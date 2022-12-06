Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Marston's PLC
  News
  Summary
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:28 2022-12-06 am EST
38.51 GBX   -0.49%
02:33aUK pub operator Marston's upbeat on current sales after annual profit miss
RE
02:02aEarnings Flash (MARS.L) MARSTON'S Reports FY22 Revenue GBP799.6M
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (MARS.L) MARSTON'S Posts FY22 EPS GBX4.30
MT
Marston : Preliminary results presentation - 6 December 2022

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
Grouse & Claret, Rowsley

Preliminary Results 2022

Andrew Andrea CEO

Introduction

3

  • Changing and volatile macro environment
  • Significant change programme - strong platform for 2023
  • Financial progress - revenue growth, debt reduction, NAV improvement
  • Good progress on the "inputs" - satisfaction, team engagement, standards
  • Pubs historically resilient and well placed to meet customer needs

Pitcher & Piano, Birmingham

Hayleigh Lupino CFO

P&L Summary

5

2022

2021

Comments

Revenue

£800m

£402m

Revenue growth, above 2019

Pub operating profit

£115m

£6m

Uninterrupted sales in H2

Income/(loss) from associates

£3m

£(15)m

H2 profitability improvement

Profit/(loss) before tax

£28m

£(101)m

Earnings/(loss) per share

4.3p

(13.6)p

Underlying continuing operations results for the period

Revenue growth; Improved profitability

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 789 M 963 M 963 M
Net income 2022 33,2 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 475 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 245 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 38,70 GBX
Average target price 52,16 GBX
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hayleigh Lupino Chief Financial Officer & Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC-49.74%299
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.47%120 576
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.84%40 608
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.71%17 805
SODEXO19.28%14 061
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION9.24%4 723