    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
2023-04-17
34.93 GBX   -0.50%
Marston : New National Charity Partnership - Trussell Trust

04/17/2023
17th Apr 2023

We're proud to announce our new National Charity Partnership with the Trussell Trust - a charity who support a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food banks. They provide emergency food and support to people in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

Zoe Pate, Interim Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Trussell Trust, has said: "The Trussell Trust is grateful to be partnering with Marston's and know that their support will make a tangible difference to the Trussell Trust's network of food banks across the UK. The money raised through our partnership with Marston's will help food banks continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for in their communities, while we work in the long term to end the need for food banks, for good."

Read more about the partnership with the Trussell Trust.

Marston's plc published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 14:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
