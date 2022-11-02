Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-01 pm EDT
162.24 USD   +0.46%
09:02aMarsh McLennan Agency Acquires Bradley Insurance Agency
BU
11/01Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Focus Insurance
BU
11/01Sector Update: Financial Stocks Largely Maintaining Moderate Tuesday Strength
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Bradley Insurance Agency

11/02/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expands Presence in Southeast Region

Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Bradley Insurance Agency, a leading commercial insurance broker based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972 by Steve Bradley, and acquired by Kendall and Kevin Bradley in 2014, Bradley Insurance serves organizations across multiple industries and sizes. All Bradley Insurance employees, including Kendall and Kevin Bradley, will be joining MMA.

“With the addition of Bradley Insurance, we’re expanding our insurance expertise in eastern Tennessee under the direction of a highly respected and accomplished team,” commented Peter Krause, CEO of MMA’s Southeast region. “We are proud to welcome Bradley Insurance to the MMA family.”

Kendall Bradley added: “We are looking forward to continuing to tailor our services to the needs of local businesses and individuals, while also expanding our capabilities as a part of the leading global insurance broker. Joining MMA is an exciting step forward for our clients and colleagues, as we expand the ways in which we can offer innovative solutions for clients’ evolving challenges and further invest in the growth of our employees.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency
Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA) provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh
Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
09:02aMarsh McLennan Agency Acquires Bradley Insurance Agency
BU
11/01Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires Focus Insurance
BU
11/01Sector Update: Financial Stocks Largely Maintaining Moderate Tuesday Stren..
MT
11/01Sector Update: Financial
MT
11/01Marsh & McLennan's Oliver Wyman Unit Acquires Consulting Firm Avascent
MT
11/01Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman Completes Avascent Acquisition
PR
10/31Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
10/27Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
10/27Mercer Report : 3 out of 4 US Employees Are Significantly Financially Stressed
BU
10/25Marsh & McLennan Prices $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 849 M - -
Net income 2022 3 267 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 80 473 M 80 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 162,24 $
Average target price 172,12 $
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Glaser Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Q. Doyle Vice Chairman, Co-President & COO
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.66%80 473
CHUBB LIMITED10.43%88 605
ALLIANZ SE-11.24%73 334
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD6.72%63 034
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.2.86%32 955
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.6.81%23 457