Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:41:18 2023-03-15 pm EDT
152.20 USD   -3.22%
12:17pMarsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/09Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/07Insider Sell: Marsh & Mclennan Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/15/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.590 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on April 5, 2023.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
12:17pMarsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03/09Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Event..
AQ
03/07Insider Sell: Marsh & Mclennan Companies
MT
03/07Insider Sell: Marsh & Mclennan Companies
MT
03/07Marsh McLennan Prices $600 Million Offering of 2053 Senior Notes
MT
03/07Marsh & McLennan Prices $600 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/06Marsh McLennan Announces Pricing of $600 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/01Sector Update: Financial Stocks Turn Lower Again This Afternoon
MT
03/01Sector Update: Financial Stocks Paring Some Morning Losses
MT
03/01Marsh & McLennan Unit Acquires Leapgen for Undisclosed Sum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 112 M - -
Net income 2023 3 634 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 896 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 77 776 M 77 776 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 157,26 $
Average target price 181,11 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Q. Doyle President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.97%77 776
ALLIANZ SE6.12%91 767
CHUBB LIMITED-12.05%80 224
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-5.74%67 177
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-17.27%24 785
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-10.02%21 360