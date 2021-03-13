Marsh & McLennan : Now Marsh McLennan

Our enterprise name will be Marsh McLennan, replacing Marsh & McLennan Companies. Our new name carries forward our heritage while representing our strength as one enterprise. Our four businesses - Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman - will maintain their existing names.
Our refreshed logo - an abstract infinity symbol - conveys our coming together as an enterprise and the infinite possibilities we create for our clients, our colleagues, and our company. Marsh McLennan and our four businesses will adopt modernized logos and cohesive visual identities to reflect this new notion of ourselves in the coming year.
