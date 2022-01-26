Log in
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
Marston : Results of AGM 2022

01/26/2022 | 09:37am EST
Marston's PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting, held on 25 January 2022, all the resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a poll.

Total votes

Resolution

% of

Votes

% of

Total votes

cast as a %

Votes

Votes for

votes

votes

of issued

against

cast

withheld

cast

cast

share

capital

1

Receive the Annual Report

83,169,444

99.74%

219,573

0.26%

83,389,017

44.50%

1,282,281

and Accounts

2

Approve the Annual Report

81,110,385

95.90%

3,465,338

4.10%

84,575,723

45.14%

95,575

on Remuneration

3

Elect Hayleigh Lupino

81,212,543

96.03%

3,358,201

3.97%

84,570,744

45.13%

100,556

4

Re-elect Andrew Andrea

79,979,935

94.57%

4,590,194

5.43%

84,570,129

45.13%

101,168

5

Re-elect Bridget Lea

83,118,966

99.57%

357,247

0.43%

83,476,213

44.55%

1,195,085

6

Re-elect Octavia Morley

81,168,406

95.99%

3,393,278

4.01%

84,561,684

45.13%

109,614

7

Re-elect Matthew Roberts

84,202,985

99.57%

365,7786

0.43%

84,568,763

45.13%

102,536

8

Re-elect William Rucker

78,463,700

95.34%

3,831,385

4.66%

82,295,085

43.92%

2,376,211

9

Appoint KPMG as Auditors

83,341,739

98.52%

1,249,069

1.48%

84,590,808

45.15%

80,485

10

Authorise Auditors'

84,444,126

99.83%

141,920

0.17%

84,586,046

45.14%

85,250

remuneration

11

Authority to allot shares

79,825,234

94.38%

4,751,787

5.62%

84,577,021

45.14%

94,275

12

Disapplication of pre-

81,118,783

95.91%

3,455,474

4.09%

84,574,257

45.14%

97,040

emption rights

13

Authority to make market

82,491,934

98.45%

1,301,562

1.55%

83,793,496

44.72%

877,799

purchases of own shares

14

Short notice of general

79,822,026

94.35%

4,779,877

5.65%

84,601,903

45.15%

69,390

meetings

15

Approval of new Articles of

84,436,733

99.86%

116,934

0.14%

84,553,667

45.13%

117,631

Association

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
