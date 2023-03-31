Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:58 2023-03-30 pm EDT
164.88 USD   +0.24%
08:35aMarsh & Mclennan : 2022 Marsh McLennan Annual Report
PU
08:20aJPMorgan Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies' Price Target to $181 From $180, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/29Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh & McLennan : 2022 Marsh McLennan Annual Report

03/31/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REALIZING NEW POSSIBILITIES

2022 Annual Report

We are 85,000+ colleagues in four global businesses united by a common purpose to make a difference in the moments that matter.

Three commitments unite us as we strive to live our purpose:

SUCCEEDING ACCELERATING ADVANCING

TOGETHER. IMPACT. GOOD.

We are in business to expand what's possible for our clients and each other.

We embrace change and create enduring client value.

We strive to serve the greater good.

Our businesses:

MARSH

Provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients

GUY CARPENTER

Develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities

MERCER

Delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work

OLIVER WYMAN

Serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisory to private sector and governmental clients

"It's a privilege to do the work we do, helping clients find opportunity and navigate pressing issues in the areas of risk, strategy and people."

John Q. Doyle

President and Chief Executive Officer,

Marsh McLennan

2

Realizing New Possibilities

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, COLLEAGUES AND CLIENTS,

I am honored to be writing this letter to you as Marsh McLennan's new President and CEO, and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company.

2022 was an outstanding year for our firm. We delivered strong revenue and earnings, while continuing to invest in capabilities to support our clients and maintain our momentum.

It's a privilege to do the work we do, helping clients find opportunity and navigate pressing issues in the areas of risk, strategy and people. When the world is uncertain, demand for this work is high. In the current environment, business leaders are facing immediate and urgent economic and geopolitical risks, along with significant issues related to pandemic, supply chain, tight labor markets, cybersecurity, and climate and severe weather events, among others.

As our clients face risks and opportunities that continue to grow and evolve in complexity, our approach to serving them also continues to evolve. We're increasingly bringing our four global businesses together in new ways to realize new possibilities. To deliver greater value to our stakeholders, we're striving to be an even more agile and connected organization.

With significant capabilities and strong client relationships, Marsh McLennan is well positioned for 2023 and beyond. We've got talented leaders and well-defined succession planning in place, as demonstrated by the seamless leadership transitions in two of our four global businesses last year. We've got excellent momentum, and our more than 85,000 colleagues continue to live our purpose every day, making a difference in the moments that matter for our colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities.

It's an exciting time for our company and it's my pleasure to bring you up to date on our progress.

Marsh McLennan 2022 Annual Report

3

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 12:34:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
08:35aMarsh & Mclennan : 2022 Marsh McLennan Annual Report
PU
08:20aJPMorgan Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies' Price Target to $181 From $180, Maintains N..
MT
03/29Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
03/29Marsh McLennan Appoints Judith Hartmann and Ray G. Young to Its Board of Directors
BU
03/29Marsh McLennan Appoints Judith Hartmann and Ray G. Young to Its Board of Directors
CI
03/24Marsh McLennan India Appoints Sanjay Kedia as a Regional CEO
CI
03/23Marsh McLennan to Host First Quarter Earnings Investor Call on April 20
BU
03/15Marsh & McLennan Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.59 a Share; Payable May 15 to Sharehold..
MT
03/15Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/15Marsh Mclennan Declares Quarterly Dividend on Outstanding Common Stock, Payable on May ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 112 M - -
Net income 2023 3 634 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 81 545 M 81 545 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,09x
EV / Sales 2024 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 164,88 $
Average target price 181,11 $
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Q. Doyle President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-0.60%81 545
ALLIANZ SE5.43%92 755
CHUBB LIMITED-12.32%79 980
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-1.38%70 427
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-19.50%24 168
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-8.24%21 570
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer