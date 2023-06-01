Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:12:31 2023-06-01 pm EDT
173.80 USD   +0.36%
01:01pMarsh McLennan Agency Acquires SOLV Risk Solutions
BU
05/30Marsh & McLennan Unit to Acquire Israeli Reinsurance Broker Re Solutions
MT
05/30Marsh McLennan's Guy Carpenter to acquire Re Solutions, Israel's leading reinsurance broker
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh McLennan Agency Acquires SOLV Risk Solutions

06/01/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of SOLV Risk Solutions, LLC, a leading independent agency based in Austin, Texas. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, SOLV provides risk management advisory services to businesses, family offices, and private equity firms across the country. Frank Barbella, Advisor, and a team of four SOLV employees will join Marsh McLennan Agency and work out of the Houston and Austin offices.

“SOLV was founded upon an entrepreneurially driven mission to bring clients innovative strategies to risk management,” commented Matt Stadler, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Southwest region. “This commitment to client-service and data-driven insights will be a great asset to our customers, and we look forward to welcoming the SOLV team to Marsh McLennan Agency.”

Mr. Barbella added: “Our team takes a methodical and holistic approach to understanding clients’ businesses and provides a bespoke analysis of their risk profile. Joining Marsh McLennan Agency will give our colleagues the opportunity to deliver even more powerful risk management strategies for clients.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency
Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,500 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh
Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
01:01pMarsh McLennan Agency Acquires SOLV Risk Solutions
BU
05/30Marsh & McLennan Unit to Acquire Israeli Reinsurance Broker Re Solutions
MT
05/30Marsh McLennan's Guy Carpenter to acquire Re Solutions, Israel's leading reinsurance br..
BU
05/25Beazley Launches Parametric Climate Risk Management Product with new Lloyd's Coverholde..
PR
05/18Marsh McLennan Stockholders Re-elect Board of Directors during 2023 Meeting
BU
05/18Marsh McLennan Announces R. David Yost Retires from Board
CI
05/18MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : Shareholders meeting voting resu..
CO
05/18MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : Changes in management and corpor..
CO
05/08Marsh McLennan's Mercer signs Management Transition Agreement for BT Private Portfolio ..
BU
05/08MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : Business information
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 262 M - -
Net income 2023 3 625 M - -
Net Debt 2023 9 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 85 676 M 85 676 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
EV / Sales 2024 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 173,18 $
Average target price 188,19 $
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Q. Doyle President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.34%85 676
ALLIANZ SE-0.46%84 911
CHUBB LIMITED-15.78%73 994
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.69%68 783
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-6.25%27 939
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-9.28%21 257
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer