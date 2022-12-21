Marston : Proxy Form A 2023 AGM

Explanatory notes

A shareholder entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM is also entitled to appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend, speak and vote instead of the shareholder, provided that, if more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to different shares held by that shareholder. The duly appointed Chair of the AGM will be appointed as your proxy unless you write another proxy's name in the space provided. A proxy need not be a Company shareholder. You may appoint more than one proxy provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to different shares.

A proxy must vote as you have instructed. Please indicate how you wish your proxy to vote by placing a cross in the relevant box in black ink. If you do not tell your proxy how to vote, your proxy may abstain or cast his/her vote as he/she thinks fit on the resolution or any other business at the meeting. Please note that the "Withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on the resolution. However, it should be noted that a vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law, which means that your vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes "For" or "Against" the resolution.

If this form of proxy is signed by someone else on your behalf, their authority must also be returned with the form. In case of joint holdings, any one holder may sign this form; however, the vote of the first named in the register of shareholders will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders.

In the case of a corporation, the form of proxy must be executed under its common seal under the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.

CREST members may appoint a proxy or proxies electronically via Equiniti (ID RA19). Messages transmitted through CREST must be lodged no later than 10:00 am on 20 January 2023.

Except as provided above, members who wish to communicate with the Company in relation to the AGM should do so using the means set out in the notes to the Notice of Meeting. No other methods of communication will be accepted.

If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10:00 am on 20 January 2023 in order to be considered valid.

To be valid, this form of proxy and any other authority under which it is executed (or a certified copy thereof) must be deposited with Equiniti not later than 10:00 am on 20 January 2023, or 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time appointed for holding any adjourned AGM.

If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if the proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).