Marsh & McLennan : First Quarter Results, 2023

MARSH McLENNAN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS GAAP Revenue Increases 7%; Underlying Revenue Rises 9%

Growth in GAAP Operating Income of 19% and Adjusted Operating Income of 13% First Quarter GAAP EPS Rises 18% to $2.47 and Adjusted EPS Increases 10% to $2.53

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 - Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Commenting on the results, John Doyle, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan is off to a strong start in 2023. For the first quarter, we generated 9% underlying revenue growth, grew adjusted EPS by 10%, and expanded our margin."

"We have momentum across our business and are well positioned for another good year, reflecting the importance of the work we do for our clients and excellent execution on the part of our colleagues."

Consolidated Results

Consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was $5.9 billion, an increase of 7% compared with the first quarter of 2022. On an underlying basis, revenue increased 9%. Operating income was $1.7 billion, an increase of 19% from the prior year. Adjusted operating income, which excludes noteworthy items as presented in the attached supplemental schedules, rose 13% to $1.8 billion. Net income attributable to the Company was $1.2 billion, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared with $2.10 in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to $2.53 per diluted share compared with $2.30 a year ago.