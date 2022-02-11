Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.

(MMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marsh & McLennan : Junior Achievement Honors Marsh McLennan With Volunteer Service Award

02/11/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colorado Springs, CO - Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 55 organizations with the 2020-21 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. Despite the limitations on volunteerism in this past school year, these volunteer partners continued to find ways in which they could connect with students to deliver JA's career and work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy learning experiences. The recipients will be recognized at the virtual JA Volunteer Summit on Wednesday, March 2nd at 2 pm ET.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, tens of thousands of JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2020-2021 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients

Accenture LLP
Citi
Deloitte
Ernst & Young LLP
HP Inc.

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc
Johnson & Johnson
KPMG LLP

Marsh McLennan, Inc. MetLife National Credit Union Foundation

Silver Award Recipients

AIG
AT&T
Bank of America
CIBC Bank USA
ExxonMobil
FedEx

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Mastercard
PwC LLP
Salesforce
SAP America

The Home Depot
The Travelers Companies
Truist U.S.
Bancorp

Bronze Award Recipients

Acuity Brands
ADP, LLC
Barclays
BMO Harris Bank
Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Capital One
Caterpillar Inc.
Citizens
Daimler AG
Deere & Company
Delta Air Lines, Inc.

First Horizon/IBERIABANK
GE
General Motors
Grant Thornton LLP
Huntington Bancshares
ManpowerGroup Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle
Regions Bank
Santander Bank, N.A.

State Farm
TD Bank, N.A.
The Dow Chemical Company
The Hartford
UBS
UPS
Walt Disney World
Wells Fargo

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

# # #

Download PDF

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
05:32pMARSH & MCLENNAN : Junior Achievement Honors Marsh McLennan With Volunteer Service Award
PU
02/01Meet The New People Shaping Our Future According To The Oliver Wyman Forum
PR
01/31Marsh & McLennan's Mercer Unit Raises Mercer Private Investment Partners VI With More t..
MT
01/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Marsh & McLennan Cos.' Price Target to $167 from $179, Keeps Equ..
MT
01/28RBC Cuts Price Target on Marsh & McLennan to $170 From $183, Maintains Sector Perform R..
MT
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/27Marsh & McLennan to Seek Acquisitions
CI
01/27MARSH & MCLENNAN : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27Marsh McLennan Logs Higher FY21 Net Income On Revenue, Operating Income Growth
MT
01/27Marsh McLennan's Adjusted Q4 Earnings, Revenue Gain
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 605 M - -
Net income 2021 2 970 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 1,30%
Capitalization 77 506 M 77 506 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 153,51 $
Average target price 167,67 $
Spread / Average Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel S. Glaser Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Q. Doyle Vice Chairman, Co-President & COO
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.-10.00%77 506
ALLIANZ SE10.40%107 569
CHUBB LIMITED7.91%88 983
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG11.41%71 755
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-0.08%34 744
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.5.76%24 434