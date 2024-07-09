By Stephen Nakrosis

Marsh McLennan Agency, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan, on Tuesday said it agreed to acquire The Horton Group, a full-service insurance brokerage based in Orland Park, Ill.

Horton was founded in 1971 and offers a variety of services, including property and casualty insurance, employee benefits consultation, and personal lines coverage to customers in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Florida.

Once the deal closes, Horton employees, including Chief Executive Officer Dan Horton, will join Marsh McLennan Agency and continue operating out of their nine existing offices, Marsh said.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, weren't disclosed.

Last week, Marsh McLennan Agency said it had acquired AmeriStar Agency, a Wayzata, Minnesota-based independent agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-09-24 1637ET