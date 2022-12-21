Marston : Proxy Form A 2023 AGM

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Marston's PLC (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 am on 24 January 2023 at The Farmhouse at Mackworth, 60 Ashbourne Road, Derby DE22 4LY.
If you plan to attend the AGM, please bring this card with you as it shows that you are entitled to attend the AGM. Please note that only registered shareholders, their proxies, authorised representatives and carers of disabled shareholders will be entitled to attend the meeting.
K
e
d
e
l
s
t
o
The Farmhouse
n
R
o
a
d
at Mackworth
K e d
el
s t
o n
R
o a d
e
n
La
on
eat
rk
a
Markeaton Park
M
Ashbour
ne
Road
ALLESTREE
y
a
w
s
e
e
n
u
Q
d
a
o
R
d
l
e
ﬁ
f
y
u
a
D
n
s w
e
e
u
Ke
Q
de
lst
on Ro
ad
A
sh
bo
ur
ne
Ro
ad
DERWENT
LITTLE
CHESTER
A601
DERBY
A 6 1
BREADSALL
HILLTOP
A 6 1
A 6 1
A52
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
KINGSWAY
A
A
d
6
6
0
oa
1
A
R
0
ew
1
6
rN
te
e
x
o
tt
U
M
A
a
8
n
L
6
o
R
n
3
r
o
o
d
A
a
o
O
n
d
s
o
R
m
a
a
d
s
t
o
d
n
R
a
a
a
W
o
o
8
r
NORMANTON
d
i
eR
OSMASTON
c
s
A
3
w
ou
k
Av
yH
LITTLEOVER
air
en
D
ue
PEAR TREE
If shareholders wish to attend the AGM in person, we ask that you please register your intention to do so, to enable us to monitor the number of shareholders likely to attend.
Regardless of if you plan to attend the meeting, we strongly encourage all shareholders to vote by proxy on the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
Form of proxy 24 January 2023
PLEASE READ THE EXPLANATORY NOTES BEFORE COMPLETING THIS FORM AND RETURNING IT TO
EQUINITI, TO ARRIVE NO LATER THAN 10:00 AM ON 20 JANUARY 2023
0793-0263
Voting ID
Task ID
Shareholder Reference Number
If you wish you can register your vote electronically at www.sharevote.co.uk and follow the instructions on screen. I/We appoint the duly appointed Chair of the General Meeting,
or as my/our proxy to attend, speak and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the AGM of the Company to be held at 10:00 am on 24 January 2023 and at any adjournment thereof and direct him/her to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM or any other business at the meeting, including amendments to the resolutions.
Please tick box here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments being made. For appointing more than one proxy, please refer to Explanatory Notes 3 and 9.
Please mark 'X' to indicate how you wish to vote
For
Against
Vote Witheld
For
Against
Vote Witheld
To receive and adopt the Company's audited accounts and the reports of the Directors of the Company and the Independent Auditors.
To approve the Remuneration Policy.
To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration.
To elect Nick Varney.
To re-elect Andrew Andrea.
To re-elect Bridget Lea.
To re-elect Hayleigh Lupino.
To re-elect Octavia Morley.
To re-elect Matthew Roberts.
Signature or execution (see notes 3, 8 and 10)
10. To re-elect William Rucker.
11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Independent Auditors.
12. To authorise the Audit Committee of the Company to agree the Inde- pendent Auditors' remuneration.
13. To approve the Sharesave Scheme.
14. To approve the Long Term Incentive Plan.
15. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.
16. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights.
17. To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares.
18. To authorise general meetings to be called with 14 clear days' notice.
Date
There is no need to affix a stamp if this form is
posted within the UK. You may, if you prefer,
write to Freepost RTHJ-CLLL-KBKU, Equiniti,
Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing BN99 8LU
and enclose the form.
Explanatory notes
A shareholder entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM is also entitled to appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend, speak and vote instead of the shareholder, provided that, if more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to different shares held by that shareholder. The duly appointed Chair of the AGM will be appointed as your proxy unless you write another proxy's name in the space provided. A proxy need not be a Company shareholder. You may appoint more than one proxy provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attaching to different shares.
A proxy must vote as you have instructed. Please indicate how you wish your proxy to vote by placing a cross in the relevant box in black ink. If you do not tell your proxy how to vote, your proxy may abstain or cast his/her vote as he/she thinks fit on the resolution or any other business at the meeting. Please note that the "Withheld" option is provided to enable you to abstain on the resolution. However, it should be noted that a vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law, which means that your vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes "For" or "Against" the resolution.
If this form of proxy is signed by someone else on your behalf, their authority must also be returned with the form. In case of joint holdings, any one holder may sign this form; however, the vote of the first named in the register of shareholders will be accepted to the exclusion of other joint holders.
In the case of a corporation, the form of proxy must be executed under its common seal under the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney. Any alterations made to this form should be initialled.
CREST members may appoint a proxy or proxies electronically via Equiniti (ID RA19). Messages transmitted through CREST must be lodged no later than 10:00 am on 20 January 2023.
Except as provided above, members who wish to communicate with the Company in relation to the AGM should do so using the means set out in the notes to the Notice of Meeting. No other methods of communication will be accepted.
If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10:00 am on 20 January 2023 in order to be considered valid.
To be valid, this form of proxy and any other authority under which it is executed (or a certified copy thereof) must be deposited with Equiniti not later than 10:00 am on 20 January 2023, or 48 hours (excluding non-working days) before the time appointed for holding any adjourned AGM.
If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement (or if the proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).
To appoint more than one proxy, (an) additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0371 384 2274* or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Failure to specify the number of shares each proxy appointment relates to or specifying a number of shares in excess of those held by a shareholder on the record date for the meeting will result in the proxy appointments being invalid. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.
Lines are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday (excluding UK public holidays in England and Wales). Non-UK callers should dial +44 (0) 121 415 7047.
Marston's plc published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:08:02 UTC.