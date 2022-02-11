Marsh & McLennan : Junior Achievement Honors Marsh McLennan With Volunteer Service Award

Colorado Springs, CO - Junior Achievement USA® (JA) announced today that it will honor 55 organizations with the 2020-21 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards. Despite the limitations on volunteerism in this past school year, these volunteer partners continued to find ways in which they could connect with students to deliver JA's career and work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy learning experiences. The recipients will be recognized at the virtual JA Volunteer Summit on Wednesday, March 2nd at 2 pm ET.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and to encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers have a profound impact on the young people who participate in JA programs. Each year, tens of thousands of JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, providing important lessons on money management, starting a business and finding a career," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "The recipients of the U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards are leaders in this effort and critical to helping JA inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy."

The following organizations are recipients of the 2020-2021 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Awards, as determined by Junior Achievement USA:

Gold Award Recipients



Accenture LLP

Citi

Deloitte

Ernst & Young LLP

HP Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc

Johnson & Johnson

KPMG LLP Marsh McLennan, Inc. MetLife National Credit Union Foundation

Silver Award Recipients

AIG

AT&T

Bank of America

CIBC Bank USA

ExxonMobil

FedEx JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard

PwC LLP

Salesforce

SAP America The Home Depot

The Travelers Companies

Truist U.S.

Bancorp

Bronze Award Recipients



Acuity Brands

ADP, LLC

Barclays

BMO Harris Bank

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Capital One

Caterpillar Inc.

Citizens

Daimler AG

Deere & Company

Delta Air Lines, Inc. First Horizon/IBERIABANK

GE

General Motors

Grant Thornton LLP

Huntington Bancshares

ManpowerGroup Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

Regions Bank

Santander Bank, N.A. State Farm

TD Bank, N.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

The Hartford

UBS

UPS

Walt Disney World

Wells Fargo

