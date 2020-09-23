Marsh & McLennan : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 1166 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10036-2774 212 345 5000

MARSH & McLENNAN COMPANIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

NEW YORK, September 23, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 13, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 9, 2020.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

