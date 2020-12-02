Marsh & McLennan : Dan in Reuters' The Future of Insurance USA Event

Event Overview
'This is the age of risk.' Dan Glaser, President & CEO of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares his views on the internal and external trends shaping the insurance industry. Watch Dan's live interview with Al Scott of Reuters as they discuss Climate Change, Cyber and other driving forces shaping The Future of Insurance.
For event takeaways and future Reuter events, please follow the link below.
Video
Related
Cybersecurity is Top Business Worry
Dan Glaser discusses how cybersecurity has quickly risen to be one of the top global risks facing businesses.
Cybersecurity is Top Business Worry
Dan Glaser discusses how cybersecurity has quickly risen to be one of the top global risks facing businesses.
Disclaimer
MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:24:08 UTC