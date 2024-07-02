Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Hudson Shore Group, a leading public and private sector employee benefits broker based in Red Bank, NJ. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Hudson Shore Group specializes in public sector clients, providing employee benefits, consulting, and administrative services with a focus on large group and alternative-funded benefits programs. All Hudson Shore Group employees, including Derek Dailey, founder and CEO, will continue working out of their Red Bank, NJ, office.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jerry Alderman, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s Northeast region, said: “The Hudson Shore Group team is known for developing and managing comprehensive employee benefits solutions that mitigate the rising costs of healthcare for local school districts and municipalities as well as for small and midsize businesses. Hudson Shore Group is a well-respected employee benefits broker that will further expand our employee health and benefits programs, making this the right decision for our clients and our team.”

“Joining Marsh McLennan Agency was the best decision we could make for Hudson Shore Group clients and employees,” said Mr. Dailey. “Our clients will benefit from a wider array of industry-leading specialists, services, and resources that will support their growing needs and provide measurable value, while our colleagues will see greater opportunities for growth and personal development.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement & wealth, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 11,000 colleagues and 200 offices across North America, Marsh McLennan Agency combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With more than 45,000 colleagues advising clients in over 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit marsh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240702994502/en/