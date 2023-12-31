Certain A Shares of Marssenger Kitchenware Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of Marssenger Kitchenware Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 28-DEC-2020 to 31-DEC-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder and actual controller Huang Weibin, indirect shareholders and directors Huang Jinbiao, Hu Mingyi, and Mao Weiping, Indirect shareholders, members of the supervisory board, Yang Gen; Chen Ying; Huang Ankui, committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s shareholders Haining Dayou Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Haining Dahong Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Hongshan Zhisheng Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The company?s shareholder and director Zhu Zhengyao and indirect shareholder and director Wang Lifeng committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.



The company?s shareholder Dong Qiliang, Haining Rongpo Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Hangzhou Jintou Zhihui Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and indirect shareholder Luo Guoqing committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.