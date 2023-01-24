Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marston's PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARS   GB00B1JQDM80

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:29 2023-01-23 am EST
40.86 GBX   -0.15%
02:17aMarston : Trading update - 24th January 2023
PU
01/18Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
2022Marston : Rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan for approval at the 2023 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marston : Trading update - 24th January 2023

01/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

24 January 2023

MARSTON'S PLC

("Marston's" or "the Group")

Trading for the 16-week period to 21 January 2023

Marston's PLC issues the following trading update for the 16-week period to 21 January 2023 ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held at 10am today.

Sales comparisons are to the same period in FY2020 (including the 2019/20 festive period), being the last equivalent period of unrestricted trading before Covid-19 or, for the most recent trading, the comparison relates to the same period in FY2022. FY2022 results include the benefit of the temporary reduced rate for VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Trading

Like-for-like sales for the 16-week period to 21 January 2023 were +12.9% vs. FY2022, including the impact of the Omicron variant in December and January last financial year. Like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of the 16-week period to 26 November 2022 were +6.8% as previously reported, with encouraging trading momentum continuing into the festive period. In the following eight weeks like- for-like sales were +19.2% vs FY2022.

The comparative like-for-like figures vs FY2020 were +4.5% for the 16-week period. Like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks to 26 November 2022 were +5.0%, as previously reported. In the following eight weeks like-for-like sales were +4.1% vs FY2020.

For the five key festive days (Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day), like-for-like sales were +26% vs FY2022 and +12.9% vs the 2019/20 festive period.

Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs were up 14.0% on last year and up 7.3% vs FY2020. Drink sales have continued to outperform food sales, once again reinforcing the steadfast trading resilience of our predominantly community pub estate.

Energy

The Group's electricity costs are now hedged for the entirety of FY2023 until the end of September 2023, with no change to earnings guidance. The Group's gas price is fixed until the end of March 2025 with no additional incremental spend anticipated.

Andrew Andrea, CEO, commented:

"We have continued to see positive sales momentum through the festive season and into the New Year, with particularly strong demand on the key Christmas and New Year trading days. Whilst we still have certain cost challenges to navigate in 2023, we are well-positioned to continue to progress our strategy and are encouraged by the level of consumer resilience experienced to date. The pub clearly remains an affordable treat which is attractive to consumers, and we continue to see good traction from those sites within our portfolio which have been converted to our Signature format.

Marston's pub estate is well-invested, and our geography and proposition lends itself to benefit from underlying consumer trends. Whilst still early in the New Year, trading momentum continues to build, and our primary focus remains to meet our strategic goals of achieving £1 billion sales and reducing our debt to below £1 billion with all the subsequent benefits that both of those milestones will bring to our shareholders."

Forthcoming Events

Please find below the forthcoming reporting dates for Marston's, which are also available on the investor calendar on our website - www.marstonspubs.co.uk/investors

2023 Interim results

16 May 2023

ENQUIRIES:

Marston's PLC

Tel: 01902 329516

Instinctif Partners

Tel: 020 7457 2010/2005

Andrew Andrea,

Chief Executive Officer

Justine Warren

Hayleigh Lupino,

Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Smallwood

NOTES TO EDITORS

  • Marston's is a leading pub operator with a 40% holding in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company
  • It operates an estate of 1,468 pubs situated nationally, comprising managed, franchised and leased pubs
  • Marston's employs around 12,000 people

Disclaimer

Marston's plc published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARSTON'S PLC
02:17aMarston : Trading update - 24th January 2023
PU
01/18Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread
AN
2022Marston : Rules of the Long Term Incentive Plan for approval at the 2023 AGM
PU
2022Marston : Proxy Form A 2023 AGM
PU
2022Marston : Proxy Form B 2023 AGM
PU
2022Marston : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
2022LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy' from 'h..
AN
2022SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Topps Tiles chair faces ouster at..
AN
2022World Cup boost for Marston's as it swings to profit
AQ
2022Marston's swings to annual profit as trading returns to normal
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARSTON'S PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 829 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
Net income 2023 33,8 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net Debt 2023 1 528 M 1 891 M 1 891 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,58x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 259 M 320 M 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 147
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 40,86 GBX
Average target price 49,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hayleigh Lupino Chief Financial Officer & Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward Matthew Giles Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC3.23%320
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.07%120 565
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.26%41 487
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.06%17 937
SODEXO1.54%14 458
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.48%5 036