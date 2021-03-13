Log in
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.    MMC

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.

(MMC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marsh & McLennan : Now Marsh McLennan

03/13/2021 | 11:47am EST
Our enterprise name will be Marsh McLennan, replacing Marsh & McLennan Companies. Our new name carries forward our heritage while representing our strength as one enterprise. Our four businesses - Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman - will maintain their existing names.

Our refreshed logo - an abstract infinity symbol - conveys our coming together as an enterprise and the infinite possibilities we create for our clients, our colleagues, and our company. Marsh McLennan and our four businesses will adopt modernized logos and cohesive visual identities to reflect this new notion of ourselves in the coming year.

Disclaimer

MMC - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2021 16:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 092 M - -
Net income 2021 2 609 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,65%
Capitalization 59 910 M 59 910 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 76 000
Free-Float 90,3%
Technical analysis trends MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 120,67 $
Last Close Price 117,89 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel S. Glaser President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Christopher McGivney Chief Financial Officer
H. Edward Hanway Independent Chairman
Paul Beswick Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Katherine J. Brennan Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC.1.03%59 910
ALLIANZ SE6.58%105 263
CHUBB LIMITED13.73%78 812
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG4.93%62 651
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED11.54%21 743
THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.13.21%19 824
