Marston : Preliminary results presentation - 6 December 2022

Grouse & Claret, Rowsley
Preliminary Results 2022
Andrew Andrea CEO
Introduction
3
Pitcher & Piano, Birmingham
Hayleigh Lupino CFO
P&L Summary
5
2022
2021
Comments
Revenue
£800m
£402m
Revenue growth, above 2019
Pub operating profit
£115m
£6m
Uninterrupted sales in H2
Income/(loss) from associates
£3m
£(15)m
H2 profitability improvement
Profit/(loss) before tax
£28m
£(101)m
Earnings/(loss) per share
4.3p
(13.6)p
Underlying continuing operations results for the period
➢ Revenue growth; Improved profitability
