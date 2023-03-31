Marsh & McLennan : 2022 Marsh McLennan Annual Report

We are 85,000+ colleagues in four global businesses united by a common purpose to make a difference in the moments that matter.
Three commitments unite us as we strive to live our purpose:
SUCCEEDING ACCELERATING ADVANCING
TOGETHER. IMPACT. GOOD.
We are in business to expand what's possible for our clients and each other.
We embrace change and create enduring client value.
We strive to serve the greater good.
Our businesses:
MARSH
Provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients
GUY CARPENTER
Develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities
MERCER
Delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work
OLIVER WYMAN
Serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisory to private sector and governmental clients
"It's a privilege to do the work we do, helping clients find opportunity and navigate pressing issues in the areas of risk, strategy and people."
John Q. Doyle
President and Chief Executive Officer,
Marsh McLennan
Realizing New Possibilities
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS, COLLEAGUES AND CLIENTS,
I am honored to be writing this letter to you as Marsh McLennan's new President and CEO, and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company.
2022 was an outstanding year for our firm. We delivered strong revenue and earnings, while continuing to invest in capabilities to support our clients and maintain our momentum.
It's a privilege to do the work we do, helping clients find opportunity and navigate pressing issues in the areas of risk, strategy and people. When the world is uncertain, demand for this work is high. In the current environment, business leaders are facing immediate and urgent economic and geopolitical risks, along with significant issues related to pandemic, supply chain, tight labor markets, cybersecurity, and climate and severe weather events, among others.
As our clients face risks and opportunities that continue to grow and evolve in complexity, our approach to serving them also continues to evolve. We're increasingly bringing our four global businesses together in new ways to realize new possibilities. To deliver greater value to our stakeholders, we're striving to be an even more agile and connected organization.
With significant capabilities and strong client relationships, Marsh McLennan is well positioned for 2023 and beyond. We've got talented leaders and well-defined succession planning in place, as demonstrated by the seamless leadership transitions in two of our four global businesses last year. We've got excellent momentum, and our more than 85,000 colleagues continue to live our purpose every day, making a difference in the moments that matter for our colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities.
It's an exciting time for our company and it's my pleasure to bring you up to date on our progress.
