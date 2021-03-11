Log in
MARSTON'S PLC

MARSTON'S PLC

(MARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marston : says Ralph Findlay to step down after two decades as CEO

03/11/2021 | 02:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Burton-on-Trent

(Reuters) - British pub operator Marston's Plc said on Thursday Ralph Findlay intends to step down as its chief executive officer after two decades in the role.

The brewer of Pedigree, Hobgoblin and Lancaster Bomber beer said Findlay will step down at the end of the current financial year on Sept. 30 and a process to appoint his successor is underway.

Findlay, who joined the board in 1996 as finance director and assumed his duties as CEO in 2001, is also a senior independent director at Vistry Group and a director of the British Beer and Pub Association.

His departure comes around a month after Marston's rejected a 666 million pound ($929.27 million) takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity Advisors for being too low.

Under his lead, the company navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic which has battered the hospitality industry through repeated closures and led to around 2,150 job cuts at Marston's.

But the two-century-old brewer also embarked on several deals during this tumultuous time, including a joint venture with the UK division of Danish brewer Carlsberg and its agreement to operate 156 SA Brain pubs in Wales.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 483 M 673 M 673 M
Net income 2021 -44,8 M -62,4 M -62,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 384 M 1 929 M 1 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,5x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 607 M 843 M 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 13 095
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MARSTON'S PLC
Duration : Period :
Marston's PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARSTON'S PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 89,22 GBX
Last Close Price 95,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 9,49%
Spread / Average Target -6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Graham Findlay Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Andonis Andrea Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William John Rucker Chairman
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Director
Bridget Lea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARSTON'S PLC29.76%843
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.40%125 440
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.41%38 984
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.20.07%18 157
SODEXO22.07%14 845
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED7.21%5 406
