Marston : Results of AGM 2022

Marston's PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting, held on 25 January 2022, all the resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a poll.

Total votes Resolution % of Votes % of Total votes cast as a % Votes Votes for votes votes of issued against cast withheld cast cast share capital 1 Receive the Annual Report 83,169,444 99.74% 219,573 0.26% 83,389,017 44.50% 1,282,281 and Accounts 2 Approve the Annual Report 81,110,385 95.90% 3,465,338 4.10% 84,575,723 45.14% 95,575 on Remuneration 3 Elect Hayleigh Lupino 81,212,543 96.03% 3,358,201 3.97% 84,570,744 45.13% 100,556 4 Re-elect Andrew Andrea 79,979,935 94.57% 4,590,194 5.43% 84,570,129 45.13% 101,168 5 Re-elect Bridget Lea 83,118,966 99.57% 357,247 0.43% 83,476,213 44.55% 1,195,085 6 Re-elect Octavia Morley 81,168,406 95.99% 3,393,278 4.01% 84,561,684 45.13% 109,614 7 Re-elect Matthew Roberts 84,202,985 99.57% 365,7786 0.43% 84,568,763 45.13% 102,536 8 Re-elect William Rucker 78,463,700 95.34% 3,831,385 4.66% 82,295,085 43.92% 2,376,211 9 Appoint KPMG as Auditors 83,341,739 98.52% 1,249,069 1.48% 84,590,808 45.15% 80,485 10 Authorise Auditors' 84,444,126 99.83% 141,920 0.17% 84,586,046 45.14% 85,250 remuneration 11 Authority to allot shares 79,825,234 94.38% 4,751,787 5.62% 84,577,021 45.14% 94,275 12 Disapplication of pre- 81,118,783 95.91% 3,455,474 4.09% 84,574,257 45.14% 97,040 emption rights 13 Authority to make market 82,491,934 98.45% 1,301,562 1.55% 83,793,496 44.72% 877,799 purchases of own shares 14 Short notice of general 79,822,026 94.35% 4,779,877 5.65% 84,601,903 45.15% 69,390 meetings 15 Approval of new Articles of 84,436,733 99.86% 116,934 0.14% 84,553,667 45.13% 117,631 Association