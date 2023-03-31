Marsh & McLennan : 2022 Marsh McLennan Annual Report

I am honored to be writing this letter to you as Marsh McLennan's new President and CEO, and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company.

2022 was an outstanding year for our firm. We delivered strong revenue and earnings, while continuing to invest in capabilities to support our clients and maintain our momentum.

It's a privilege to do the work we do, helping clients find opportunity and navigate pressing issues in the areas of risk, strategy and people. When the world is uncertain, demand for this work is high. In the current environment, business leaders are facing immediate and urgent economic and geopolitical risks, along with significant issues related to pandemic, supply chain, tight labor markets, cybersecurity, and climate and severe weather events, among others.