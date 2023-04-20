Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:36 2023-04-19 pm EDT
173.56 USD   -0.76%
07:22aMarsh & McLennan's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
07:15aMarsh & Mclennan : First Quarter Results, 2023
PU
07:10aMarsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh & McLennan : First Quarter Results, 2023

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marsh McLennan

1166 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10036-2774 212 345 5000 www.marshmclennan.com

NEWS RELEASE

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Erick R. Gustafson

Sarah DeWitt

Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan

+1 202 263 7788

+1 212 345 6750

erick.gustafson@mmc.com

sarah.dewitt@mmc.com

MARSH McLENNAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS GAAP Revenue Increases 7%; Underlying Revenue Rises 9%

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 19% and Adjusted Operating Income of 13% First Quarter GAAP EPS Rises 18% to $2.47 and Adjusted EPS Increases 10% to $2.53

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 - Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the results, John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan is off to a strong start in 2023. For the first quarter, we generated 9% underlying revenue growth, grew adjusted EPS by 10%, and expanded our margin."

"We have momentum across our business and are well positioned for another good year, reflecting the importance of the work we do for our clients and excellent execution on the part of our colleagues."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.9 billion, an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter of 2022. On an underlying basis, revenue increased 9%. Operating income was $1.7 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 13% to $1.8 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $1.2 billion, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $2.10 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to $2.53 per diluted share compared with $2.30 a year ago.

1

Risk & Insurance Services

Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 10%, or 11% on an underlying basis. Operating income rose 24% to $1.4 billion, and adjusted operating income was $1.4 billion, an increase of 17% versus a year ago.

Marsh's revenue in the first quarter was $2.7 billion, an increase of 9% on an underlying basis. In U.S./ Canada, underlying revenue rose 7%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 10%, reflecting 11% growth in Asia Pacific, 10% growth in EMEA, and 10% growth in Latin America.

Guy Carpenter's revenue in the first quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 10% on an underlying basis.

Consulting

Consulting revenue was $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 1%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 5% to $411 million, while adjusted operating income increased 1% to $406 million.

Mercer's revenue in the first quarter was $1.3 billion, an increase of 7% on an underlying basis. Health revenue of $545 million increased 12% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue of $581 million increased 2% on an underlying basis. Career revenue of $218 million was up 12% on an underlying basis.

Oliver Wyman's revenue in the first quarter was $687 million, flat on an underlying basis.

Other Items

The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares of stock for $300 million in the first quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company issued $600 million of 30-year senior notes.

In April, Mercer Australia completed the merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust, as well as the acquisition of Advance Asset Management Limited.

2

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 results will be held today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The live audio webcast may be accessed at marshmclennan.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register hereto receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marshprovides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenterdevelops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercerdelivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and well being for a changing workforce. Oliver Wymanserves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.comor follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.

3

INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would".

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our future results include, among other things:

  • the impact of geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions on us, our clients and the countries and industries in which we operate, including from conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, slower GDP growth or recession, capital markets volatility, instability in the banking sector and inflation;
  • the increasing prevalence of ransomware, supply chain and other forms of cyber attacks, and their potential to disrupt our operations, or the operations of our third party vendors, and result in the disclosure of confidential client or company information;
  • the impact from lawsuits or investigations arising from errors and omissions, breaches of fiduciary duty or other claims against us in our capacity as a broker or investment advisor, including claims related to our investment business' ability to execute timely trades;
  • the financial and operational impact of complying with laws and regulations, including domestic and international sanctions regimes, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Anti Bribery Act and cybersecurity and data privacy regulations;
  • our ability to attract, retain and develop industry leading talent;
  • our ability to compete effectively and adapt to competitive pressures in each of our businesses, including from disintermediation as well as technological change, digital disruption and other types of innovation;
  • our ability to manage potential conflicts of interest, including where our services to a client conflict, or are perceived to conflict, with the interests of another client or our own interests;
  • the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, such as the implementation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development international tax framework, or disagreements with tax authorities; and
  • the regulatory, contractual and reputational risks that arise based on insurance placement activities and insurer revenue streams.

The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made.

Further information concerning Marsh McLennan and its businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect our results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

4

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

Revenue

$

5,924

$

5,549

Expense:

Compensation and benefits

3,207

3,100

Other operating expenses

991

1,004

Operating expenses

4,198

4,104

Operating income

1,726

1,445

Other net benefit credits

58

62

Interest income

14

1

Interest expense

(136)

(110)

Investment income

2

26

Income before income taxes

1,664

1,424

Income tax expense

412

338

Net income before non-controlling interests

1,252

1,086

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

17

15

Net income attributable to the Company

$

1,235

$

1,071

Net income per share attributable to the Company:

- Basic

$

2.50

$

2.13

- Diluted

$

2.47

$

2.10

Average number of shares outstanding:

- Basic

495

503

- Diluted

500

509

Shares outstanding at March 31

495

502

5

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
07:22aMarsh & McLennan's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
07:15aMarsh & Mclennan : First Quarter Results, 2023
PU
07:10aMarsh & Mclennan Companies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
07:07aMarsh McLennan Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
07:03aEarnings Flash (MMC) MARSH MCLENNAN Posts Q1 Revenue $5.92B, vs. Street Est of $5.86B
MT
07:03aEarnings Flash (MMC) MARSH MCLENNAN Posts Q1 EPS $2.53, vs. Street Est of $2.47
MT
04/18Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $192 From $190, Keeps N..
MT
04/13Evercore ISI Adjusts Marsh & McLennan Cos.' Price Target to $187 From $184, Keeps In Li..
MT
04/12Addressing Employee Stress Is Key to a Comprehensive Benefits Strategy, According to Me..
BU
04/06Groundbreaking Research from Marsh McLennan Reveals Direct Link between Key Cybersecuri..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 22 110 M - -
Net income 2023 3 609 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 85 923 M 85 923 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,29x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 85 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 173,56 $
Average target price 182,53 $
Spread / Average Target 5,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Q. Doyle President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Morton Owen Schapiro Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES5.69%85 923
ALLIANZ SE10.38%97 613
CHUBB LIMITED-7.30%84 693
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-3.44%70 168
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-13.99%25 804
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-7.68%22 086
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer