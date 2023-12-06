(Alliance News) - Marshalls PLC on Wednesday said Matt Pullen will replace Martyn Coffey as chief executive officer after 10 years in the role.

The West Yorkshire, England-based company specialising in paving services said Pullen will join the board as a director on January 8 and will officially become CEO on March 1 after Martyn steps down from the board on February 29.

Until recently, Pullen served as chief operating officer at Genuit Group PLC.

Reasons for Coffey's resignation are not known. "Leading Marshalls for 10 years has been the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life. To have grown the company with its amazing people to the position it is in today, has been an exciting and rewarding adventure. I am proud of the role that my exceptional team has played in contributing to the UK construction sector and I know that Matt inherits a strong team and a business that is ready to resume growth when markets improve," he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Pullen said: "Marshalls is a business with a great heritage, strong reputation and a market leadership position in the sector. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to build on that heritage and on Martyn's significant achievements."

Shares in Marshalls fell 1.3% to 245.00 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

