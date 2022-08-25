Log in
    MMC   US5717481023

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES

(MMC)
08-25-2022
Mercer Enhances Global Investments & Retirement Leadership to Expand Client Service and Accelerate Growth

08/25/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
Mercer, a global consulting and investments leader and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced an enhanced Global Wealth leadership team structured to meet and anticipate evolving client needs and the significant growth of its Investments & Retirement business.

Effective September 1, Mick Dempsey is named President, Investments & Retirement, and joins Mercer’s executive leadership team. He succeeds Rich Nuzum, who will assume the newly created role of Executive Director, Investments and Global Chief Investment Strategist. Chris Mahoney, US Investments & Retirement Leader, will take on the newly created role of Global Defined Benefit/Defined Contribution (DB/DC) Leader, reporting to Mick Dempsey.

This team will continue to drive innovation for all clients in an increasingly dynamic investments market. For DB and DC clients, these changes will further enhance Mercer’s support for their actuarial and retirement needs with design, funding, accounting, investment and administration of their plans

“Mercer’s global Wealth business helps clients reshape investment and retirement outcomes,” said Martine Ferland, President and CEO, Mercer. “These leaders have the vision and experience needed to both advise our clients in an ever-changing market and drive Mercer’s growth agenda.”

Ilya Bonic, Head of Strategy, Mercer, added “Together, this leadership team will help our colleagues anticipate and meet client needs today and well into the future. We congratulate Mick and Chris on their new roles and thank Rich for his continued leadership.”

Mick Dempsey has been with Mercer since 1999 and most recently was the Global Leader of Investment Solutions & Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO). Throughout his career he has held various leadership positions in Mercer’s Retirement & Investments business. Prior to leading Mercer’s global OCIO business, Mick served as an investment consultant, leading large client relationships in Europe and developing solutions across the full spectrum of retirement- and investment-related issues.

Chris Mahoney has held a variety of leadership roles in the US and globally in her 32-year career with Mercer and since 2018, she has served as US Investments & Retirement Leader.

About Mercer
Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 83,000 colleagues and annual revenue of approximately $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
