Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is a hard landscaping, building and roofing products supplier. The Company is engaged in supplying natural stone and concrete products to the construction, home improvement and landscape markets. The Company's segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets. Its Other segment includes Landscape Protection, Mineral Products, Mortars and Screeds and International operations. The Company offers products for commercial spaces, gardens and driveways spaces, and pitched roofing systems, including block paving, paving, kerb, edgings, walling, protective street furniture, drainage and water management solutions, concrete bricks, masonry, mortar, and screeds. The Company has manufacturing plants, quarries and distribution sites across the United Kingdom and over two operational sites in Belgium.

Sector Construction Materials