Apr 1, 2024

NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 - Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, today released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report:Empowering Sustainable Futures.

In this report, Marsh McLennan describes how the Company is navigating ESG risks, increasing its resilience and working towards its commitments. The report highlights contributions the Company made across a range of ESG priorities on behalf of clients, and within its operations last year.

John Doyle, President and CEO, Marsh McLennan, said: "The actions outlined in this report are a testament to the extraordinary work our colleagues do every day to enable success for our clients and communities."

Highlights of Marsh McLennan's ESG work include:

Submitting climate targets to the Science Based Targets initiative for validation . This completes an important step in the Company's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its global business operations by 2050, with a 50% reduction by 2030.

. This completes an important step in the Company's commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its global business operations by 2050, with a 50% reduction by 2030. Continuing to transition to renewable energy. Marsh McLennan sources renewable electricity across its US, South Africa and largest UK offices, and its Brussels office installed solar panels to achieve further greenhouse gas savings.

Marsh McLennan sources renewable electricity across its US, South Africa and largest UK offices, and its Brussels office installed solar panels to achieve further greenhouse gas savings. Offering an enhanced well-being strategy. The Company launched the global platform @YourBest to provide colleagues tailored well-being offerings for their individual needs.

The Company launched the global platform @YourBest to provide colleagues tailored well-being offerings for their individual needs. Supporting Ukraine's recovery. Marsh McLennan provided pro-bono support to create the first Marine Cargo and War insurance facility and provide affordable coverage to enable shipping in the Black Sea, helping support global food security and sustain Ukraine's economy. It supported the government of Ukraine in launching a war risk data platform that empowers the global insurance and investment community with data to evaluate risks much more accurately to create greater confidence for investment. The Company is also developing a long-term stabilization plan for Ukraine in partnership with the government.

"Our ESG initiatives are built upon our dedication to strong governance. We are committed to upholding best practices in corporate governance, conducting ourselves ethically and maintaining the confidence of our shareholders," said Kate Brennan, General Counsel and Executive Sponsor, Management ESG Committee, Marsh McLennan.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Erick R. Gustafson

Marsh McLennan

+1 202 263 7788

erick.gustafson@mmc.com

Investor Contact:

Sarah DeWitt

Marsh McLennan

+1 212 345 6750

sarah.dewitt@mmc.com