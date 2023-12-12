By Denny Jacob

Marsh & McLennan unit Oliver Wyman agreed to acquire SeaTec Consulting, which provides consulting, engineering and digital expertise across industries including aviation and defense.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

The professional services firm said SeaTec will join CAVOK, a division of Oliver Wyman, focused on aviation services. Employees of Atlanta-based SeaTec will join Oliver Wyman and integrate with CAVOK.

The planned acquisition follows one by Oliver Wyman in November 2022 when it acquired Avascent, an aerospace and defense management consulting firm focused on the corporate and private equity sectors.

Separately, Marsh & McLennan unit Mercer earlier this month agreed to acquire Vanguard Group's outsourced chief investment officer business.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-23 1423ET