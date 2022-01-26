|
Marston : Results of AGM 2022
Marston's PLC is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting, held on 25 January 2022, all the resolutions proposed in the Notice of Meeting were passed on a poll.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total votes
|
|
Resolution
|
|
% of
|
Votes
|
% of
|
Total votes
|
cast as a %
|
Votes
|
Votes for
|
votes
|
votes
|
of issued
|
|
|
against
|
cast
|
withheld
|
|
|
|
cast
|
cast
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
capital
|
|
1
|
Receive the Annual Report
|
83,169,444
|
99.74%
|
219,573
|
0.26%
|
83,389,017
|
44.50%
|
1,282,281
|
and Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Approve the Annual Report
|
81,110,385
|
95.90%
|
3,465,338
|
4.10%
|
84,575,723
|
45.14%
|
95,575
|
on Remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Elect Hayleigh Lupino
|
81,212,543
|
96.03%
|
3,358,201
|
3.97%
|
84,570,744
|
45.13%
|
100,556
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Re-elect Andrew Andrea
|
79,979,935
|
94.57%
|
4,590,194
|
5.43%
|
84,570,129
|
45.13%
|
101,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Re-elect Bridget Lea
|
83,118,966
|
99.57%
|
357,247
|
0.43%
|
83,476,213
|
44.55%
|
1,195,085
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Re-elect Octavia Morley
|
81,168,406
|
95.99%
|
3,393,278
|
4.01%
|
84,561,684
|
45.13%
|
109,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Re-elect Matthew Roberts
|
84,202,985
|
99.57%
|
365,7786
|
0.43%
|
84,568,763
|
45.13%
|
102,536
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Re-elect William Rucker
|
78,463,700
|
95.34%
|
3,831,385
|
4.66%
|
82,295,085
|
43.92%
|
2,376,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Appoint KPMG as Auditors
|
83,341,739
|
98.52%
|
1,249,069
|
1.48%
|
84,590,808
|
45.15%
|
80,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Authorise Auditors'
|
84,444,126
|
99.83%
|
141,920
|
0.17%
|
84,586,046
|
45.14%
|
85,250
|
remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Authority to allot shares
|
79,825,234
|
94.38%
|
4,751,787
|
5.62%
|
84,577,021
|
45.14%
|
94,275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Disapplication of pre-
|
81,118,783
|
95.91%
|
3,455,474
|
4.09%
|
84,574,257
|
45.14%
|
97,040
|
emption rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Authority to make market
|
82,491,934
|
98.45%
|
1,301,562
|
1.55%
|
83,793,496
|
44.72%
|
877,799
|
purchases of own shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Short notice of general
|
79,822,026
|
94.35%
|
4,779,877
|
5.65%
|
84,601,903
|
45.15%
|
69,390
|
meetings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Approval of new Articles of
|
84,436,733
|
99.86%
|
116,934
|
0.14%
|
84,553,667
|
45.13%
|
117,631
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Marston's plc published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about MARSTON'S PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MARSTON'S PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
780 M
1 055 M
1 055 M
|Net income 2022
|
42,5 M
57,4 M
57,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 404 M
1 898 M
1 898 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,79x
|Yield 2022
|1,20%
|
|Capitalization
|
500 M
674 M
675 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,44x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,27x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 380
|Free-Float
|93,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Last Close Price
|
78,90 GBX
|Average target price
|
91,60 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|
16,1%