Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based Graham Company, a leading risk management consultancy and one of the top independent insurance and employee benefits brokers in the United States. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1960, Graham Company specializes in providing business insurance, employee benefits, and surety brokerage services to companies in a range of high-risk industries, including construction, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, health and human services, and professional services. All 215 Graham employees, including Ken Ewell, President & Chief Operating Officer, and Bill Graham, Chairman, will join Marsh McLennan Agency and continue to work from the company’s offices in Philadelphia and New York City.

“Ken and the Graham team will provide significant business insurance expertise for our clients in the East region, adding to our deep knowledge of the employee health and benefits space,” commented Andrew Neary, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s East region. “We look forward to enhancing the conversations we have with clients about how to maximize efficiencies in their business and realize their ambitious growth strategies.”

“In Marsh McLennan Agency, we’ve found a partner that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and is equally committed to unparalleled client service, integrity and innovation,” said Mr. Graham. “As we look forward to a new chapter of growth — for us and our clients — we’re proud to combine our unique culture and wealth of experience with the reach and resources of a premier global firm.”

“This acquisition is an investment in the long-term success of our people and valued clients,” added Mr. Ewell. “Our partnership will maintain Graham’s culture and values while advancing our employees’ careers and enhancing our work with clients through access to new technologies and solutions.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 10,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801482639/en/