Marshalls plc

2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

Management actions position the Group well for when markets recover

18 March 2024

Agenda

  • First Impressions from Matt Pullen
  • 2023 Summary and Financial Results
  • Opportunity for Marshalls
  • Summary and Outlook
  • Q&A

Find out more online

www.marshalls.co.uk

Find us on Facebook

MarshallsGroup

Follow us on X

@MarshallsGroup

Find us on LinkedIn

Marshalls

Find us on YouTube

MarshallsTV

Matt Pullen,

Justin Lockwood, CFO

Chief Executive

Matt Pullen, Chief Executive

Weak market backdrop impacts on demand and the financial results

My background

  • Experience of leading complex businesses in construction
  • Career foundation in blue chip FMCG in the UK and Europe
    • Strategic foresight
    • Transformation and growth
    • People leadership
    • Enhance stakeholder value

Why did I join Marshalls?

  • Strong reputation with leading brands and products
  • Track record of profitable growth and market outperformance
  • Commitment to decarbonisation
  • Opportunity to create further value

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

3

First impressions and reflections

Presence

and brands

  • Leading brands and market positions
  • Strengthened through acquisition
  • National scale and reach
  • Drive towards sustainable solutions

Organisation

people and

culture

  • Talented, knowledgeable and experienced leaders
  • People are passionate and care
  • Strength in Operational Excellence
  • Committed to our Customers

Opportunity

to create

value

  • Operational leverage from market recovery
  • Structural trends related to climate mitigation and adaption
  • Developing strong propositions and innovative solutions

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

4

The Group is well positioned for outperformance in the medium-term

Weak market backdrop impacts on demand and the financial results

  • Our near-term markets remain challenging
  • Management actions taken in 2023 demonstrate a well- managed and agile business
  • More diversified portfolio of products and solutions has increased the Group's resilience in cyclical markets
  • Clear opportunity to evolve the business, making the most of structural drivers and market trends
  • Well positioned for outperformance in the medium term

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

5

2023 summary

MANAGEMENT ACTIONS POSITION THE GROUP WELL FOR WHEN MARKETS RECOVER

2023 summary

Management actions position the Group well for when markets recover

Weak Financialmarketresultsbackdropin shortimpacts-term impactedon d mandby weakandmarketthe finaconditionscial results

  • Group resilience demonstrably enhanced through Marley acquisition, with exposure to less discretionary RMI, and exit from Belgium
  • Action taken to reduce costs, improve agility and manage cash without compromising medium-term capacity
    • c.£11 million annualised net cost savings, 40 per cent realised in 2023
    • c.£7 million generated from site disposals
  • Strong balance sheet - reduction in net debt of c.£18 million
  • Dual block plant in St Ives operational; improving capabilities and new product development
  • Ahead of Marshalls' carbon reduction target; enlarged Group's targets submitted to SBTi for approval
  • Marshalls' logistics function to be outsourced to Wincanton in H1
    2024 - expected to improve service and deliver efficiencies

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

7

MANAGEMENT ACTIONS POSITION THE GROUP WELL FOR WHEN MARKETS RECOVER

Financial headlines

Revenue £671.2m 7%

Adjusted

£70.7m

30%

profit

operating

PBT

£53.3m

41%

Adjusted

Adjusted basic

EPS

Final proposed dividend

Pre-IFRS

16 net debt

16.7p

5.7p

£172.9m

47%

42%

£17.8

million

Note: Adjusted PBT stated after adding back adjusting items totaling £31.1 million; see page 39 for details

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

8

Key challenges and management response

MANAGEMENT ACTIONS POSITION THE GROUP WELL FOR WHEN MARKETS RECOVER

2023 challenges

Weak market backdrop impacted demand and the financial results

  • Macro-economicenvironment challenging through 2023
  • House builders reduced activity levels with progressive slowdown as they worked through order books
  • Consumer confidence weak during year with squeeze on disposable incomes reducing private housing RMI activity
  • Demand for the Group's products reduced
  • Tougher pricing environment - input cost inflation not fully covered by price increases in H2 impacting margins

Marshalls plc 2023 Financial Results Review and Outlook

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Marshalls plc published this content on 17 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 11:41:05 UTC.