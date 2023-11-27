Official MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES press release

Further to the announcement made on 27th October 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the listing of ordinary shares on the Standard Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange have now been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (GMT) today, 27th November 2023.

The Company continues to maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127885063/en/