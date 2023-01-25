Marston : Resolutions passed as Special Business at AGM

Marston's PLC (the "Company")

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business, which were passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting on

24 January 2023, are set out below:

As ordinary resolutions:

Resolution 13

THAT the rules of the Marston's PLC Sharesave Scheme in the form produced to the AGM and initialled by the Chair of the AGM for the purposes of identification (the "Sharesave Scheme"), be and are hereby approved and the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to do all such acts and things as they may, in their absolute discretion, consider necessary or expedient to continue to operate the Sharesave Scheme including using newly issued shares to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Sharesave Scheme before the date of this meeting.

Resolution 14

THAT the rules of Marston's Long Term Incentive Plan in the form produced to the meeting and initialled by the Chair of the meeting for the purpose of identification (the "LTIP"), the principal terms of which are summarised in the Notice of Meeting, be and are hereby approved and the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to adopt the LTIP and do all acts and things which they may, in their absolute discretion, consider necessary or expedient to give effect to the LTIP.

Resolution 15

THAT the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or convert any security into shares in the Company:

Up to a nominal amount of £15,589,484 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments or grants made under paragraph 15.b. below in excess of £15,589,484); and Comprising equity securities (as defined in section 560(1) of the 2006 Companies

Act (the "Act")) up to a nominal amount of £31,178,968 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments made under paragraph 15.a. above) in connection with an offer by way of a rights issue: to holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary,

and so that the Directors may impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with any treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, legal, regulatory or practical problems in or under the laws of any territory or any other matter.

This authority shall (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company) expire on the date of the 2024 AGM (or, 23 April 2024, whichever is sooner) save that the Company may make offers and enter into agreements before this authority expires which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted or subscription or conversion rights to be