MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
Marsh & McLennan : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/23/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. 1166 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10036-2774 212 345 5000

www.mmc.com

NEWS RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Erick Gustafson

Sarah DeWitt

Marsh & McLennan

Marsh & McLennan

+1 202 263 7788

+1 212 345 6750

erick.gustafson@mmc.com

sarah.dewitt@mmc.com

MARSH & McLENNAN COMPANIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

NEW YORK, September 23, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 13, 2020, to stockholders of record on October 9, 2020.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 16:59:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 882 M - -
Net income 2020 2 143 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 1,58%
Capitalization 58 894 M 58 894 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 119,75 $
Last Close Price 116,27 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
E. Scott Gilbert Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.36%58 894
ALLIANZ SE-24.19%79 823
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-17.10%53 315
CHUBB LIMITED-25.45%52 376
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.74%23 552
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-41.02%12 838
