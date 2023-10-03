3rd Oct 2023
Congratulations to our Great British Pub Awards 2023 winners!
We are so proud to announce that the Rose & Crown in Worcester was crowned Marston's Pub of the Year at this year's awards. The Bellflower in Garstang also took home the Best Pub for Dogs award for the second year in a row.
A massive well done to all of the finalists and to the winners, who are a credit to Marston's!
