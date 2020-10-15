Log in
MARSTON'S PLC

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
Marston : Pub group Marston's says 2,150 jobs hit by UK's new virus curbs

10/15/2020 | 02:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for a Pitcher & Piano bar is seen in London

(Reuters) - Pub operator Marston's announced job cuts on Thursday as a result of the UK's new round of coronavirus restrictions, saying 2,150 people currently on furloughs would be affected after it posted a 30% drop in annual sales.

"The introduction of these further restrictions and guidance affecting pubs is hugely disappointing in view of a lack of clear evidence tying pubs to the recent increase in infection levels," the company said.

While a 10 pm deadline on pubs, restaurants and other leisure businesses has been in place across the whole of England since last month, the government is now closing pubs and bars in "very high" alert areas, with those in Liverpool told to shut this week.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, warned on Wednesday that the capital was also likely to move into tighter restrictions later this week.

Marston's, which had placed 13,000 of its 14,000 workers on furlough earlier in the year, said the new rules have undermined consumer confidence and caused uncertainty. Some pub owners, including the Beehive pub, have already warned that the fresh curbs will wipe out their businesses.

(Reporting by Jasmine I S and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


