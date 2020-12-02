Log in
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
News 
All News

Marsh & McLennan : Dan in Reuters' The Future of Insurance USA Event

12/02/2020 | 05:25pm EST
Event Overview
'This is the age of risk.' Dan Glaser, President & CEO of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares his views on the internal and external trends shaping the insurance industry. Watch Dan's live interview with Al Scott of Reuters as they discuss Climate Change, Cyber and other driving forces shaping The Future of Insurance. For event takeaways and future Reuter events, please follow the link below.
Video
Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 22:24:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17 077 M - -
Net income 2020 2 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 1,57%
Capitalization 59 007 M 59 007 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 119,13 $
Last Close Price 116,34 $
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.90%59 007
ALLIANZ SE-8.43%99 242
CHUBB LIMITED-1.95%68 885
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-6.02%61 680
BAJAJ FINSERV-6.89%18 933
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-27.27%16 279
