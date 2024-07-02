HOUSTON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Veritas Total Solutions, a commodity trading advisory firm with deep technical expertise in risk, systems, analytics, and AI.

The combination of Oliver Wyman and Veritas will provide commodity trading businesses with an unparalleled level of trading optimization expertise. With market complexity transforming the industry, today's commodity trading businesses need to leverage the latest insights and technologies to remain competitive. Veritas extends Oliver Wyman's capabilities to provide end-to-end trading advisory and systems implementation.

Members of the Veritas team will join Oliver Wyman and will be based in Houston, Texas, a key energy sector hub. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com, and for additional information about Oliver Wyman's Energy and Natural Resources practice visit Trading and Risk capabilities.

About Veritas Total Solutions

Veritas Total Solutions is a full-service, management consulting firm focused on the energy industry. We add business value by using our deep energy industry knowledge, agile methodology and unique embedded change management approach to solve our client's most difficult problems. For more information, call 1.855.411.8783 or email at info@veritasts.com.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in more than 70 cities across 30 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has 7,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on X @OliverWyman.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marsh-mclennans-oliver-wyman-completes-acquisition-of-veritas-total-solutions-302188245.html

SOURCE Oliver Wyman