized Cost of Living ranking is one of the world’s most comprehensive and is designed to help multinational companies and governments determine compensation strategies for their international assignees. New York City is used as the base city for all comparisons and currency movements are measured against the US dollar. The survey includes over 400+ cities throughout the world; this year’s ranking includes 227 cities across five continents and measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items in each location, including housing, transportation, food, clothing, household goods, and entertainment. The data collected provide all of the key elements employers need to design efficient and transparent compensation packages for international assignees. Learn more here.

Mercer 2022 Cost of Living Ranking

Rank CITY COUNTRY 1 HONG KONG HONG KONG (SAR) 2 ZURICH SWITZERLAND 3 GENEVA SWITZERLAND 4 BASEL SWITZERLAND 5 BERN SWITZERLAND 6 TEL AVIV ISRAEL 7 NEW YORK CITY, NY UNITED STATES 8 SINGAPORE SINGAPORE 9 TOKYO JAPAN 10 BEIJING CHINA 11 COPENHAGEN DENMARK 12 SHANGHAI CHINA 13 SHENZHEN CHINA 14 SEOUL SOUTH KOREA 15 LONDON UNITED KINGDOM 16 NASSAU BAHAMAS 17 LOS ANGELES, CA UNITED STATES 18 GUANGZHOU CHINA 19 SAN FRANCISCO, CA UNITED STATES 20 HONOLULU, HI UNITED STATES 21 VIENNA AUSTRIA 22 QINGDAO CHINA 23 BANGUI CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC 24 LIBREVILLE GABON 25 AMSTERDAM NETHERLANDS 26 NANJING CHINA 27 OSLO NORWAY 28 TAIPEI TAIWAN 29 WASHINGTON, DC UNITED STATES 30 BOSTON, MA UNITED STATES 31 DUBAI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 32 MIAMI, FL UNITED STATES 33 MUNICH GERMANY 34 BUSAN SOUTH KOREA 35 PARIS FRANCE 36 CHICAGO, IL UNITED STATES 37 OSAKA JAPAN 38 VICTORIA SEYCHELLES 39 BRUSSELS BELGIUM 40 SHENYANG CHINA 41 DJIBOUTI DJIBOUTI 42 ATLANTA, GA UNITED STATES 43 HELSINKI FINLAND 44 CHENGDU CHINA 45 SEATTLE, WA UNITED STATES 46 BERLIN GERMANY 47 THE HAGUE NETHERLANDS 48 MILAN ITALY 49 DUBLIN IRELAND 50 YOKOHAMA JAPAN 51 NAGOYA JAPAN 52 LUXEMBOURG LUXEMBOURG 53 KINSHASA THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO 54 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA 55 LAGOS NIGERIA 56 CHONGQING CHINA 57 ROME ITALY 58 SYDNEY AUSTRALIA 59 HAMBURG GERMANY 60 PRAGUE CZECH REPUBLIC 61 ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 62 FRANKFURT GERMANY 63 XIAN CHINA 64 LUANDA ANGOLA 65 DAKAR SENEGAL 66 EDINBURGH UNITED KINGDOM 67 MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA 68 ABIDJAN CÔTE D'IVOIRE 69 SUZHOU CHINA 70 PHILADELPHIA, PA UNITED STATES 71 STUTTGART GERMANY 72 SAN JUAN PUERTO RICO 73 WUHAN CHINA 74 BRAZZAVILLE THE REPUBLIC OF CONGO 75 DALLAS, TX UNITED STATES 76 CONAKRY GUINEA REPUBLIC 77 DOUALA CAMEROON 78 BARCELONA SPAIN 79 RIGA LATVIA 80 N'DJAMENA CHAD 81 DUSSELDORF GERMANY 82 PITTSBURGH, PA UNITED STATES 83 MINNEAPOLIS, MN UNITED STATES 84 BRISBANE AUSTRALIA 85 HOUSTON, TX UNITED STATES 86 GLASGOW UNITED KINGDOM 87 STOCKHOLM SWEDEN 88 POINTE-A-PITRE GUADELOUPE (FRANCE) 89 TORONTO CANADA 90 MADRID SPAIN 91 PORTLAND, OR UNITED STATES 92 TAICHUNG TAIWAN 93 ABERDEEN UNITED KINGDOM 94 BIRMINGHAM UNITED KINGDOM 95 AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND 96 LYON FRANCE 97 PERTH AUSTRALIA 98 DHAKA BANGLADESH 99 LEIPZIG GERMANY 100 YAOUNDE CAMEROON 101 ST. LOUIS, MO UNITED STATES 102 ADELAIDE AUSTRALIA 103 RIYADH SAUDI ARABIA 104 CANBERRA AUSTRALIA 105 BRATISLAVA SLOVAKIA 106 BANGKOK THAILAND 107 DETROIT, MI UNITED STATES 108 VANCOUVER CANADA 109 LISBON PORTUGAL 110 TOULOUSE FRANCE 111 JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA 112 CLEVELAND, OH UNITED STATES 113 KAOHSIUNG TAIWAN 114 BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA 115 AMMAN JORDAN 116 NUREMBERG GERMANY 117 MANAMA BAHRAIN 118 BAMAKO MALI 119 MUSCAT OMAN 120 WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND 121 BELFAST UNITED KINGDOM 122 MANILA PHILIPPINES 123 MONTEVIDEO URUGUAY 124 LOME TOGO 125 MONTREAL CANADA 126 ATHENS GREECE 127 MUMBAI INDIA 128 COTONOU BENIN 129 HARARE ZIMBABWE 130 SANTIAGO CHILE 131 KUWAIT CITY KUWAIT 132 OTTAWA CANADA 133 DOHA QATAR 134 PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA 135 PORT OF SPAIN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO 136 GUATEMALA CITY GUATEMALA 137 OUAGADOUGOU BURKINA FASO 138 NIAMEY NIGER 139 SAN JOSE COSTA RICA 140 TALLINN ESTONIA 141 CALGARY CANADA 142 HAVANA CUBA 143 CASABLANCA MOROCCO 144 BUJUMBURA BURUNDI 145 LJUBLJANA SLOVENIA 146 ACCRA GHANA 147 ABUJA NIGERIA 148 VILNIUS LITHUANIA 149 MEXICO CITY MEXICO 150 HANOI VIETNAM 151 JAKARTA INDONESIA 152 PANAMA CITY PANAMA 153 KINGSTON JAMAICA 154 CAIRO EGYPT 155 NEW DELHI INDIA 156 QUITO ECUADOR 157 VIENTIANE LAO PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC 158 BUCHAREST ROMANIA 159 ZAGREB CROATIA 160 NAIROBI KENYA 161 TIRANA ALBANIA 162 RABAT MOROCCO 163 HO CHI MINH CITY VIETNAM 164 DAR ES SALAAM TANZANIA 165 LIMASSOL CYPRUS 166 KAMPALA UGANDA 167 MAPUTO MOZAMBIQUE 168 SAO PAULO BRAZIL 169 NOUAKCHOTT MAURITANIA 170 SOFIA BULGARIA 171 PORT-AU-PRINCE HAITI 172 LIMA PERU 173 SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 174 WARSAW POLAND 175 BELGRADE SERBIA 176 RIO DE JANEIRO BRAZIL 177 CHENNAI INDIA 178 BENGALURU INDIA 179 BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN BRUNEI 180 BUDAPEST HUNGARY 181 KUALA LUMPUR MALAYSIA 182 SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR 183 COLOMBO SRI LANKA 184 BLANTYRE MALAWI 185 MONTERREY MEXICO 186 BAKU AZERBAIJAN 187 WROCLAW POLAND 188 ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR 189 TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS 190 KRAKOW POLAND 191 PORT LOUIS MAURITIUS 192 HYDERABAD INDIA 193 JOHANNESBURG SOUTH AFRICA 194 CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA 195 ASUNCION PARAGUAY 196 LA PAZ BOLIVIA 197 YEREVAN ARMENIA 198 YANGON MYANMAR 199 LUSAKA ZAMBIA 200 BRASILIA BRAZIL 201 PUNE INDIA 202 BANJUL GAMBIA 203 KOLKATA INDIA 204 MINSK BELARUS 205 BOGOTA COLOMBIA 206 SKOPJE MACEDONIA 207 MANAUS BRAZIL 208 KIGALI RWANDA 209 SARAJEVO BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 210 BELO HORIZONTE BRAZIL 211 JOHOR BAHRU MALAYSIA 212 MANAGUA NICARAGUA 213 WINDHOEK NAMIBIA 214 ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA 215 GABORONE BOTSWANA 216 DURBAN SOUTH AFRICA 217 TBILISI GEORGIA 218 ALGIERS ALGERIA 219 ALMATY KAZAKHSTAN 220 TUNIS TUNISIA 221 TASHKENT UZBEKISTAN 222 ISTANBUL TÜRKIYE 223 KARACHI PAKISTAN 224 ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN 225 DUSHANBE TAJIKISTAN 226 BISHKEK KYRGYZSTAN 227 ANKARA TÜRKIYE

