Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.

(MMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh & McLennan : Guy Carpenter's Vicky Carter Appointed Deputy Chair of Lloyd's Council

07/22/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
1. Lloyd's has committed to a target of 35% female representation in leadership positions across the Lloyd's market by 31 December 2023 and to a target for the Council of 33% of its members being female and/or BAME by the end of 2023. 2. Lloyd's studio is available for TV and radio broadcasts 3. More news and information available from lloyds.com
Enquiries to:

UK:

+ 44 (0) 20 7327 5111 | pressoffice@lloyds.com +44 (0)20 7327 5391 | annie.roberts@lloyds.com
Americas: +44 (0) 20 7327 5356 | tom.hazzard@lloyds.com

EMEA:
+44 (0) 20 7327 5721 | Elliot.Maule@lloyds.com

APAC:
+65 6870 9227 | Suganthy.Selva@lloyds.com

About Lloyd's
Lloyd's is the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Through the collective intelligence and risk-sharing expertise of the market's underwriters and brokers, Lloyd's helps to create a braver world.

The Lloyd's market provides the leadership and insight to anticipate and understand risk, and the knowledge to develop relevant, new and innovative forms of insurance for customers globally.
It offers the efficiencies of shared resources and services in a marketplace that covers and shares risks from more than 200 territories, in any industry, at any scale.

And it promises a trusted, enduring partnership built on the confidence that Lloyd's protects what matters most: helping people, businesses and communities to recover in times of need.

The Future at Lloyd's sets out our strategy to build the most advanced insurance marketplace in the world.

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:47:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
12:48pMARSH & MCLENNAN : Guy Carpenter's Vicky Carter Appointed Deputy Chair of Lloyd'..
PU
07:46aMARSH & MCLENNAN : H1 Net Income Jumps 36% On Growth Across Businesses
MT
07:46aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Logs Q2 Increase in Revenue
MT
07:18aMARSH & MCLENNAN : McLENNAN REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07:09aMARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07:08aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Second Quarter Results, 2021
PU
07:08aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Earnings Flash (MMC) MARSH MCLENNAN Posts Q2 EPS $1.75, vs. S..
MT
07:02aMARSH & MCLENNAN : Earnings Flash (MMC) MARSH MCLENNAN Reports Q2 Revenue $5.02B..
MT
07:01aMARSH MCLENNAN : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 535 M - -
Net income 2021 2 731 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 72 410 M 72 410 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 142,39 $
Average target price 141,57 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Katherine J. Brennan Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.21.11%71 042
ALLIANZ SE3.44%105 632
CHUBB LIMITED10.07%72 980
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-2.22%60 961
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED41.44%26 799
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.27.83%22 653