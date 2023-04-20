Marsh & McLennan : First Quarter Results, 2023

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 19% and Adjusted Operating Income of 13% First Quarter GAAP EPS Rises 18% to $2.47 and Adjusted EPS Increases 10% to $2.53
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 - Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Commenting on the results, John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan is off to a strong start in 2023. For the first quarter, we generated 9% underlying revenue growth, grew adjusted EPS by 10%, and expanded our margin."
"We have momentum across our business and are well positioned for another good year, reflecting the importance of the work we do for our clients and excellent execution on the part of our colleagues."
Consolidated Results
Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.9 billion, an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter of 2022. On an underlying basis, revenue increased 9%. Operating income was $1.7 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 13% to $1.8 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $1.2 billion, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $2.10 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to $2.53 per diluted share compared with $2.30 a year ago.
Risk & Insurance Services
Risk & Insurance Services revenue was $3.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 10%, or 11% on an underlying basis. Operating income rose 24% to $1.4 billion, and adjusted operating income was $1.4 billion, an increase of 17% versus a year ago.
Marsh's revenue in the first quarter was $2.7 billion, an increase of 9% on an underlying basis. In U.S./ Canada, underlying revenue rose 7%. International operations produced underlying revenue growth of 10%, reflecting 11% growth in Asia Pacific, 10% growth in EMEA, and 10% growth in Latin America.
Guy Carpenter's revenue in the first quarter was $1.1 billion, an increase of 10% on an underlying basis.
Consulting
Consulting revenue was $2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 1%, or 5% on an underlying basis. Operating income increased 5% to $411 million, while adjusted operating income increased 1% to $406 million.
Mercer's revenue in the first quarter was $1.3 billion, an increase of 7% on an underlying basis. Health revenue of $545 million increased 12% on an underlying basis. Wealth revenue of $581 million increased 2% on an underlying basis. Career revenue of $218 million was up 12% on an underlying basis.
Oliver Wyman's revenue in the first quarter was $687 million, flat on an underlying basis.
Other Items
The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares of stock for $300 million in the first quarter of 2023.
In the first quarter of 2023, the Company issued $600 million of 30-year senior notes.
In April, Mercer Australia completed the merger of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust, as well as the acquisition of Advance Asset Management Limited.
Conference Call
About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marshprovides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenterdevelops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercerdelivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and well being for a changing workforce. Oliver Wymanserves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.comor follow us on LinkedInand Twitter.
INFORMATION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events or results, use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would".
Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect our future results include, among other things:
the impact of geopolitical or macroeconomic conditions on us, our clients and the countries and industries in which we operate, including from conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, slower GDP growth or recession, capital markets volatility, instability in the banking sector and inflation;
the increasing prevalence of ransomware, supply chain and other forms of cyber attacks, and their potential to disrupt our operations, or the operations of our third party vendors, and result in the disclosure of confidential client or company information;
the impact from lawsuits or investigations arising from errors and omissions, breaches of fiduciary duty or other claims against us in our capacity as a broker or investment advisor, including claims related to our investment business' ability to execute timely trades;
the financial and operational impact of complying with laws and regulations, including domestic and international sanctions regimes, anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, U.K. Anti Bribery Act and cybersecurity and data privacy regulations;
our ability to attract, retain and develop industry leading talent;
our ability to compete effectively and adapt to competitive pressures in each of our businesses, including from disintermediation as well as technological change, digital disruption and other types of innovation;
our ability to manage potential conflicts of interest, including where our services to a client conflict, or are perceived to conflict, with the interests of another client or our own interests;
the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, such as the implementation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development international tax framework, or disagreements with tax authorities; and
the regulatory, contractual and reputational risks that arise based on insurance placement activities and insurer revenue streams.
The factors identified above are not exhaustive. Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the dates on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made.
Further information concerning Marsh McLennan and its businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect our results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section and the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
$
5,924
$
5,549
Expense:
Compensation and benefits
3,207
3,100
Other operating expenses
991
1,004
Operating expenses
4,198
4,104
Operating income
1,726
1,445
Other net benefit credits
58
62
Interest income
14
1
Interest expense
(136)
(110)
Investment income
2
26
Income before income taxes
1,664
1,424
Income tax expense
412
338
Net income before non-controlling interests
1,252
1,086
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
